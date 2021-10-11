Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 6

2021 College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff: Week 6

Bowl Projections: Week 6

All Times Eastern

Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: Louisiana Tech vs Buffalo

Cure Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN2, 6:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: UCF vs Appalachian State

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 11:00 am

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: Florida Atlantic vs Charlotte

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 12:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: MEAC vs. SWAC

Bowl Projection: Norfolk State vs. Jackson State

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 2:15 pm

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Marshall vs Fresno State

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 3:30 pm

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. BYU

Bowl Projection: UTSA vs BYU

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 5:45 pm

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Toledo vs South Alabama

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 7:30 pm

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Mountain West vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Nevada vs USC

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 9:15 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: UAB vs. Coastal Carolina

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 20

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Bowl Tie-Ins: Sun Belt vs. AAC or MAC

Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs Ball State

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Boise State

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs. UTEP

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Wednesday, December 22

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 or C-USA or Pac-12 or Army

Bowl Projection: Texas Tech vs. Army

Union Home Mortgage Bowl

Thursday, December 23

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Pac-12 or SEC

Bowl Projection: Miami vs. Washington



EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Friday, December 24

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs. Hawaii

Camellia Bowl

Saturday, December 25

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt (or C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Kent State vs Louisiana

Quick Lane Bowl

Monday, December 27

ESPN, 11:00 am

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: Maryland vs Western Michigan

Military Bowl presented by Peraton

Monday, December 27

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Bowl Tie-Ins: American vs. ACC

Bowl Projection: SMU vs Georgia Tech

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Houston vs Mississippi State

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 3:15 pm

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Big 12 or Pac-12

Bowl Projection: SMU vs Utah State



AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 6:45 pm

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Iowa State vs Arkansas

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

FOX, 8:00 pm

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Virginia Tech vs Oregon State

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

FOX, 10:15 pm

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12

Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs. Kansas State

Fenway Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 11:00 am

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC vs. ACC (or C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Temple vs Boston College

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 2:15 pm

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big Ten

Bowl Projection: Pitt vs. Rutgers

Cheez-It Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 5:45 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big 12

Bowl Projection: NC State vs TCU

Valero Alamo Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 9:15 pm

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma State vs UCLA

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 11:30 am

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs. Auburn

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 3:00 pm

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs Tennessee

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 10:30 pm

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs Utah

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Friday, December 31

ESPN, 11:00 am

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs Texas A&M

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Friday, December 31

CBS, 12:30 pm

Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Virginia vs. Stanford

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 31

Barstool Sports, 2:00 pm

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Liberty* vs San Diego State

*Liberty projected to be shoehorned into this

Outback Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN2, 12:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Penn State vs Florida

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN2, 1:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Ole Miss

Mercari Texas Bowl

Tuesday, January 4

ESPN, Time TBA

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Baylor vs. LSU

New Year’s Six Bowl Projections: Week 6

The two big calls for the New Year’s Six …

1. The CFP would LOVE to put Notre Dame in a spotlight game. The Irish will lose once more along the way, but at 10-2 it’ll still be close enough to make the NY6.

2. We’ll believe the committee puts a Group of Five team in the College Football Playoff when we see it.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Projection: Clemson vs Notre Dame

You really think Wake Forest is winning the ACC Championship? It has to go to Clemson on November 20th. If there’s a shot to get the Tigers and Irish together in a major bowl, it’s happening.

Playstation Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 1:00 pm

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Projection: Cincinnati vs Arizona State

Arizona State doesn’t play Oregon in the regular season. It rolls through the rest of its slate – watch out for the road games at Washington and Oregon State in November, though, and then loses the Pac-12 championship to the Ducks.

Cincinnati won’t be as dominant as you might think through the rest of its schedule, and there will be four good Power Five options for the playoff. More on that in a moment.

Rose Bowl Game

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 5:00 pm

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. Oregon

The Hawkeyes will come close, but if they don’t get bitten on the road by the Wisconsin defense or in a desperation game for Nebraska, the Big Ten East champ that everyone seems to be dismissing will be a problem.

Oregon will lose another regular season game – ending the playoff shot – but will win yet the Pac-12 title again.

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 8:45 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Texas vs. Kentucky

Remember, the Sugar Bowl has to take a Big 12 team. Texas will get an 11-1 Kentucky in a fun showdown with a ton of energy in the stadium.

2021-2022 College Football Playoff Projections

Keeping with the theme for this week, we’ll believe it when we see it.

If you think the College Football Playoff committee wants to keep out Cincinnati – or any Group of Five team – you’re wrong.

However, remember, the CFP rankings aren’t the AP or Coaches polls – there’s a fine-tooth way of doing this, and in the end, the schedule with just one good Power Five-caliber win over Notre Dame – Indiana won’t go bowling – won’t be enough.

Also, in the Believe It When We See It category …

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, December 31

ESPN, Time TBA

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Oklahoma

We’ve seen this movie before. Alabama loses, everyone predicts doom, Alabama goes on a roll to to the national championship.

That’s a little too much of a jump when it comes to winning the national title, but the Tide roll through the rest of their schedule and have one shot against Georgia in the SEC Championship to slip in. For now, we’re making the call they pull it off. Meanwhile …

Oklahoma carries the second half groove against Texas into the rest of the regular season – sort of. It loses once along the way – like at Oklahoma State – in a stunning heartbreaker, but makes up for it with another Big 12 Championship to go 12-1.

The College Football Playoff committee has only left out one 12-1 Power Five champion – 2018 Ohio State – and that was only because Notre Dame was 12-0. Cincinnati won’t have the schedule to get the same consideration.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Friday, December 31

ESPN, Time TBA

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Georgia vs Ohio State

Don’t just assume Georgia rips through the rest of the schedule if JT Daniels is hurting – there’s a three-pick game from Stetson Bennett in there somewhere. However, the Dawgs get to the SEC Championship at 12-0 and lose a thriller to Alabama – both of them get in.

Oh poor Ohio State. The defense is mediocre, this isn’t the same team as last year, and … it still has more talent than anyone else in the Big Ten. The offense takes that groove to another level, Oregon loses once along the way to take care of the possibility of a 12-1 Pac-12 champion getting in, and everything else works out.

The Buckeyes take care of Penn State and Michigan State at home, pull the football away from Michigan yet again, and breaks Hawkeye hearts in the Big Ten Championship.

College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T

Monday, January 10

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Georgia

