Bowl projections: Could we have two semifinal rematches in the College Football Playoff?

The semifinals of the College Football Playoff could look very familiar on New Year’s Eve.

Four of the teams currently in the top five of the AP Top 25 made a playoff appearance in either 2020 or 2021. And while any of those five teams could easily make the playoff, we’re picking those teams with playoff experience to make the playoff field at the end of 2022 in our first set of bowl projections.

Georgia is our provisional No. 1 seed as the Bulldogs can solidify their status as the top team over the course of the regular season with a 13-0 record and wins over Tennessee and Alabama. We have Ohio State with a slight edge over Michigan in the Big Ten because their rivalry game is in Columbus and Clemson as an undefeated ACC champion.

Could Georgia and Michigan meet again in the College Football Playoff? We're picking that rematch in our first set of 2022 bowl projections. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

With Georgia, Ohio State and Clemson as the top three seeds, there could be quite the conundrum at No. 4, especially if Michigan and Tennessee finish the regular season at 11-1. Who would have the edge between those two teams for the final playoff spot if there isn’t another one-loss conference champion?

We’re going with Michigan at the moment. But that team could easily be Tennessee. There’s still half the season to go and these bowl projections are destined to change quite a bit over the next six weeks. Remember, we’re still two weeks away from the first reveal of the College Football Playoff rankings.

New Year's Six bowl games

Orange Bowl (Dec. 30)

Wake Forest vs. Tennessee

Sugar Bowl (Dec. 31)

TCU vs. Alabama

Peach Bowl (Dec. 31) [CFP semifinal]

Georgia vs. Michigan

Fiesta Bowl (Dec. 31) [CFP semifinal]

Ohio State vs. Clemson

Cotton Bowl (Jan. 2)

Oklahoma State vs. UCF

Rose Bowl (Jan. 2)

Penn State vs. USC

Other bowl games

Bahamas Bowl (Dec. 16)

UTEP vs. Ball State

Cure Bowl (Dec. 16)

BYU vs. Appalachian State

Fenway Bowl (Dec. 17)

Syracuse vs. Cincinnati

New Mexico Bowl (Dec. 17)

Wyoming vs. North Texas

LA Bowl (Dec. 17)

Air Force vs. Washington

LendingTree Bowl (Dec. 17)

Miami (Ohio) vs. Troy

Las Vegas Bowl (Dec. 17)

Utah vs. LSU

Frisco Bowl (Dec. 17)

Middle Tennessee State vs. SMU

Myrtle Beach Bowl (Dec. 19)

UTSA vs. Coastal Carolina

Potato Bowl (Dec. 20)

Boise State vs. Ohio

Boca Raton Bowl (Dec. 20)

Florida Atlantic vs. Liberty

New Orleans Bowl (Dec. 21)

Western Kentucky vs. Southern Miss

Armed Forces Bowl (Dec. 22)

Memphis vs. Texas Tech

Gasparilla Bowl (Dec. 23)

Wisconsin vs. Georgia Southern

Independence Bowl (Dec. 23)

Nebraska vs. Army

Hawaii Bowl (Dec. 24)

San Jose State vs. Rice

Quick Lane Bowl (Dec. 26)

Michigan State vs. Toledo

First Responder Bowl (Dec. 27)

West Virginia vs. Washington State

Birmingham Bowl (Dec. 27)

South Carolina vs. Louisiana

Camellia Bowl (Dec. 27)

Buffalo vs. South Alabama

Guaranteed Rate Bowl (Dec. 27)

Iowa vs. Baylor

Military Bowl (Dec. 28)

Duke vs. Tulane

Liberty Bowl (Dec. 28)

Kansas vs. Arkansas

Holiday Bowl (Dec. 28)

Pitt vs. UCLA

Texas Bowl (Dec. 28)

Texas vs. Texas A&M

Pinstripe Bowl (Dec. 29)

Notre Dame vs. Minnesota

Cheez-It Bowl (Dec. 29)

North Carolina vs. Oklahoma

Alamo Bowl (Dec. 29)

Kansas State vs. Oregon

Duke’s Mayo Bowl (Dec. 30)

NC State vs. Maryland

Sun Bowl (Dec. 30)

Oregon State vs. Louisville

Gator Bowl (Dec. 30)

Miami vs. Mississippi State

Arizona Bowl (Dec. 30)

UNLV vs. Eastern Michigan

Music City Bowl (Dec. 31)

Purdue vs. Florida

ReliaQuest Bowl (Jan. 2)

Florida State vs. Kentucky

Citrus Bowl (Jan. 2)

Illinois vs. Ole Miss