Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 11

2021 College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff: Week 11

CFN 1-130 Rankings | Week 11 scoreboard

Week 12 opening lines | AP | Coaches

College Football Playoff Top 25 Prediction

Big Game Reaction: Michigan, Baylor, more

Bowl Projections: Week 11

Key Bubble Teams Projected In & Out

Need 6 wins to be bowl eligible

Projected In: Charlotte (5-5: Marshall at Old Dominion)

– Missouri (5-5: Florida, at Arkansas)

– Maryland vs Rutgers winner

Projected Out: LSU (4-6: ULM, Texas A&M)

– Old Dominion (4-6: at Middle Tennessee, Charlotte)

– San Jose State (5-6: Fresno State)

– South Alabama (5-5: at Tennessee, Coastal Carolina)

– South Carolina (5-5: Auburn, Clemson)

– Syracuse (5-5: at NC State, Pitt)

– Texas (4-6: at West Virginia, Kansas State)

– USC (4-5: UCLA, BYU, at Cal)

– Virginia Tech (5-5: at Miami, at Virginia)

– Maryland vs Rutgers loser

Before we get going, here’s the crazy call that we think we have right, and begging all forgiveness in the meantime as everyone is checking to make sure.

There probably won’t be enough six-win, bowl eligible teams. With 4-7 Hawaii losing to UNLV yesterday, it probably won’t get to six – it normally needs seven – with Colorado State and at Wyoming to close. So …

It comes down to the top five-win teams among the Graduation Success Rate. Of the teams ranked highest on GSR that should matter for …

– Illinois (4-6: GSR 90, at Illinois, Northwestern)

– South Carolina (5-5: GSR 89, Auburn, Clemson)

– Syracuse (5-5: GSR 88, at NC State, Pitt)

Again, looking into this as we speak – assuming things go back to the way they were before 2020 – but for now we’ll slip in one five-win team into the mix.

All times Eastern

Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: Charlotte vs Kent State

Last Year: Canceled

Cure Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN2, 6:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: Florida Atlantic vs Central Michigan

Last Year: Liberty 37, Coastal Carolina 34

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 11:00 am

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: Appalachian State vs Marshall

Last Year: BYU 49, UCF 23

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 12:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: MEAC vs. SWAC

Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State

Last Year: Canceled

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 2:15 pm

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Middle Tennessee vs Nevada

Last Year: Hawaii 28, Houston 14

– CFN Rankings of All 130 Teams

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 3:30 pm

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. BYU

Bowl Projection: UTSA vs BYU

Last Year: Canceled

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 5:45 pm

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Eastern Michigan vs Georgia State

Last Year: Georgia State 39, WKU 21

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 7:30 pm

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Mountain West vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs Oregon State

Last Year: Canceled

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 9:15 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: UAB vs Louisiana

Last Year: Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 20

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Bowl Tie-Ins: Sun Belt vs. AAC or MAC or Group of 5

Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs Ball State

Last Year: Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28



Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Miami University vs Boise State

Last Year: Nevada 38, Tulane 27

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: UTEP vs Wyoming

Last Year: Canceled

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Wednesday, December 22

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 or C-USA or Pac-12 or Army

Bowl Projection: Washington State vs Army

Last Year: Mississippi State 28, Tulsa 26

Union Home Mortgage Bowl

Thursday, December 23

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Pac-12 or SEC

Bowl Projection: Liberty vs Missouri

Last Year: Canceled

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Friday, December 24

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs Utah State

Last Year: Canceled

Camellia Bowl

Saturday, December 25

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt (or C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Toledo vs Troy

Last Year: Memphis 25, Florida Atlantic 10

Bowl Projections: Week 11

Quick Lane Bowl

Monday, December 27

ESPN, 11:00 am

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: Illinois* vs Western Michigan

*Best guess call – for now. There won’t be enough bowl eligible teams and projected 5-7 Illinois gets in on Graduation Success Rate

Last Year: Canceled

Military Bowl presented by Peraton

Monday, December 27

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Bowl Tie-Ins: American vs. ACC

Bowl Projection: SMU vs Miami

Last Year: Canceled

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: WKU vs Memphis

*No SEC team projected available

Last Year: Canceled

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 3:15 pm

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Big 12 or Pac-12

Bowl Projection: UCF vs Air Force

Last Year: Louisiana 31, UTSA 24

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 6:45 pm

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: West Virginia vs Florida

Last Year: West Virginia 24, Army 21

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

FOX, 8:00 pm

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: NC State vs UCLA

Last Year: Canceled

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

FOX, 10:15 pm

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12

Bowl Projection: Maryland vs Texas Tech

Last Year: Canceled

Fenway Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 11:00 am

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC vs. ACC (or C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Houston vs Boston College

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 2:15 pm

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big Ten

Bowl Projection: Virginia vs Penn State

Last Year: Canceled

Cheez-It Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 5:45 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big 12

Bowl Projection: Pitt vs Kansas State

Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Miami 34

Valero Alamo Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 9:15 pm

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma vs Utah

Last Year: Texas 55, Colorado 23

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 11:30 am

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs Kentucky

Last Year: Wisconsin 42, Wake Forest 28

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 3:00 pm

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs Tennessee

Last Year: Canceled

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 10:30 pm

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Purdue vs Arizona State

Last Year: Canceled

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Friday, December 31

ESPN, 11:00 am

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Clemson vs Auburn

Last Year: Kentucky 23, NC State 21

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Friday, December 31

CBS, 12:30 pm

Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Louisville vs Washington

Last Year: Canceled

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 31

Barstool Sports, 2:00 pm

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Fresno State

Last Year: Ball State 34, San Jose State 13

Outback Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN2, 12:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Iowa vs Mississippi State

Last Year: Ole Miss 26, Indiana 20

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ABC, 1:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs Texas A&M

Last Year: Northwestern 35, Auburn 19

Mercari Texas Bowl

Tuesday, January 4

ESPN, Time TBA

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Iowa State vs Arkansas

Last Year: Canceled

New Year's Six Bowl Projections: Week 11

– The College Football Playoff committee wants to create the best matchups possible. Geography will matter a wee bit, but it’s all about creating the best matchups possible.

– All Power Five conferences get a team into either the New Year’s Six or the College Football Playoff. The ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC all get a top team into one of the big games, and the top-ranked Group of Five champion is in, too.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Projection: Ole Miss vs Wake Forest

Last Year: Georgia 24, Cincinnati 21

Set the over/under on this at about 300. The winner of the ACC Championship – likely Pitt vs Wake Forest – will almost certainly be here along with the third-best SEC option.

Playstation Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 1:00 pm

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs Notre Dame

Last Year: Iowa State 34, Oregon 17

It all depends on whether or not the College Football Playoff committee keeps Michigan ahead of Michigan State, and that all depends on what happens over the next two weeks when Ohio State gets the Spartans and then the Wolverines. Assuming the Buckeyes win those two, and both by roughly the same margin, the lower-ranked Big Ten will be here and the higher-ranked one will go to …

Rose Bowl Game

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 5:00 pm

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs Oregon

Last Year: Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14

The call continues to be that Oregon will lose to Utah in Salt Lake City, but it’s not going to happen a second time in a rematch in the Pac-12 Championship. Again, flip a coin on Michigan and Michigan State to be here depending on how each one handles Ohio State.

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 8:45 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Baylor vs Alabama

Last Year: Ohio State 49, Clemson 28

The call is that Georgia beats Bama in the SEC Championship, but don’t be totally stunned if Auburn ruins things before that at home against the Tide. The Big 12 is stickier. Here we go …

Baylor wins out against Kansas State on the road and Texas Tech at home, and Oklahoma State beats Oklahoma in the regular season finale. Baylor would then go to the Big 12 Championship with a rematch of an earlier loss to OSU. The Cowboys win again, so …

2021-2022 College Football Playoff Projections

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, December 31

ESPN, Time TBA

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Georgia vs Cincinnati

Last Year: Texas A&M 41, North Carolina 27

Georgia gets its choice as the No. 1 overall seed – it’ll want the Orange Bowl, and Cincinnati will slip on in at 13-0 after 1) Wake Forest loses again, so there’s no one-loss ACC Champion, and 2) Georgia beats Alabama in the SEC Championship and 3) Oregon loses to Utah but goes on to win the Pac-12 Championship.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Friday, December 31

ESPN, Time TBA

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma State vs Ohio State

Last Year: Oklahoma 55, Florida 20

Plug in whatever one-loss Big Ten champion ends up getting through – but don’t dismiss the idea that, possibly, Wisconsin and that defense pulls off something amazing in the conference title game. Ohio State will struggle, but it’ll get through a gauntlet of a final three games for the No. 2 spot.

Oklahoma State is the funkier call. It beats Texas Tech on the road and takes care of Oklahoma at home, Baylor wins its last two games to get to the Big 12 Championship, and Oklahoma State wins the rematch to be 12-1 on the way to the No. 3 seed.

College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T

Monday, January 10

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs Georgia

Last Year: Alabama 52, Ohio State 24

CFN 1-130 Rankings | Week 11 scoreboard

Week 12 opening lines | AP | Coaches

College Football Playoff Top 25 Prediction

Big Game Reaction: Michigan, Baylor, more

– CFN Week 10 Rankings of All 130 Teams