2022 College Football Schedules and Scores By Teams: All 131 Schools

Eating Well

Habits are behaviors that the brain has made automatic. We notice a cue (workout clothes), it triggers a behavior (go to the gym) and elicits a reward (endorphins) that makes us want to do it again. But since habits are so ingrained, we don't even realize some of the ones that are sabotaging our good efforts. This can stall personal goals, including those around losing weight. Slash these bad habits from this video, and you're likely to see the scale start moving!