Bowl projections: Could we have two semifinal rematches in the College Football Playoff?
The semifinals of the College Football Playoff could look very familiar on New Year’s Eve.
Four of the teams currently in the top five of the AP Top 25 made a playoff appearance in either 2020 or 2021. And while any of those five teams could easily make the playoff, we’re picking those teams with playoff experience to make the playoff field at the end of 2022 in our first set of bowl projections.
Georgia is our provisional No. 1 seed as the Bulldogs can solidify their status as the top team over the course of the regular season with a 13-0 record and wins over Tennessee and Alabama. We have Ohio State with a slight edge over Michigan in the Big Ten because their rivalry game is in Columbus and Clemson as an undefeated ACC champion.
With Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson as the top three seeds, there could be quite the conundrum at No. 4, especially if Michigan and Tennessee finish the regular season at 11-1. Who would have the edge between those two teams for the final playoff spot if there isn’t another one-loss conference champion?
We’re going with Michigan at the moment. But that team could easily be Tennessee. There’s still half the season to go and these bowl projections are destined to change quite a bit over the next six weeks. Remember, we’re still two weeks away from the first reveal of the College Football Playoff rankings.
New Year's Six bowl games
Orange Bowl (Dec. 30)
Wake Forest vs. Tennessee
Sugar Bowl (Dec. 31)
TCU vs. Alabama
Peach Bowl (Dec. 31) [CFP semifinal]
Georgia vs. Michigan
Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 31) [CFP semifinal]
Ohio State vs. Clemson
Cotton Bowl (Jan. 2)
Oklahoma State vs. UCF
Rose Bowl (Jan. 2)
Penn State vs. USC
Other bowl games
Bahamas Bowl (Dec. 16)
UTEP vs. Ball State
Cure Bowl (Dec. 16)
BYU vs. Appalachian State
Fenway Bowl (Dec. 17)
Syracuse vs. Cincinnati
New Mexico Bowl (Dec. 17)
Wyoming vs. North Texas
LA Bowl (Dec. 17)
Air Force vs. Washington
LendingTree Bowl (Dec. 17)
Miami (Ohio) vs. Troy
Las Vegas Bowl (Dec. 17)
Utah vs. LSU
Frisco Bowl (Dec. 17)
Middle Tennessee State vs. SMU
Myrtle Beach Bowl (Dec. 19)
UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina
Potato Bowl (Dec. 20)
Boise State vs. Ohio
Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 20)
Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty
New Orleans Bowl (Dec. 21)
Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss
Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 22)
Memphis vs. Texas Tech
Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 23)
Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern
Independence Bowl (Dec. 23)
Nebraska vs. Army
Hawaii Bowl (Dec. 24)
San Jose State vs. Rice
Quick Lane Bowl (Dec. 26)
Michigan State vs. Toledo
First Responder Bowl (Dec. 27)
West Virginia vs. Washington State
Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 27)
South Carolina vs. Louisiana
Camellia Bowl (Dec. 27)
Buffalo vs. South Alabama
Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 27)
Iowa vs. Baylor
Military Bowl (Dec. 28)
Duke vs. Tulane
Liberty Bowl (Dec. 28)
Kansas vs. Arkansas
Holiday Bowl (Dec. 28)
Pitt vs. UCLA
Texas Bowl (Dec. 28)
Texas vs. Texas A&M
Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 29)
Notre Dame vs. Minnesota
Cheez-It Bowl (Dec. 29)
North Carolina vs. Oklahoma
Alamo Bowl (Dec. 29)
Kansas State vs. Oregon
Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30)
NC State vs. Maryland
Sun Bowl (Dec. 30)
Oregon State vs. Louisville
Gator Bowl (Dec. 30)
Miami vs. Mississippi State
Arizona Bowl (Dec. 30)
UNLV vs. Eastern Michigan
Music City Bowl (Dec. 31)
Purdue vs. Florida
ReliaQuest Bowl (Jan. 2)
Florida State vs. Kentucky
Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2)
Illinois vs. Ole Miss