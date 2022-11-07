Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 10
Well that just made everything more interesting.
It was a fun weekend of games with some massive moves up top – more on how this will shake out in the College Football Playoff race in a moment – but there were a few other key wins that should change the landscape of the bowl season.
Michigan State beating Illinois was one of them. Now the Spartans go from possibly going to a bowl game to almost certainly getting to six wins – if the wheels don’t come flying off.
BYU finally pulling up out of its nosedive to get by Boise State put it back into the bowl scene, and Kansas and Duke locked in six wins as part of their respecting amazing seasons.
At the moment there should be just enough bowl eligible teams to fill all of the slots, but this could all change in a hiccup with a few upsets in conference play, especially in the MAC and Sun Belt.
We’re just a few weeks away from having this sorted out, but for now …
All Times Eastern
HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl
Friday, December 16, 2022
11:30 am, ESPN
Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas
Last Year: Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs MAC
Bowl Projection: WK vs Bowling Green
Duluth Trading Cure Bowl
Friday, December 16, 2022
3:00, ESPN
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Last Year: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army
Bowl Projection: Air Force vs Troy
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
11:00 am, ESPN
Fenway Park, Boston, MA
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic (Conference USA)
Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs Cincinnati
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
12:00, ABC
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Last Year: South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10
Bowl Ties: MEAC vs SWAC
Bowl Projection: North Carolina Central vs Jackson State
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
2:15, ESPN
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Boise State vs UTSA
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
3:30, ABC
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year: Utah State 24, Oregon State 13
Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs Washington
LendingTree Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
5:45, ESPN
Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL
Last Year: Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (C-USA)
Bowl Projection: Buffalo vs Appalachian State
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
7:30, ABC
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Last Year: Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13
Bowl Ties: Pac-12 vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Washington State vs Arkansas
Frisco Bowl
Saturday, December 17, 2022
9:15, ESPN
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army
Bowl Projection: UNLV vs Southern Miss
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Monday, December 19, 2022
2:30, ESPN
Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC
Last Year: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17
Bowl Ties: C-USA, MAC, Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Ball State vs Marshall
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
3:30 ESPN
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Toledo vs Wyoming
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
7:30, ESPN
FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
Last Year: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38
Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five
Bowl Projection: Georgia Southern vs Florida Atlantic
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
9:00, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Last Year: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: UAB vs Coastal Carolina
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Thursday, December 22, 2022
7:30, ESPN
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Last Year: Army 24, Missouri 22
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Conference USA (Big 12, Pac-12)
Bowl Projection: SMU vs Texas Tech
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Friday, December 23, 2022
TBA, ESPN
Independence Bowl, Shreveport, LA
Last Year: UAB 31, BYU 28
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Army
Bowl Projection: Houston vs Liberty
Union Home Gasparilla Bowl
Friday, December 23, 2022
TBA, ESPN
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Last Year: UCF 29, Florida 17
Bowl Ties: ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC (AAC, C-USA)
Bowl Projection: Florida State vs BYU
Easyport Hawaii Bowl
Saturday, December 24, 2022
8:00, ESPN
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Middle Tennessee vs San Jose State
Bowl Projections After Week 10
Quick Lane Bowl
Monday, December 26, 2022
2:30, ESPN
Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Last Year: Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs MAC
Bowl Projection: Eastern Michigan vs Maryland
Camellia Bowl
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
12:00, ESPN
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL
Last Year: Georgia State 51, Ball State 20
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (Conference USA)
Bowl Projection: Ohio vs South Alabama
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
3:15 or 6:45, ESPN
Gerald J. Ford Stadium, University Park, TX
Last Year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28
Bowl Ties: AAC, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC
Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs Kansas
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
3:15 or 6:45, ESPN
Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL
Last Year: Houston 17, Auburn 13
Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs SEC (ACC)
Bowl Projection: Memphis vs North Texas
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Tuesday, December 27, 2022
10:15, ESPN
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Last Year: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Big 12 (Mountain West)
Bowl Projection: Purdue vs Oklahoma
Military Bowl
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
2:00, ESPN
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic
Bowl Projection: Louisville vs Tulane
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
5:30, ESPN
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN
Last Year: Texas Tech 34, Mississippi State 7
Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Oklahoma State vs Kentucky
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
TBA, FOX
Petco Park, San Diego, CA
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Notre Dame vs Utah
TaxAct Texas Bowl
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
9:00, ESPN
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Last Year: Kansas State 42, LSU 20
Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Baylor vs Mississippi State
Pinstripe Bowl
Thursday, December 29, 2022
2:00, ESPN
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
Last Year: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten
Bowl Projection: Syracuse vs Michigan State
Cheez-It Bowl
Thursday, December 29, 2022
5:30, ESPN
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Last Year: Clemson 20, Iowa State 13
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big 12
Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs Kansas State
Valero Alamo Bowl
Thursday, December 29, 2022
9:00, ESPN
Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
Last Year: Oklahoma 47, Oregon 32
Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: TCU vs USC
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
12:00, ESPN
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Last Year: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten
Bowl Projection: NC State vs Iowa
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
2:00, CBS
Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX
Last Year: Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Duke vs Oregon State
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
3:30, ESPN
TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL
Last Year: Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10
Bowl Ties: ACC vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Pitt vs Florida
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
4:30, Barstool
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Last Year: Canceled
Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Miami University vs San Diego State
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Saturday, December 31, 2022
12:00, ESPN
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Last Year: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 OT
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs Missouri
ReliaQuest Bowl
Monday, January 2, 2023
12:00, ESPN2
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Last Year: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10
Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big Ten or ACC
Bowl Projection: South Carolina vs Minnesota
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Monday, January 2, 2023
1:00, ABC
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Last Year: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC
Bowl Projection: Illinois vs Ole Miss
New Year’s Six Bowl Projections 2022-2023: Week 10
Capital One Orange Bowl
Friday, December 30, 2022
7:30 or 8:00, ESPN
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
Last Year: CFP Semifinal Georgia 34, Michigan 11
Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten, Notre Dame, or SEC
Bowl Projection: Clemson vs Alabama
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Saturday, December 31, 2022
12:00, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Last Year: Baylor 21, Ole Miss 7
Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big 12
Bowl Projection: LSU vs Texas
Goodyear Cotton Bowl
Monday, January 2, 2023
1:00, ESPN
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Last Year: CFP Semifinal Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6
Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs top Group of Five champion
Bowl Projection: Penn State vs UCF
Rose Bowl
Monday, January 2, 2023
5:00, ESPN
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
Last Year: Ohio State 48, Utah 45
Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Michigan vs UCLA
2022-2023 College Football Playoff Projections
The goal here is to predict and project. It’s not about what probably should happen considering how the college football season is going, it’s about what probably will happen.
In the short history of the College Football Playoff there has been only one team – 2018 Ohio State – that won at least 12 games and a Power Five championship and was left out for a team that didn’t do that. Notre Dame went 12-0 as an independent and made it in.
Here’s the call – for now.
The prediction is for TCU to lose once in the regular season – maybe at Texas this week – and in the Big 12 Championship leaving the conference without a 12-win or unbeaten champ.
Clemson? It might have a problem in the non-conference rivalry game against South Carolina, but even if it wins out and takes the ACC Championship, the way it lost to Notre Dame this weekend – to go along with a few shaky other performances – might just be enough to leave it out.
That all changes, by the way, if the Tigers obliterate everything in their path. If they roll over, say, an 11-1 North Carolina 38-3 in the ACC Championship, then in. Definitely.
The other big piece of the puzzle will be the Michigan-Ohio State loser, assuming it’s 11-1. The call here will be that the committee will be more impressed by Tennessee overall – after all, it was the No. 1 team in the first round of rankings – and won’t punish it too much for losing at Georgia. It might set up a rematch in the CFP, but that’s not a part of the equation – the committee just wants to get in the four best teams.
Which then leads to the Pac-12 champion. If it’s a 12-1 USC or UCLA, done, in, no questions asked unless TCU goes 13-0 to make things interesting. What if it’s Oregon?
Because the 49-3 annihilation to Georgia came in the first game of the year, and because the Ducks have rolled ever since, for now we’re saying they’d be in.
College Football Playoff Semifinal: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Saturday, December 31, 2022
4:00 or 8:00, ESPN
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Last Year: Michigan State 31, Pitt 21
Bowl Ties: CFP vs CFP
Bowl Projection: Tennessee vs Georgia
College Football Playoff Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl
Saturday, December 31, 2022
4:00 or 8:00, ESPN
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35
Bowl Ties: CFP vs CFP
Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs Oregon
College Football Playoff National Championship
Monday, January 9, 2023
TBA, ESPN
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Last Year: Georgia 33, Alabama 18
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Winner vs Fiesta Bowl Winner
Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs Georgia
