Bowl projections: Florida, Southern California boost their postseason outlook

After a week when all of the teams ranked eighth or higher won, there were still some notable changes to this week's bowl projections.

Oklahoma and Oregon swap places in the College Football Playoff field with the Sooners dropping into the No. 4 seed and a semifinal matchup with Alabama after their narrow win at Nebraska.

Florida, at No. 9, was the highest-ranked team to lose last Saturday, but the Gators solidified their New Year's Six position in the Sugar Bowl on the strength of that close defeat to Alabama.

Arizona State's loss at Brigham Young and Southern California's road victory at Washington State have the Trojans now forecast for the Rose Bowl, though the race for the second spot in the Pac-12 looks more unpredictable by the week.

Looking ahead to this week, there's opportunity for some changes with unbeaten SEC foes Texas A&M and Arkansas facing off in Arlington, Texas. Wisconsin and Notre Dame clash in another neutral site game, in Chicago, that gives both teams an opportunity to improve their outlook.

Follow colleges reporter Erick Smith on Twitter @ericksmith

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bowl projections: Florida, USC aid college football postseason outlook