Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 5

Now Rice is in the mix, and Michigan State is hanging on by a thread?

UTEP has a shot at a bowl and Louisville and Army are in trouble?

The number of projected teams that might finish with a winning record is starting to dwindle after all the upsets, but the New Year’s Six is looking interesting, and how the four will be set up in the College Football Playoff will change around several times over the new few months.

Bowl Projections: Week 5

Bowl Projections: Week 5 2022-2023

Bowl Projections, Part 2 | New Year’s Six

College Football Playoff Prediction

CFN Week 5 Rankings 1-131 | Rankings By Conference

Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak



2022-2023 conference bowl tie-ins

All Times Eastern

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

11:30 am, ESPN

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Last Year: Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs MAC

Bowl Projection: Middle Tennessee vs Miami University

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

3:00, ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: Tulane vs Georgia Southern

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

11:00 am, ESPN

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic (Conference USA)

Bowl Projection: Syracuse vs Memphis

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

12:00, ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Last Year: South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10

Bowl Ties: MEAC vs SWAC

Bowl Projection: North Carolina Central vs Jackson State

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: UNLV vs North Texas

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: San Jose State vs Washington State

Story continues

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

5:45, ESPN

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Last Year: Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Toledo vs South Alabama

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

7:30, ABC

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Last Year: Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13

Bowl Ties: Pac-12 vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Washington vs Mississippi State

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: Houston vs Wyoming

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 19, 2022

2:30, ESPN

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Last Year: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17

Bowl Ties: C-USA, MAC, Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Appalachian State vs UTEP

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30 ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Ball State vs Boise State

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

7:30, ESPN

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Last Year: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Bowl Projection: Marshall vs Tulsa

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

9:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Last Year: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: UAB vs Coastal Carolina

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Thursday, December 22, 2022

7:30, ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Last Year: Army 24, Missouri 22

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Conference USA (Big 12, Pac-12)

Bowl Projection: Kansas vs UTSA



Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Friday, December 23, 2022

TBA, ESPN

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Last Year: UAB 31, BYU 28

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Army

Bowl Projection: SMU vs BYU

Union Home Gasparilla Bowl

Friday, December 23, 2022

TBA, ESPN

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Last Year: UCF 29, Florida 17

Bowl Ties: ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC (AAC, C-USA)

Bowl Projection: South Carolina vs Virginia

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: WKU vs Air Force

Bowl Projections: Week 5 2022-2023

Bowl Projections, Part 2 | New Year’s Six

College Football Playoff Prediction

CFN Week 5 Rankings 1-131

Rankings By Conference

More Bowl Projections After Week 5: NEXT

Bowl Projections After Week 5

Quick Lane Bowl

Monday, December 26, 2022

2:30, ESPN

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Last Year: Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs MAC

Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs Kent State

Camellia Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Last Year: Georgia State 51, Ball State 20

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (Conference USA)

Bowl Projection: Eastern Michigan vs Troy

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

3:15 or 6:45, ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, University Park, TX

Last Year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28

Bowl Ties: AAC, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC

Bowl Projection: Iowa State vs Cal

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

3:15 or 6:45, ESPN

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Last Year: Houston 17, Auburn 13

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs SEC (ACC)

Bowl Projection: Texas Tech vs Auburn

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

10:15, ESPN

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Last Year: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Big 12 (Mountain West)

Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs Kansas State

Military Bowl

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

2:00, ESPN

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic

Bowl Projection: Miami vs UCF

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

5:30, ESPN

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Last Year: Texas Tech 34, Mississippi State 7

Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Baylor vs Texas A&M

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

TBA, FOX

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Notre Dame vs Utah

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

9:00, ESPN

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Last Year: Kansas State 42, LSU 20

Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma vs Kentucky

Pinstripe Bowl

Thursday, December 29, 2022

2:00, ESPN

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Last Year: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten

Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs Iowa

Cheez-It Bowl

Thursday, December 29, 2022

5:30, ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Clemson 20, Iowa State 13

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big 12

Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs TCU

Valero Alamo Bowl

Thursday, December 29, 2022

9:00, ESPN

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Last Year: Oklahoma 47, Oregon 32

Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Texas vs UCLA

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Last Year: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten

Bowl Projection: Duke vs Purdue

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

2:00, CBS

Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

Last Year: Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Pitt vs Oregon State

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

3:30, ESPN

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Last Year: Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10

Bowl Ties: ACC vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Florida State vs Arkansas

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

4:30, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Western Michigan vs Fresno State

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Saturday, December 31, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Last Year: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 OT

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Illinois vs Florida

ReliaQuest Bowl

Monday, January 2, 2023

12:00, ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Last Year: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big Ten or ACC

Bowl Projection: LSU vs Maryland

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Monday, January 2, 2023

1:00, ABC

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs Tennessee

Bowl Projections: Week 5 2022-2023

Bowl Projections | New Year’s Six

College Football Playoff Prediction

CFN Week 5 Rankings 1-131 | Rankings By Conference

New Year’s Six Bowl Projections 2022-2023: NEXT

New Year’s Six Bowl Projections 2022-2023: Week 5

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

7:30 or 8:00, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Last Year: CFP Semifinal Georgia 34, Michigan 11

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten, Notre Dame, or SEC

Bowl Projection: NC State vs Penn State

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, December 31, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Last Year: Baylor 21, Ole Miss 7

Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big 12

Bowl Projection: Ole Miss vs Oklahoma State

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Monday, January 2, 2023

1:00, ESPN

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Last Year: CFP Semifinal Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6

Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs top Group of Five champion

Bowl Projection: USC vs Cincinnati

Rose Bowl

Monday, January 2, 2023

5:00, ESPN

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Last Year: Ohio State 48, Utah 45

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs Oregon

Bowl Projections: Week 5 2022-2023

Bowl Projections | Bowl Projections, Part 2

College Football Playoff Prediction

CFN Week 5 Rankings 1-131 | Rankings By Conference

2022-2023 College Football Playoff Projections: NEXT

2022-2023 College Football Playoff Projections

The idea of Alabama and Georgia playing in a likely SEC Championship rematch a few weeks later might not be appealing, but it might have to happen sooner or later in the College Football Playoff.

The problem might be the precedent-setting part of this. Will the committee take a two-loss team in the CFP? Considering the way the Dawgs and Tide are playing, getting to the SEC title game with both unscathed is asking for a lot.

Clemson should be able to keep working its way through the schedule, and Ohio State – at the moment – appears to be the No. 1 seed.

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Saturday, December 31, 2022

4:00 or 8:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Last Year: Michigan State 31, Pitt 21

Bowl Ties: CFP vs CFP

Bowl Projection: Alabama vs Georgia

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, December 31, 2022

4:00 or 8:00, ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35

Bowl Ties: CFP vs CFP

Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs Clemson

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, January 9, 2023

TBA, ESPN

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year: Georgia 33, Alabama 18

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Winner vs Fiesta Bowl Winner

Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs Alabama

Bowl Projections: Week 5 2022-2023

Bowl Projections | Bowl Projections, Part 2

New Year’s Six | CFN Week 5 Rankings 1-131

Rankings By Conference

– 2022 CFN College Football Schedule & Results

Story originally appeared on College Football News