Bowl Projections College Football Playoff Predictions Updated Before Championship Weekend

Bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions before Championship Weekend and after the penultimate CFP rankings

A whole slew of things changed in the last few days since we published our latest round of Bowl Projections on Saturday night.

It starts with the penultimate College Football Playoff rankings – which might be a fool’s errand to use as anything concrete. If the committee sticks with its rankings in the end – that’s hardly a sure thing – that affects Alabama, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and potentially Washington.

Next, a slew of rumors and news kicked in as programs needed to start thinking about making travel plans.

A few other things happened to change these up.

Ohio State probably isn’t going to the Rose Bowl. It’ll be time to believe the Rose Bowl doesn’t want the fifth-best team in the country when it happens – and vice versa on the desire from the Buckeyes to go back to Pasadena.

Let’s buy in that the rumors are true. If USC beats Utah on Friday night in the Pac-12 Championship and is in the College Football Playoff, assume the Rose Bowl will go with Penn State and Washington instead of Ohio State vs Utah – no one involved wants a repeat, even though last year’s game between the Buckeyes and Utes was epic.

Remember, at the end of the day, ESPN wants the best matchups for its owned bowls. As always, the conference bowl ties matter … until they don’t.

Buffalo vs Akron matters. If Buffalo wins on Friday night, it’s in. If it doesn’t, it’s out. Let’s go with the big assumption that New Mexico State will be granted a special break despite being 5-6 because its game with San Jose State was cancelled.

If that happens, then Buffalo, NMSU, and the highest-ranked five-win team according to the Academic Progress Rate (APR) – Rice – are all in. If Buffalo loses and/or NMSU doesn’t get the call its way, UNLV is in as the second-highest ranked five-win APR team.

However …

Everything breaks down if Utah beats USC on Friday night and/or Akron beats Buffalo and/or New Mexico State doesn’t get a break. If any or all three of those things happen, take all of this, ball it up, and toss it away because most of this starts from scratch.

What we do know is Miami University and UAB are off to the Bahamas Bowl, and because there are few fun places to go if your school is in San Diego, San Diego State and Middle Tennessee will meet in the Hawaii Bowl.

Other than that, we’re going off a combination of news, info, logic, and educated darts thrown at the target. They aren’t called bowl projections for nothing.

We’ll change things on the fly over the next few days before the big final call goes up Saturday night.

Bowl Projections College Football Playoff Predictions

College Football Playoff Prediction

Teams that accepted bowl bid are in red.

All Times Eastern

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

11:30 am, ESPN

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Last Year: Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs MAC

Bowl Matchup: UAB vs Miami University

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

3:00, ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: Troy vs UTSA

Previous Projection: UConn vs Coastal Carolina

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

11:00 am, ESPN

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic (Conference USA)

Bowl Projection: Louisville vs Cincinnati

Previous Projection: Syracuse vs Memphis



Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

12:00, ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Last Year: South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10

Bowl Ties: MEAC vs SWAC

Bowl Projection: North Carolina Central vs Jackson State

Previous Projection: North Carolina Central vs Jackson State

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Wyoming vs BYU

Previous Projection: Air Force vs North Texas

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year: Utah State 24, Oregon State 13

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Boise State vs Washington State

Previous Projection: Boise State vs Washington State

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

5:45, ESPN

Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

Last Year: Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Ohio vs Southern Miss

Previous Projection: Bowling Green vs Louisiana

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

7:30, ABC

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Last Year: Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13

Bowl Ties: Pac-12 vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Oregon State vs Florida

Previous Projection: UCLA vs Arkansas

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: Rice vs New Mexico State or UNLV

Previous Projection: Troy vs Fresno State

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 19, 2022

2:30, ESPN

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Last Year: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17

Bowl Ties: C-USA, MAC, Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Liberty vs Marshall

Previous Projection: Liberty vs Georgia Southern

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30 ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Eastern Michigan vs Utah State

Previous Projection: Buffalo vs Utah State

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

7:30, ESPN

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Last Year: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Bowl Projection: UConn vs Coastal Carolina

Previous Projection: Southern Miss vs Houston

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

9:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Last Year: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: WKU vs South Alabama

Previous Projection: WKU vs South Alabama

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Thursday, December 22, 2022

7:30, ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Last Year: Army 24, Missouri 22

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Conference USA (Big 12, Pac-12)

Bowl Projection: SMU vs Air Force

Previous Projection: SMU vs UTSA



Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Friday, December 23, 2022

TBA, ESPN

Independence Bowl, Shreveport, LA

Last Year: UAB 31, BYU 28

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Army

Bowl Projection: Houston vs Louisiana

Previous Projection: UCF vs BYU

Union Home Gasparilla Bowl

Friday, December 23, 2022

TBA, ESPN

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Last Year: UCF 29, Florida 17

Bowl Ties: ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC (AAC, C-USA)

Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs North Texas

Previous Projection: Marshall vs Duke

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl matchup: Middle Tennessee vs San Diego State

Previous Projection: Middle Tennessee vs San Jose State

Bowl Projections Championship Weekend

Quick Lane Bowl

Monday, December 26, 2022

2:30, ESPN

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Last Year: Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs MAC

Bowl Projection: Maryland vs Bowling Green

Previous Projection: Rice vs Toledo

Camellia Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Last Year: Georgia State 51, Ball State 20

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (Conference USA)

Bowl Projection: Buffalo vs Georgia Southern

Previous Projection: Eastern Michigan vs Appalachian State



SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

3:15 or 6:45, ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, University Park, TX

Last Year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28

Bowl Ties: AAC, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC

Bowl Projection: Kansas vs Fresno State

Previous Projection: Kansas vs Wyoming

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

3:15 or 6:45, ESPN

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Last Year: Houston 17, Auburn 13

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs SEC (ACC)

Bowl Projection: Memphis vs Missouri

Previous Projection: Cincinnati vs Missouri

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

10:15, ESPN

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Last Year: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Big 12 (Mountain West)

Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs Baylor

Previous Projection: Wisconsin vs Baylor

Military Bowl

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

2:00, ESPN

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic

Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs UCF

Previous Projection: Wake Forest vs East Carolina

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

5:30, ESPN

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Last Year: Texas Tech 34, Mississippi State 7

Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma State vs Kentucky

Previous Projection: Oklahoma vs Ole Miss

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

TBA, FOX

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs Oregon

Previous Projection: North Carolina vs Oregon

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

9:00, ESPN

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Last Year: Kansas State 42, LSU 20

Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma vs Arkansas

Previous Projection: Oklahoma State vs Mississippi State

Pinstripe Bowl

Thursday, December 29, 2022

2:00, ESPN

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Last Year: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten

Bowl Projection: Syracuse vs Minnesota

Previous Projection: Pitt vs Maryland

Cheez-It Bowl

Thursday, December 29, 2022

5:30, ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Clemson 20, Iowa State 13

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big 12

Bowl Projection: Florida State vs Texas Tech

Previous Projection: Florida State vs Texas Tech

Valero Alamo Bowl

Thursday, December 29, 2022

9:00, ESPN

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Last Year: Oklahoma 47, Oregon 32

Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Texas vs Utah

Previous Projection: Texas vs Utah

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Last Year: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten

Bowl Projection: NC State vs Iowa

Previous Projection: NC State vs Iowa

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

2:00, CBS

Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

Last Year: Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Duke vs UCLA

Previous Projection: Louisville vs Oregon State



TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

3:30, ESPN

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Last Year: Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10

Bowl Ties: ACC vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Pitt vs Mississippi State

Previous Projection: Notre Dame vs Florida

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

4:30, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Toledo vs San Jose State

Previous Projection: Ohio vs San Diego State

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Saturday, December 31, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Last Year: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 OT

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Illinois vs Ole Miss

Previous Projection: Minnesota vs Kentucky

ReliaQuest Bowl

Monday, January 2, 2023

12:00, ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Last Year: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big Ten or ACC

Bowl Projection: South Carolina vs Notre Dame

Previous Projection: South Carolina vs Illinois

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Monday, January 2, 2023

1:00, ABC

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Purdue vs LSU

Previous Projection: Purdue vs LSU

New Year’s Six Bowl Projections 2022-2023 Championship Week

This all hinges on the belief that the Rose Bowl isn’t going to take Ohio State/Ohio State doesn’t really want to go to the Rose Bowl.

This all blows up if Utah beats USC in the Pac-12 Championship, but if the Trojans win, and the Rose and Ohio State really don’t want to hook up, that opens up a few big possibilities.

That means Ohio State would probably go to the Orange Bowl, which then means Alabama would almost certainly go to the Sugar, which means Tennessee would get the date with Tulane in the Cotton, which then means Notre Dame is most likely off to the ReliaQuest Bowl if it doesn’t go to the Gator.

Oh yeah, that also means Penn State is off to the Rose Bowl to likely play Washington – assuming Utah slips down a few spaces with a loss to USC.

But what happens if Utah beats USC? Then Utah goes to the Rose against Penn State, and then this gets really, really funky because Ohio State probably goes to the College Football Playoff, Tennessee probably goes to the Sugar, USC likely plays Tulane in the Fiesta, and then a Big Ten team – probably Illinois – would go to the ReliaQuest and Notre Dame might go the Gator, and … got all this?

We’ll update this Friday night after the Pac-12 Championship if needed.

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

7:30 or 8:00, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Last Year: CFP Semifinal Georgia 34, Michigan 11

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten, Notre Dame, or SEC

Bowl Projection: Clemson vs Ohio State

Previous Projection: Clemson vs Alabama

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, December 31, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Last Year: Baylor 21, Ole Miss 7

Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big 12

Bowl Projection: Alabama vs Kansas State

Previous Projection: Tennessee vs Kansas State

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Monday, January 2, 2023

1:00, ESPN

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Last Year: CFP Semifinal Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6

Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs top Group of Five champion

Bowl Projection: Tulane vs Tennessee

Previous Projection: Tulane vs Penn State

Rose Bowl

Monday, January 2, 2023

5:00, ESPN

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Last Year: Ohio State 48, Utah 45

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Penn State vs Washington

Previous Projection: Ohio State vs Washington

2022-2023 College Football Playoff Projections

Assuming everything goes according to plan, this might be way too easy.

Georgia and Michigan are almost certainly in no matter what happens in their respective conference championships, and TCU is probably in even if it loses to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship.

If USC wins the Pac-12 Championship and TCU loses, does Ohio State get in? It’s possible, but assume Ohio State gets in if Utah beats the Trojans.

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Saturday, December 31, 2022

4:00 or 8:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Last Year: Michigan State 31, Pitt 21

Bowl Ties: CFP vs CFP

Bowl Projection: Georgia vs USC

Previous Projection: Georgia vs USC

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, December 31, 2022

4:00 or 8:00, ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35

Bowl Ties: CFP vs CFP

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs TCU

Previous Projection: Michigan vs TCU

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, January 9, 2023

TBA, ESPN

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year: Georgia 33, Alabama 18

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Winner vs Fiesta Bowl Winner

Bowl Projection: Georgia vs Michigan

Previous Projection: Georgia vs Michigan

– 2022 CFN College Football Schedule & Results

