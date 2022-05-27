Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions, Schedule: Post-Spring 2022

2022 post-spring College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff.

Oh why not?

The bowl schedule just came out without any real shockers – other than the Sugar Bowl will be played early on a Saturday morning when everyone cares about the NFL – but it’s still fun.

After spring ball and before we finish with all the team-by-team previews, here’s the first look at how the 2022-2023 bowl season might shake out.

First, though …

1. Bowl tie-ins don’t necessarily mean they’re a lock, and they could change fast. The Sun Belt will probably need more options with the expanded league – Conference USA doesn’t need as many – and in the end, it’s all about …

2. ESPN. It’s goal with the owned and operated bowls – and with the schedule as a whole – is to come up with the best matchups possible. There might be a few set conference tie-ins that aren’t adhered to.

3. Don’t get into any sort of a twist if your team isn’t here. There are about 15 worthy schools that need to find a home – it’s a problem that some conferences just aren’t going to have enough contracted slots.

If you don’t see your favorite here – Big 12 fans, this is for you and your conference without enough options – give it a bit before we do this again in August when we go into more deeper detail on each projection and why. Then feel free to yell at us.

And yes, we go a little off the grid for one College Football Playoff pick.

Finally, for as close-to-the-pin as we can get them with a slew of things still up in the air, you can check out all the 2022-2023 conference bowl tie-ins here.

Bowl Projections: Post-Spring 2022-2023

All Times Eastern. All conferences in parentheses are the alternate options for the bowls.

Bowl Projections: Post-Spring

Bowl Projections, Part 2 | Bowl Projections, Part 3

New Year’s Six | College Football Playoff

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

11:30 am, ESPN

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Last Year: Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs MAC

Bowl Projection: Louisiana Tech vs Kent State

Cure Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

3:00, ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs Marshall

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

11:00 am, ESPN

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic (Conference USA)

Bowl Projection: Boston College vs Cincinnati

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

12:00, ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Last Year: South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10

Bowl Ties: MEAC vs SWAC

Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs UTSA

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Boise State vs UCLA

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

5:45, ESPN

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Last Year: Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Georgia State

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

7:30, ABC

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Last Year: Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13

Bowl Ties: Pac-12 vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Washington vs Arkansas

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs Utah State

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 19, 2022

2:30, ESPN

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Last Year: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17

Bowl Ties: C-USA, MAC, Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Appalachian State vs BYU

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30, ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Colorado State vs Miami University

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

7:30, ESPN

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Last Year: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs Liberty

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

9:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Last Year: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Louisiana vs UAB

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Thursday, December 22, 2022

7:30, ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Last Year: Army 24, Missouri 22

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Conference USA (Big 12, Pac-12)

Bowl Projection: UCF vs WKU

Bowl Projections: Post-Spring

Bowl Projections, Part 2 | Bowl Projections, Part 3

New Year’s Six | College Football Playoff

Bowl Projections: Post-Spring 2022-2023 Part 2… NEXT

Preseason Bowl Projections Post-Spring Part 2

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Friday, December 23, 2022

TBA, ESPN

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Last Year: UAB 31, BYU 28

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Army

Bowl Projection: Army vs SMU



Union Home Gasparilla Bowl

Friday, December 23, 2022

TBA, ESPN

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Last Year: UCF 29, Florida 17

Bowl Ties: ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC (AAC, C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Maryland* vs Mississippi State

*For now, going with the idea that Maryland has to go somewhere – ESPN will want as many good matchups as possible

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Florida Atlantic vs Fresno State

Quick Lane Bowl

Monday, December 26, 2022

2:30, ESPN

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Last Year: Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs MAC

Bowl Projection: Purdue vs Central Michigan

Camellia Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Last Year: Georgia State 51, Ball State 20

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (Conference USA)

Bowl Projection: Western Michigan vs Troy

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

3:15 or 6:45, ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, University Park, TX

Last Year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28

Bowl Ties: AAC, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC

Bowl Projection: Arizona State vs Texas Tech

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

3:15 or 6:45, ESPN

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Last Year: Houston 17, Auburn 13

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs SEC (ACC)

Bowl Projection: Louisville vs South Carolina

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

10:15, ESPN

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Last Year: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Big 12 (Mountain West)

Bowl Projection: Nebraska vs Kansas State

Military Bowl

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

2:00, ESPN

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic

Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs Memphis

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

5:30, ESPN

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Last Year: Texas Tech 34, Mississippi State 7

Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Iowa State vs LSU

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

9:00, ESPN

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Last Year: Kansas State 42, LSU 20

Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Baylor vs Auburn

Pinstripe Bowl

Thursday, December 29, 2022

2:00, ESPN

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Last Year: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten

Bowl Projection: Virginia vs Minnesota

Cheez-It Bowl

Thursday, December 29, 2022

5:30, ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Clemson 20, Iowa State 13

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big 12

Bowl Projection: Pitt vs Texas

Valero Alamo Bowl

Thursday, December 29, 2022

9:00, ESPN

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Last Year: Oklahoma 47, Oregon 32

Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma vs Utah

Bowl Projections: Post-Spring

Bowl Projections, Part 1 | Bowl Projections, Part 3

New Year’s Six | College Football Playoff

Bowl Projections: Post-Spring Part 3… NEXT

Preseason Bowl Projections: Post Spring Part 3

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Last Year: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten

Bowl Projection: Miami vs Penn State

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

2:00, CBS

Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

Last Year: Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs Cal

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

3:30, ESPN

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Last Year: Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10

Bowl Ties: ACC vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Florida State vs Tennessee

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

4:30, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Toledo vs San Diego State

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Saturday, December 31, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Last Year: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 OT

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Iowa vs Ole Miss

Tampa Bay Bowl

Monday, January 2, 2023

12:00, ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Last Year: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big Ten or ACC

Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs Kentucky

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Monday, January 2, 2023

1:00, ABC

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs Florida

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Monday, January 2, 2023

TBA, FOX

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Virginia Tech vs Washington State

Bowl Projections: Post-Spring

Bowl Projections, Part 1 | Bowl Projections, Part 2

New Year’s Six | College Football Playoff

New Year’s Six Bowl Projections 2022-2023: NEXT

New Year’s Six Bowl Projections 2022-2023

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

7:30 or 8:00, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Last Year: CFP Semifinal Georgia 34, Michigan 11

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten, Notre Dame, or SEC

Bowl Projection: NC State vs Notre Dame

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, December 31, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Last Year: Baylor 21, Ole Miss 7

Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big 12

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma State vs Georgia

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Monday, January 2, 2023

1:00, ESPN

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Last Year: CFP Semifinal Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6

Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs top Group of Five champion

Bowl Projection: Texas A&M vs Houston

Rose Bowl

Monday, January 2, 2023

5:00, ESPN

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Last Year: Ohio State 48, Utah 45

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs Oregon

Bowl Projections: Post-Spring

Bowl Projections, Part 1 | Bowl Projections, Part 2

Bowl Projections, Part 3 | College Football Playoff

2022-2023 College Football Playoff Projections: NEXT

College Football Playoff Projections 2022-2023

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Saturday, December 31, 2022

4:00 or 8:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Last Year: Michigan State 31, Pitt 21

Bowl Ties: CFP vs CFP

Bowl Projection: Alabama vs USC

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, December 31, 2022

4:00 or 8:00, ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35

Bowl Ties: CFP vs CFP

Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs Clemson

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, January 9, 2023

TBA, ESPN

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year: Georgia 33, Alabama 18

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Winner vs Fiesta Bowl Winner

Bowl Projection: Alabama vs Ohio State

Bowl Projections: Post-Spring

Bowl Projections, Part 1 | Bowl Projections, Part 2

Bowl Projections, Part 3 | New Year’s Six

