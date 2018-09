Bowl Projections: What If This Is the Year Florida State's Streak Finally Ends?

If being held out of the end zone in the season opener against Virginia Tech and struggling to put away FCS Samford in Week 2 didn’t incite enough panic among Florida State fans, last Saturday’s 30–7 loss to Syracuse got the message across to the last remaining 2018 Seminoles optimists. Sitting at the bottom of the ACC standings at 0–2 and looking for answers on offense ahead of a Week 4 date with plucky Northern Illinois, whose defense has already kept two Power 5 opponents in check amid losing efforts this season, Florida State has had to drastically adjust expectations in year one under head coach Willie Taggart and may soon have to dial them down even more.

Lost in the short-term crisis is a record FSU has proven it will go to great lengths to protect: The Seminoles have been to a bowl in 36 consecutive seasons, the longest streak in college football. (Last year, the program scheduled and then beat Louisiana-Monroe on Dec. 2 to make up for a September game cancelled by Hurricane Irma to move to 6–6.) Even if Florida State takes care of NIU in Week 4, as ACC play resumes it’s hard to find an opponent Taggart’s team should definitely beat in the loaded Atlantic Division, where Boston College just joined Clemson in the AP Top 25 and Wake Forest and NC State have given FSU trouble in the recent past. On top of that, road trips to Miami and Notre Dame and the season-ending Florida game loom.

So what does this year’s bowl slate look like if Florida State doesn’t make it to six wins? Below, a look at all 39 projected matchups and the updated College Football Playoff field through three weeks of the 2018 season.

Dec. 15

New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque (2 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Mountain West vs. Conference USA

Utah State vs. Southern Miss





AutoNation Cure Bowl, Orlando (2:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN)

American vs. Sun Belt

Tulane vs. Nevada





Story Continues

Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl (3:30 p.m. ET, ABC)

Pac-12 vs. Mountain West

Washington State vs. Boise State





Raycom Media Camellia Bowl, Montgomery, Ala. (5:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Sun Belt vs. MAC

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Northern Illinois





R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Sun Belt vs. Conference USA

Arkansas State vs. Louisiana Tech





Dec. 18

Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

American vs. Conference USA

Cincinnati vs. FIU





Dec. 19

Frisco Bowl (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

American vs. MAC/at-large

Houston vs. Arizona State





Dec. 20

Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa (8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

American vs. ACC/Conference USA

USF vs. Louisville





Dec. 21

Makers Wanted Bahamas Bowl, Nassau (12:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Conference USA vs. MAC

Florida Atlantic vs. Buffalo





Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Boise (4 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Mountain West vs. MAC

Fresno State vs. Eastern Michigan





Dec. 22

Birmingham Bowl (Noon ET, ESPN)

SEC vs. American

Vanderbilt vs. Memphis





Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth, Texas (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big 12 vs. American

Iowa State vs. Navy





Dollar General Bowl, Mobile, Ala. (7 p.m. ET, ESPN)

MAC vs. Sun Belt

Akron vs. Georgia Southern





Hawai'i Bowl, Honolulu (10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Mountain West vs. Conference USA

Hawai’i vs. Marshall





Dec. 26

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Dallas (1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big Ten vs. Conference USA

Maryland vs. North Texas





Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit (5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big Ten vs. ACC

Indiana vs. Toledo





Cheez-It Bowl, Phoenix (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big 12 vs. Pac-12

UNLV vs. Utah





Dec. 27

Walk-On's Independence Bowl, Shreveport, La. (1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

SEC vs. ACC

Appalachian State vs. Wake Forest





New Era Pinstripe Bowl, New York (5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big Ten vs. ACC

Minnesota vs. NC State





Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl, Houston (9 p.m., ET, ESPN)

Big 12 vs. SEC

TCU vs. Texas A&M





Dec. 28

Franklin American Mortgage Music City Bowl, Nashville (1:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

SEC vs. ACC/Big Ten

Florida vs. Virginia Tech





Camping World Bowl, Orlando (5:15 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big 12 vs. ACC

Texas vs. Miami





NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl, Tucson (5:30 p.m. ET, CBSSN)

Mountain West vs. Sun Belt

San Diego State vs. BYU





Valero Alamo Bowl, San Antonio (9 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Oklahoma State vs. Oregon





Dec. 29

Belk Bowl, Charlotte, N.C. (Noon ET, ABC)

SEC vs. ACC

Kentucky vs. Duke





Dec. 31

San Francisco Bowl, Santa Clara, Calif. (3 p.m. ET, Fox)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Northwestern vs. Cal





Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman, Annapolis, Md. (Noon ET, ESPN)

ACC vs. American

Syracuse vs. Army





AutoZone Liberty Bowl, Memphis (3:45 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big 12 vs. SEC

Texas Tech vs. Missouri





San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl, San Diego (7 p.m. ET, FS1)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Michigan vs. Colorado





TaxSlayer Bowl, Jacksonville, Fla, (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPN)

SEC vs. ACC/Big Ten

South Carolina vs. Wisconsin





Hyundai Sun Bowl, El Paso, Texas (2 p.m. ET, CBS)

ACC vs. Pac-12

Boston College vs. USC





Jan. 1

Outback Bowl, Tampa, Fla. (Noon ET, ESPN2)

Big Ten vs. SEC

Michigan State vs. LSU





Citrus Bowl, Orlando, Fla. (1 p.m. ET, ABC)

SEC vs. ACC/Big Ten

Auburn vs. Iowa





New Year's Six Bowls

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 29, Noon ET, ESPN)

At-large vs. At-large

Mississippi State vs. Washington





PlayStation Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Jan. 1, 1 p.m. ET, ESPN)

At-large vs. At-large

Notre Dame vs. UCF





Rose Bowl Game Presented by Northwestern Mutual, Pasadena, Calif. (Jan. 1, 5 p.m. ET, ESPN)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Penn State vs. Stanford





Allstate Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Jan. 1, 8:45 p.m. ET, ESPN)

SEC vs. Big 12

Georgia vs. West Virginia





Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic, Arlington, Texas (Dec. 29, 4 p.m. or 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Alabama vs. Oklahoma





Capital One Orange Bowl, Miami Gardens, Fla. (Dec. 29, 4 p.m. or 8 p.m. ET, ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Ohio State vs. Clemson





College Football Playoff National Championship, Santa Clara (Jan. 7, 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinal winner vs. CFP semifinal winner