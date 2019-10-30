Bowl Projections: Did Oklahoma clear the way for 2 SEC teams in the playoff?

Oklahoma’s loss to Kansas State could be a boon for the SEC.

The Sooners fell from the ranks of the unbeaten in Week 9 at Kansas State and severely hurt their playoff chances in the process. Oklahoma has just one ranked opponent left on its schedule in Baylor plus a potential rematch with the Bears in the Big 12 Championship Game.

Would an 11-1 Oklahoma with two wins over Baylor look better to the committee than an 11-1 LSU with a loss at Alabama? Probably not. That’s why the Tigers leap into the College Football Playoff in our second set of bowl projections and the Sooners drop to the Sugar Bowl and a 2017 playoff rematch with Georgia.

LSU’s move into the playoff and Oklahoma’s drop out of it also sets off a chain-reaction in bowl assignments. Here’s our pre-Week 10 look at the bowl field.

College Football Playoff

Fiesta Bowl, Dec. 28

LSU vs. Clemson

Peach Bowl, Dec. 28

Alabama vs. Ohio State

New Year’s Six

Cotton Bowl, Dec. 28

Utah vs. Cincinnati

Orange Bowl, Dec. 30

Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest

Rose Bowl, Jan. 1

Penn State vs. Oregon

Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1

Oklahoma vs. Georgia

Other bowls

Bahamas Bowl, Dec. 20

Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan

Frisco Bowl, Dec. 20

SMU vs. Army

New Mexico Bowl, Dec. 21

Marshall vs. Wyoming

Cure Bowl, Dec. 21

Hawaii vs. Georgia Southern

Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21

Navy vs. Toledo

Camellia Bowl, Dec. 21

Central Michigan vs. Georgia State

Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 21

Boise State vs. Washington State

New Orleans Bowl, Dec. 21

Louisiana Tech vs. Appalachian State

Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 23

UCF vs. Miami

Hawaii Bowl, Dec. 24

Memphis vs. BYU

Independence Bowl, Dec. 26

Southern Miss vs. Liberty

Quick Lane Bowl, Dec. 26

Illinois vs. Boston College

Military Bowl, Dec. 27

Temple vs. North Carolina

Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 27

Pitt vs. Michigan State

Texas Bowl, Dec. 27

Iowa State vs. Mississippi State

Holiday Bowl, Dec. 27

Iowa vs. USC

Cheez-It Bowl, Dec. 27

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona

Camping World Bowl, Dec. 28

Virginia vs. Texas

First Responder Bowl, Dec. 30

TCU vs. UAB

Music City Bowl, Dec. 30

Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky

Redbox Bowl, Dec. 30

Indiana vs. Stanford

Belk Bowl, Dec. 31

Duke vs. Missouri

Sun Bowl, Dec. 31

Florida State vs. Arizona State

Liberty Bowl, Dec. 31

Kansas State vs. Tennessee

Arizona Bowl, Dec. 31

Utah State vs. Troy

Alamo Bowl, Dec. 31

Baylor vs. Washington

Citrus Bowl, Jan. 1

Wisconsin vs. Florida

Outback Bowl, Jan. 1

Minnesota vs. Texas A&M

Birmingham Bowl, Jan. 2

Tulane vs. Florida International

TaxSlayer Bowl, Jan. 2

Michigan vs. Auburn

Potato Bowl, Jan. 3

Miami (Ohio) vs. San Diego State

Armed Forces Bowl, Jan. 4

Air Force vs. Nebraska

Mobile Bowl, Jan. 6

Ohio vs. Louisiana

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

