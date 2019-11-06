Bowl Projections: Despite being No. 5, Clemson is still a playoff favorite

The first set of College Football Playoff rankings don’t change our projected top four.

Clemson came in at No. 5 in Tuesday night’s top 25, but we still think the Tigers have a great shot at the playoff because No. 1 Ohio State and No. 4 Penn State play each other on Nov. 23. Continued wins by Clemson mean the Tigers will jump over the loser of that game into the top four. Throw in a possible 11-1 LSU team after a loss at Alabama on Saturday, and we’re comfortable with a top four of Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson and LSU.

The rankings did change some things in the New Year’s Six bowl games, however. A 10-2 Florida team will likely finish the season ahead of Notre Dame in the playoff standings. That drops Notre Dame from a New Year’s Six bowl to a possible Citrus Bowl berth and puts the Gators in the Orange Bowl as an at-large team.

Yes, four SEC teams could end up in the New Year’s Six bowl games. That’s what happens when you have four teams in the top 10 of the first set of rankings.

Here are our post-Week 10 bowl projections.

College Football Playoff

Peach Bowl, Dec. 28

Ohio State vs. LSU

Fiesta Bowl, Dec. 28

Alabama vs. Clemson

Ohio State is in the driver's seat for the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

New Year’s Six

Cotton Bowl, Dec. 28

Utah vs. Cincinnati

Orange Bowl, Dec. 30

Florida vs. Wake Forest

Rose Bowl, Jan. 1

Penn State vs. Oregon

Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1

Oklahoma vs. Georgia

Other bowls

Bahamas Bowl, Dec. 20

Western Kentucky vs. Central Michigan

Frisco Bowl, Dec. 20

SMU vs. App State

New Mexico Bowl, Dec. 21

Wyoming vs. Marshall

Cure Bowl, Dec. 21

Hawaii vs. Florida International

Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21

Memphis vs. Toledo

Camellia Bowl, Dec. 21

Coastal Carolina vs. Charlotte

Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 21

Boise State vs. Washington State

New Orleans Bowl, Dec. 21

Georgia State vs. Louisiana Tech

Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 23

UCF vs. Miami

Hawaii Bowl, Dec. 24

Navy vs. BYU

Independence Bowl, Dec. 26

Southern Miss vs. Liberty

Quick Lane Bowl, Dec. 26

Florida State vs. Michigan State

Military Bowl, Dec. 27

Temple vs. North Carolina

Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 27

Pitt vs. Illinois

Texas Bowl, Dec. 27

Iowa State vs. Mississippi State

Holiday Bowl, Dec. 27

Iowa vs. USC

Cheez-It Bowl, Dec. 27

Oklahoma State vs. San Diego State

Camping World Bowl, Dec. 28

Kansas State vs. Virginia

First Responder Bowl, Dec. 30

TCU vs. UAB

Music City Bowl, Dec. 30

Kentucky vs. Virginia Tech

Redbox Bowl, Dec. 30

Indiana vs. Stanford

Belk Bowl, Dec. 31

Louisville vs. Missouri

Sun Bowl, Dec. 31

Boston College vs. Arizona State

Liberty Bowl, Dec. 31

Texas vs. Tennessee

Arizona Bowl, Dec. 31

Utah State vs. Arkansas State

Alamo Bowl, Dec. 31

Baylor vs. Washington

Citrus Bowl, Jan. 1

Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

Outback Bowl, Jan. 1

Texas A&M vs. Minnesota

Birmingham Bowl, Jan. 2

NC State vs. Louisiana

TaxSlayer Bowl, Jan. 2

Auburn vs. Michigan

Potato Bowl, Jan. 3

Nevada vs. Ohio

Armed Forces Bowl, Jan. 4

Air Force vs. Tulane

Mobile Bowl, Jan. 6

Western Michigan vs. Georgia Southern

