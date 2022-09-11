Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 2
Where are the good bowl ties for the Sun Belt?
Here’s the problem for the league after a great Saturday like it just had – it doesn’t have a whole lot of high-profile bowl games to go to, and the league might be good enough that everyone will pick each other off so no one can rise up and get the New Year’s Six spot.
As always, this is a best guess on how this is all going to work, knowing there will be a hundred twists and turns along the way.
And even after everything that happened on Saturday, at the very, very top, nothing really changes – for now. Here are the latest bowl projections.
2022-2023 conference bowl tie-ins
Bowl Projections: Week 2
Bowl Projections: Week 2 2022-2023
Bowl Projections, Part 2 | New Year’s Six
College Football Playofff Prediction
CFN Week 2 Rankings 1-131
Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak
All Times Eastern
HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
Friday, December 16, 2022
11:30 am, ESPN
Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas
Last Year: Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs MAC
Bowl Projection: UAB vs Western Michigan
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl
Friday, December 16, 2022
3:00, ESPN
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Last Year: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army
Bowl Projection: Florida Atlantic vs TCU*
*The call is that the bowls will want to shoehorn a Big 12 team into a spot somewhere. This is the one opening.
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
11:00 am, ESPN
Fenway Park, Boston, MA
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic (Conference USA)
Bowl Projection: Pitt vs Cincinnati
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
12:00, ABC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Last Year: South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10
Bowl Ties: MEAC vs SWAC
Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
2:15, ESPN
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Air Force vs North Texas
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
3:30, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs UCLA
LendingTree Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
5:45, ESPN
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA
Last Year: Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (C-USA)
Bowl Projection: Toledo vs Louisiana
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
7:30, ABC
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Last Year: Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13
Bowl Ties: Pac-12 vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Washington State vs Mississippi State
Frisco Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
9:15, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army
Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs Georgia Southern
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Monday, December 19, 2022
2:30, ESPN
Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC
Last Year: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17
Bowl Ties: C-USA, MAC, Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Tulane vs Marshall
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
3:30 ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Miami University vs Boise State
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
7:30, ESPN
FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
Last Year: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five
Bowl Projection: South Alabama vs Memphis
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
9:00, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Last Year: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: WKU vs Appalachian State
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Thursday, December 22, 2022
7:30, ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Last Year: Army 24, Missouri 22
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Conference USA (Big 12, Pac-12)
Bowl Projection: SMU vs UTSA
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Friday, December 23, 2022
TBA, ESPN
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL
Last Year: UAB 31, BYU 28
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Army
Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs Army
Union Home Gasparilla Bowl
Friday, December 23, 2022
TBA, ESPN
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Last Year: UCF 29, Florida 17
Bowl Ties: ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC (AAC, C-USA)
Bowl Projection: Duke vs Cal
Easyport Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 24, 2022
8:00, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Louisiana Tech vs Wyoming
Bowl Projections: Week 2 2022-2023
Bowl Projections, Part 2 | New Year’s Six
College Football Playofff Prediction
CFN Week 2 Rankings 1-131
More Bowl Projections After Week 2: NEXT
Bowl Projections After Week 2
Quick Lane Bowl
Monday, December 26, 2022
2:30, ESPN
Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Last Year: Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs MAC
Bowl Projection: Iowa vs Central Michigan
Camellia Bowl
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
12:00, ESPN
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL
Last Year: Georgia State 51, Ball State 20
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (Conference USA)
Bowl Projection: Ohio vs Coastal Carolina
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
3:15 or 6:45, ESPN
Gerald J. Ford Stadium, University Park, TX
Last Year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28
Bowl Ties: AAC, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC
Bowl Projection: Texas Tech vs Arizona State
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
3:15 or 6:45, ESPN
Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL
Last Year: Houston 17, Auburn 13
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs SEC (ACC)
Bowl Projection: Virginia Tech vs Auburn
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
10:15, ESPN
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Last Year: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Big 12 (Mountain West)
Bowl Projection: Illinois vs Iowa State
Military Bowl
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
2:00, ESPN
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic
Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs UCF
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
5:30, ESPN
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN
Last Year: Texas Tech 34, Mississippi State 7
Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Kansas State vs Arkansas
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
TBA, FOX
Petco Park, San Diego, CA
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: NC State vs Washington
TaxAct Texas Bowl
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
9:00, ESPN
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Last Year: Kansas State 42, LSU 20
Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Baylor vs Texas A&M
Pinstripe Bowl
Thursday, December 29, 2022
2:00, ESPN
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
Last Year: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten
Bowl Projection: Syracuse vs Maryland
Cheez-It Bowl
Thursday, December 29, 2022
5:30, ESPN
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Last Year: Clemson 20, Iowa State 13
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big 12
Bowl Projection: Miami vs Oklahoma State
Valero Alamo Bowl
Thursday, December 29, 2022
9:00, ESPN
Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
Last Year: Oklahoma 47, Oregon 32
Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Oregon vs Oklahoma
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
12:00, ESPN
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Last Year: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten
Bowl Projection: Florida State vs Purdue
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
2:00, CBS
Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX
Last Year: Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Oregon State vs North Carolina
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
3:30, ESPN
TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL
Last Year: Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10
Bowl Ties: ACC vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Notre Dame vs LSU
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
4:30, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs San Diego State
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Saturday, December 31, 2022
12:00, ESPN
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Last Year: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 OT
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs South Carolina
ReliaQuest Bowl
Monday, January 2, 2023
12:00, ESPN2
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Last Year: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10
Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big Ten or ACC
Bowl Projection: Ole Miss vs Minnesota
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Monday, January 2, 2023
1:00, ABC
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Last Year: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs Tennessee
Bowl Projections: Week 2 2022-2023
Bowl Projections, Part 1 | New Year’s Six
College Football Playofff Prediction
CFN Week 2 Rankings 1-131
New Year’s Six Bowl Projections 2022-2023: NEXT
New Year’s Six Bowl Projections 2022-2023: Week 2
Capital One Orange Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
7:30 or 8:00, ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
Last Year: CFP Semifinal Georgia 34, Michigan 11
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten, Notre Dame, or SEC
Bowl Projection: Penn State vs Florida
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Saturday, December 31, 2022
12:00, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Last Year: Baylor 21, Ole Miss 7
Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big 12
Bowl Projection: Texas A&M vs Texas
Goodyear Cotton Bowl
Monday, January 2, 2023
1:00, ESPN
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Last Year: CFP Semifinal Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6
Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs top Group of Five champion
Bowl Projection: BYU vs Houston
Rose Bowl
Monday, January 2, 2023
5:00, ESPN
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
Last Year: Ohio State 48, Utah 45
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Michigan vs Utah
Bowl Projections: Week 2 2022-2023
Bowl Projections, Part 1 | Bowl Projections, Part 2 |
College Football Playofff Prediction
CFN Week 2 Rankings 1-131
2022-2023 College Football Playoff Projections: NEXT
2022-2023 College Football Playoff Projections
After all of the craziness on Saturday, what changes from last week?
Georgia still looks great, Alabama survived, Ohio State is fine, and …
Who’s the fourth team?
USC’s schedule now looks more favorable than ever, but the defense against Stanford wasn’t exactly inspiring.
There won’t be a Group of Five program in the mix for the CFP, Notre Dame is done, and BYU’s schedule might be a wee bit too hard to get there. So far now …
College Football Playoff Semifinal: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Saturday, December 31, 2022
4:00 or 8:00, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Last Year: Michigan State 31, Pitt 21
Bowl Ties: CFP vs CFP
Bowl Projection: Georgia vs USC
College Football Playoff Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl
Saturday, December 31, 2022
4:00 or 8:00, ESPN
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35
Bowl Ties: CFP vs CFP
Bowl Projection: Alabama vs Ohio State
College Football Playoff National Championship
Monday, January 9, 2023
TBA, ESPN
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year: Georgia 33, Alabama 18
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Winner vs Fiesta Bowl Winner
Bowl Projection: Alabama vs Georgia
Bowl Projections: Week 2 2022-2023
Bowl Projections, Part 1 | Bowl Projections, Part 2
New Year’s Six | College Football Playofff Prediction
CFN Week 2 Rankings 1-131
– 2022 CFN College Football Schedule & Results