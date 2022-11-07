Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 10

Well that just made everything more interesting.

It was a fun weekend of games with some massive moves up top – more on how this will shake out in the College Football Playoff race in a moment – but there were a few other key wins that should change the landscape of the bowl season.

Michigan State beating Illinois was one of them. Now the Spartans go from possibly going to a bowl game to almost certainly getting to six wins – if the wheels don’t come flying off.

BYU finally pulling up out of its nosedive to get by Boise State put it back into the bowl scene, and Kansas and Duke locked in six wins as part of their respecting amazing seasons.

At the moment there should be just enough bowl eligible teams to fill all of the slots, but this could all change in a hiccup with a few upsets in conference play, especially in the MAC and Sun Belt.

We’re just a few weeks away from having this sorted out, but for now …

Bowl Projections: Week 10

All Times Eastern

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

11:30 am, ESPN

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Last Year: Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs MAC

Bowl Projection: WK vs Bowling Green

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

3:00, ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: Air Force vs Troy

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

11:00 am, ESPN

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic (Conference USA)

Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs Cincinnati

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

12:00, ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Last Year: South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10

Bowl Ties: MEAC vs SWAC

Bowl Projection: North Carolina Central vs Jackson State

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Boise State vs UTSA

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year: Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Fresno State vs Washington

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

5:45, ESPN

Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

Last Year: Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Buffalo vs Appalachian State

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

7:30, ABC

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Last Year: Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13

Bowl Ties: Pac-12 vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Washington State vs Arkansas

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: UNLV vs Southern Miss

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 19, 2022

2:30, ESPN

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Last Year: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17

Bowl Ties: C-USA, MAC, Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Ball State vs Marshall

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30 ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Toledo vs Wyoming

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

7:30, ESPN

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Last Year: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Bowl Projection: Georgia Southern vs Florida Atlantic

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

9:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Last Year: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: UAB vs Coastal Carolina

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Thursday, December 22, 2022

7:30, ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Last Year: Army 24, Missouri 22

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Conference USA (Big 12, Pac-12)

Bowl Projection: SMU vs Texas Tech



Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Friday, December 23, 2022

TBA, ESPN

Independence Bowl, Shreveport, LA

Last Year: UAB 31, BYU 28

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Army

Bowl Projection: Houston vs Liberty

Union Home Gasparilla Bowl

Friday, December 23, 2022

TBA, ESPN

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Last Year: UCF 29, Florida 17

Bowl Ties: ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC (AAC, C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Florida State vs BYU

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Middle Tennessee vs San Jose State

Bowl Projections After Week 10

Quick Lane Bowl

Monday, December 26, 2022

2:30, ESPN

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Last Year: Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs MAC

Bowl Projection: Eastern Michigan vs Maryland

Camellia Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Last Year: Georgia State 51, Ball State 20

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (Conference USA)

Bowl Projection: Ohio vs South Alabama

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

3:15 or 6:45, ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, University Park, TX

Last Year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28

Bowl Ties: AAC, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC

Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs Kansas

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

3:15 or 6:45, ESPN

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Last Year: Houston 17, Auburn 13

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs SEC (ACC)

Bowl Projection: Memphis vs North Texas

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

10:15, ESPN

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Last Year: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Big 12 (Mountain West)

Bowl Projection: Purdue vs Oklahoma

Military Bowl

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

2:00, ESPN

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic

Bowl Projection: Louisville vs Tulane

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

5:30, ESPN

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Last Year: Texas Tech 34, Mississippi State 7

Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma State vs Kentucky

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

TBA, FOX

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Notre Dame vs Utah

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

9:00, ESPN

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Last Year: Kansas State 42, LSU 20

Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Baylor vs Mississippi State

Pinstripe Bowl

Thursday, December 29, 2022

2:00, ESPN

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Last Year: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten

Bowl Projection: Syracuse vs Michigan State

Cheez-It Bowl

Thursday, December 29, 2022

5:30, ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Clemson 20, Iowa State 13

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big 12

Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs Kansas State

Valero Alamo Bowl

Thursday, December 29, 2022

9:00, ESPN

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Last Year: Oklahoma 47, Oregon 32

Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: TCU vs USC

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Last Year: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten

Bowl Projection: NC State vs Iowa

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

2:00, CBS

Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

Last Year: Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Duke vs Oregon State



TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

3:30, ESPN

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Last Year: Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10

Bowl Ties: ACC vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Pitt vs Florida

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

4:30, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Miami University vs San Diego State

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Saturday, December 31, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Last Year: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 OT

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs Missouri

ReliaQuest Bowl

Monday, January 2, 2023

12:00, ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Last Year: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big Ten or ACC

Bowl Projection: South Carolina vs Minnesota

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Monday, January 2, 2023

1:00, ABC

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Illinois vs Ole Miss

New Year’s Six Bowl Projections 2022-2023: Week 10

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

7:30 or 8:00, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Last Year: CFP Semifinal Georgia 34, Michigan 11

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten, Notre Dame, or SEC

Bowl Projection: Clemson vs Alabama

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, December 31, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Last Year: Baylor 21, Ole Miss 7

Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big 12

Bowl Projection: LSU vs Texas

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Monday, January 2, 2023

1:00, ESPN

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Last Year: CFP Semifinal Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6

Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs top Group of Five champion

Bowl Projection: Penn State vs UCF

Rose Bowl

Monday, January 2, 2023

5:00, ESPN

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Last Year: Ohio State 48, Utah 45

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs UCLA

2022-2023 College Football Playoff Projections

The goal here is to predict and project. It’s not about what probably should happen considering how the college football season is going, it’s about what probably will happen.

In the short history of the College Football Playoff there has been only one team – 2018 Ohio State – that won at least 12 games and a Power Five championship and was left out for a team that didn’t do that. Notre Dame went 12-0 as an independent and made it in.

Here’s the call – for now.

The prediction is for TCU to lose once in the regular season – maybe at Texas this week – and in the Big 12 Championship leaving the conference without a 12-win or unbeaten champ.

Clemson? It might have a problem in the non-conference rivalry game against South Carolina, but even if it wins out and takes the ACC Championship, the way it lost to Notre Dame this weekend – to go along with a few shaky other performances – might just be enough to leave it out.

That all changes, by the way, if the Tigers obliterate everything in their path. If they roll over, say, an 11-1 North Carolina 38-3 in the ACC Championship, then in. Definitely.

The other big piece of the puzzle will be the Michigan-Ohio State loser, assuming it’s 11-1. The call here will be that the committee will be more impressed by Tennessee overall – after all, it was the No. 1 team in the first round of rankings – and won’t punish it too much for losing at Georgia. It might set up a rematch in the CFP, but that’s not a part of the equation – the committee just wants to get in the four best teams.

Which then leads to the Pac-12 champion. If it’s a 12-1 USC or UCLA, done, in, no questions asked unless TCU goes 13-0 to make things interesting. What if it’s Oregon?

Because the 49-3 annihilation to Georgia came in the first game of the year, and because the Ducks have rolled ever since, for now we’re saying they’d be in.

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Saturday, December 31, 2022

4:00 or 8:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Last Year: Michigan State 31, Pitt 21

Bowl Ties: CFP vs CFP

Bowl Projection: Tennessee vs Georgia

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, December 31, 2022

4:00 or 8:00, ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35

Bowl Ties: CFP vs CFP

Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs Oregon

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, January 9, 2023

TBA, ESPN

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year: Georgia 33, Alabama 18

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Winner vs Fiesta Bowl Winner

Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs Georgia

