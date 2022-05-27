Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions, Schedule: Post-Spring 2022
2022 post-spring College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff.
Oh why not?
The bowl schedule just came out without any real shockers – other than the Sugar Bowl will be played early on a Saturday morning when everyone cares about the NFL – but it’s still fun.
After spring ball and before we finish with all the team-by-team previews, here’s the first look at how the 2022-2023 bowl season might shake out.
First, though …
1. Bowl tie-ins don’t necessarily mean they’re a lock, and they could change fast. The Sun Belt will probably need more options with the expanded league – Conference USA doesn’t need as many – and in the end, it’s all about …
2. ESPN. It’s goal with the owned and operated bowls – and with the schedule as a whole – is to come up with the best matchups possible. There might be a few set conference tie-ins that aren’t adhered to.
3. Don’t get into any sort of a twist if your team isn’t here. There are about 15 worthy schools that need to find a home – it’s a problem that some conferences just aren’t going to have enough contracted slots.
If you don’t see your favorite here – Big 12 fans, this is for you and your conference without enough options – give it a bit before we do this again in August when we go into more deeper detail on each projection and why. Then feel free to yell at us.
And yes, we go a little off the grid for one College Football Playoff pick.
Finally, for as close-to-the-pin as we can get them with a slew of things still up in the air, you can check out all the 2022-2023 conference bowl tie-ins here.
Bowl Projections: Post-Spring 2022-2023
All Times Eastern. All conferences in parentheses are the alternate options for the bowls.
HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
Friday, December 16, 2022
11:30 am, ESPN
Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas
Last Year: Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs MAC
Bowl Projection: Louisiana Tech vs Kent State
Cure Bowl
Friday, December 16, 2022
3:00, ESPN
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Last Year: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army
Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs Marshall
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
11:00 am, ESPN
Fenway Park, Boston, MA
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic (Conference USA)
Bowl Projection: Boston College vs Cincinnati
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
12:00, ABC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Last Year: South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10
Bowl Ties: MEAC vs SWAC
Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
2:15, ESPN
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Air Force vs UTSA
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
3:30, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Boise State vs UCLA
LendingTree Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
5:45, ESPN
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA
Last Year: Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (C-USA)
Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Georgia State
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
7:30, ABC
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Last Year: Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13
Bowl Ties: Pac-12 vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Washington vs Arkansas
Frisco Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
9:15, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army
Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs Utah State
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Monday, December 19, 2022
2:30, ESPN
Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC
Last Year: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17
Bowl Ties: C-USA, MAC, Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Appalachian State vs BYU
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
3:30, ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Colorado State vs Miami University
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
7:30, ESPN
FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
Last Year: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five
Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs Liberty
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
9:00, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Last Year: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Louisiana vs UAB
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Thursday, December 22, 2022
7:30, ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Last Year: Army 24, Missouri 22
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Conference USA (Big 12, Pac-12)
Bowl Projection: UCF vs WKU
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Friday, December 23, 2022
TBA, ESPN
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL
Last Year: UAB 31, BYU 28
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Army
Bowl Projection: Army vs SMU
Union Home Gasparilla Bowl
Friday, December 23, 2022
TBA, ESPN
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Last Year: UCF 29, Florida 17
Bowl Ties: ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC (AAC, C-USA)
Bowl Projection: Maryland* vs Mississippi State
*For now, going with the idea that Maryland has to go somewhere – ESPN will want as many good matchups as possible
Easyport Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 24, 2022
8:00, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Florida Atlantic vs Fresno State
Quick Lane Bowl
Monday, December 26, 2022
2:30, ESPN
Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Last Year: Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs MAC
Bowl Projection: Purdue vs Central Michigan
Camellia Bowl
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
12:00, ESPN
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL
Last Year: Georgia State 51, Ball State 20
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (Conference USA)
Bowl Projection: Western Michigan vs Troy
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
3:15 or 6:45, ESPN
Gerald J. Ford Stadium, University Park, TX
Last Year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28
Bowl Ties: AAC, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC
Bowl Projection: Arizona State vs Texas Tech
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
3:15 or 6:45, ESPN
Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL
Last Year: Houston 17, Auburn 13
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs SEC (ACC)
Bowl Projection: Louisville vs South Carolina
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
10:15, ESPN
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Last Year: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Big 12 (Mountain West)
Bowl Projection: Nebraska vs Kansas State
Military Bowl
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
2:00, ESPN
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic
Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs Memphis
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
5:30, ESPN
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN
Last Year: Texas Tech 34, Mississippi State 7
Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Iowa State vs LSU
TaxAct Texas Bowl
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
9:00, ESPN
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Last Year: Kansas State 42, LSU 20
Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Baylor vs Auburn
Pinstripe Bowl
Thursday, December 29, 2022
2:00, ESPN
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
Last Year: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten
Bowl Projection: Virginia vs Minnesota
Cheez-It Bowl
Thursday, December 29, 2022
5:30, ESPN
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Last Year: Clemson 20, Iowa State 13
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big 12
Bowl Projection: Pitt vs Texas
Valero Alamo Bowl
Thursday, December 29, 2022
9:00, ESPN
Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
Last Year: Oklahoma 47, Oregon 32
Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Oklahoma vs Utah
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
12:00, ESPN
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Last Year: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten
Bowl Projection: Miami vs Penn State
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
2:00, CBS
Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX
Last Year: Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs Cal
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
3:30, ESPN
TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL
Last Year: Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10
Bowl Ties: ACC vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Florida State vs Tennessee
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
4:30, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Toledo vs San Diego State
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Saturday, December 31, 2022
12:00, ESPN
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Last Year: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 OT
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Iowa vs Ole Miss
Tampa Bay Bowl
Monday, January 2, 2023
12:00, ESPN2
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Last Year: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10
Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big Ten or ACC
Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs Kentucky
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Monday, January 2, 2023
1:00, ABC
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Last Year: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs Florida
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Monday, January 2, 2023
TBA, FOX
Petco Park, San Diego, CA
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Virginia Tech vs Washington State
Capital One Orange Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
7:30 or 8:00, ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
Last Year: CFP Semifinal Georgia 34, Michigan 11
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten, Notre Dame, or SEC
Bowl Projection: NC State vs Notre Dame
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Saturday, December 31, 2022
12:00, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Last Year: Baylor 21, Ole Miss 7
Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big 12
Bowl Projection: Oklahoma State vs Georgia
Goodyear Cotton Bowl
Monday, January 2, 2023
1:00, ESPN
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Last Year: CFP Semifinal Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6
Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs top Group of Five champion
Bowl Projection: Texas A&M vs Houston
Rose Bowl
Monday, January 2, 2023
5:00, ESPN
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
Last Year: Ohio State 48, Utah 45
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Michigan vs Oregon
College Football Playoff Semifinal: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Saturday, December 31, 2022
4:00 or 8:00, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Last Year: Michigan State 31, Pitt 21
Bowl Ties: CFP vs CFP
Bowl Projection: Alabama vs USC
College Football Playoff Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl
Saturday, December 31, 2022
4:00 or 8:00, ESPN
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35
Bowl Ties: CFP vs CFP
Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs Clemson
College Football Playoff National Championship
Monday, January 9, 2023
TBA, ESPN
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year: Georgia 33, Alabama 18
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Winner vs Fiesta Bowl Winner
Bowl Projection: Alabama vs Ohio State
– 2022 College Football Schedules: All 131 Teams