Bowl Projections: LSU, Texas slated to face off

LSU’s chances of sniffing the postseason have grown slim as of late, but the Tigers aren’t completely out of the conversation just yet.

LSU is projected to face Texas in the Texas Bowl on January 4th, 2022. Texas is currently 4-3 in their first year under former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

This projection is assuming 4-4 LSU can get past Arkansas in a couple of weeks, which seems like the most likely upset LSU could spring over the last few games of this season according to ESPN’s FPI. A win over ULM late in the season would get the Tigers to the six wins needed to become bowl eligible.

If LSU didn’t beat Arkansas, they would have to defeat either Alabama or Texas A&M… which does not seem like it’s going to happen given the way those two teams are playing right now.

Texas leads the all-time series with LSU 9-8-1, but the Tigers won the most recent matchup in a 45-38 top-ten showdown back in 2019. These two teams have not played on a neutral site since 2003 (Cotton Bowl).