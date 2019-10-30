Bowl Projections: Did Oklahoma clear the way for 2 SEC teams in the playoff?
Oklahoma’s loss to Kansas State could be a boon for the SEC.
The Sooners fell from the ranks of the unbeaten in Week 9 at Kansas State and severely hurt their playoff chances in the process. Oklahoma has just one ranked opponent left on its schedule in Baylor plus a potential rematch with the Bears in the Big 12 Championship Game.
Would an 11-1 Oklahoma with two wins over Baylor look better to the committee than an 11-1 LSU with a loss at Alabama? Probably not. That’s why the Tigers leap into the College Football Playoff in our second set of bowl projections and the Sooners drop to the Sugar Bowl and a 2017 playoff rematch with Georgia.
LSU’s move into the playoff and Oklahoma’s drop out of it also sets off a chain-reaction in bowl assignments. Here’s our pre-Week 10 look at the bowl field.
College Football Playoff
Fiesta Bowl, Dec. 28
LSU vs. Clemson
Peach Bowl, Dec. 28
Alabama vs. Ohio State
New Year’s Six
Cotton Bowl, Dec. 28
Utah vs. Cincinnati
Orange Bowl, Dec. 30
Notre Dame vs. Wake Forest
Rose Bowl, Jan. 1
Penn State vs. Oregon
Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1
Oklahoma vs. Georgia
Other bowls
Bahamas Bowl, Dec. 20
Western Kentucky vs. Western Michigan
Frisco Bowl, Dec. 20
SMU vs. Army
New Mexico Bowl, Dec. 21
Marshall vs. Wyoming
Cure Bowl, Dec. 21
Hawaii vs. Georgia Southern
Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21
Navy vs. Toledo
Camellia Bowl, Dec. 21
Central Michigan vs. Georgia State
Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 21
Boise State vs. Washington State
New Orleans Bowl, Dec. 21
Louisiana Tech vs. Appalachian State
Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 23
UCF vs. Miami
Hawaii Bowl, Dec. 24
Memphis vs. BYU
Independence Bowl, Dec. 26
Southern Miss vs. Liberty
Quick Lane Bowl, Dec. 26
Illinois vs. Boston College
Military Bowl, Dec. 27
Temple vs. North Carolina
Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 27
Pitt vs. Michigan State
Texas Bowl, Dec. 27
Iowa State vs. Mississippi State
Holiday Bowl, Dec. 27
Iowa vs. USC
Cheez-It Bowl, Dec. 27
Oklahoma State vs. Arizona
Camping World Bowl, Dec. 28
Virginia vs. Texas
First Responder Bowl, Dec. 30
TCU vs. UAB
Music City Bowl, Dec. 30
Virginia Tech vs. Kentucky
Redbox Bowl, Dec. 30
Indiana vs. Stanford
Belk Bowl, Dec. 31
Duke vs. Missouri
Sun Bowl, Dec. 31
Florida State vs. Arizona State
Liberty Bowl, Dec. 31
Kansas State vs. Tennessee
Arizona Bowl, Dec. 31
Utah State vs. Troy
Alamo Bowl, Dec. 31
Baylor vs. Washington
Citrus Bowl, Jan. 1
Wisconsin vs. Florida
Outback Bowl, Jan. 1
Minnesota vs. Texas A&M
Birmingham Bowl, Jan. 2
Tulane vs. Florida International
TaxSlayer Bowl, Jan. 2
Michigan vs. Auburn
Potato Bowl, Jan. 3
Miami (Ohio) vs. San Diego State
Armed Forces Bowl, Jan. 4
Air Force vs. Nebraska
Mobile Bowl, Jan. 6
Ohio vs. Louisiana
