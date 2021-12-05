Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Final Call

2021 College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff – the final call before it all gets announced

Bowl Projections: Final Call

Here we go – the final call before the official announcements on all the bowl games and College Football Playoff matchups come out on Sunday.

We’ll adjust on the fly as news and rumors trickle out, but for now, the goal is to get these as close to the pin as possible after the Championship Weekend.

At the very least, we’ve got the College Football Playoff and New Year’s Six games right … we think.

Teams that accepted bowl bid are in red.

All times Eastern

As Yet Unnamed Bowl in Texas

Date TBA

Network, Time TBA

Expected to be played in Frisco, Texas

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five

Bowl Projection: Eastern Michigan vs North Texas

Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: Middle Tennessee vs Toledo

Previous Bowl Projection: Middle Tennessee vs Toledo

Last Year: Canceled

Cure Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN2, 6:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: Ball State vs Wyoming

Previous Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs Wyoming

Last Year: Liberty 37, Coastal Carolina 34

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 11:00 am

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: WKU vs Appalachian State

Previous Bowl Projection: UAB vs Appalachian State

Last Year: BYU 49, UCF 23

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 12:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: MEAC vs. SWAC

Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State

Previous Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State

Last Year: Canceled

Story continues

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 2:15 pm

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: UTEP vs Fresno State

Previous Bowl Projection: UTEP vs Utah State

Last Year: Hawaii 28, Houston 14

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 3:30 pm

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. BYU

Bowl Projection: UTSA vs BYU

Previous Bowl Projection: UTSA vs BYU

Last Year: Canceled

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 5:45 pm

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Coastal Carolina

Previous Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Coastal Carolina

Last Year: Georgia State 39, WKU 21

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction: Final Call

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 7:30 pm

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Mountain West vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Utah State vs Oregon State

Previous Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs Oregon State

Last Year: Canceled

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 9:15 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Marshall vs Louisiana

Previous Bowl Projection: WKU vs Louisiana

Last Year: Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 20

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Bowl Tie-Ins: Sun Belt vs. AAC or MAC or Group of 5

Bowl Projection: Miami University vs Old Dominion

Previous Bowl Projection: Ball State vs Old Dominion

Last Year: Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28



Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Central Michigan vs Nevada

Previous Bowl Projection: Central Michigan vs Fresno State

Last Year: Nevada 38, Tulane 27

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: Houston vs Air Force

Previous Bowl Projection: SMU vs Air Force

Last Year: Canceled

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Wednesday, December 22

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 or C-USA or Pac-12 or Army

Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs Army

Previous Bowl Projection: Marshall vs Army

Last Year: Mississippi State 28, Tulsa 26

Union Home Mortgage Bowl

Thursday, December 23

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Pac-12 or SEC

Bowl Projection: UCF vs Florida

Previous Bowl Projection: UCF vs Florida

Last Year: Canceled

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Friday, December 24

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Memphis vs Hawaii

Previous Bowl Projection: Memphis vs Hawaii

Last Year: Canceled

Camellia Bowl

Saturday, December 25

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt (or C-USA)

Bowl Projection: UAB vs Georgia State

Previous Bowl Projection: Miami University vs Georgia State

Last Year: Memphis 25, Florida Atlantic 10

Bowl Projections: Championship Week

Quick Lane Bowl

Monday, December 27

ESPN, 11:00 am

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: Missouri* vs Western Michigan

Previous Bowl Projection: Missouri vs Western Michigan

Last Year: Canceled

*No Big Ten team projected available

Military Bowl presented by Peraton

Monday, December 27

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Bowl Tie-Ins: American vs. ACC

Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs Virginia

Previous Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs Virginia

Last Year: Canceled

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Louisville vs Auburn

Previous Bowl Projection: Louisville vs Auburn

Last Year: Canceled

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 3:15 pm

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Big 12 or Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Liberty vs San Diego State

Previous Bowl Projection: Liberty vs Nevada

Last Year: Louisiana 31, UTSA 24

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 6:45 pm

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: West Virginia vs Mississippi State

Previous Bowl Projection:West Virginia vs Mississippi State

Last Year: West Virginia 24, Army 21

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

FOX, 8:00 pm

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: NC State vs UCLA

Previous Bowl Projection: NC State vs UCLA

Last Year: Canceled

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

FOX, 10:15 pm

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12 (or Mountain West)

Bowl Projection: Maryland vs Texas Tech

Previous Bowl Projection: Maryland vs Texas Tech

Last Year: Canceled

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 11:00 am

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC vs. ACC (or C-USA)

Bowl Projection: SMU vs Boston College

Previous Bowl Projection: Houston vs Boston College

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 2:15 pm

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big Ten

Bowl Projection: Virginia Tech vs Penn State

Previous Bowl Projection: Virginia Tech vs Penn State

Last Year: Canceled

Cheez-It Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 5:45 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big 12

Bowl Projection: Clemson vs Iowa State

Previous Bowl Projection: Clemson vs Iowa State

Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Miami 34

Valero Alamo Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 9:15 pm

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma vs Oregon

Previous Bowl Projection: Oklahoma vs Utah

Last Year: Texas 55, Colorado 23

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 11:30 am

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs South Carolina

Previous Bowl Projection: Virginia vs Tennessee

Last Year: Wisconsin 42, Wake Forest 28

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 3:00 pm

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Purdue vs Tennessee

Previous Bowl Projection: Purdue vs Auburn

Last Year: Canceled

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 10:30 pm

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs Arizona State

Previous Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs Arizona State

Last Year: Canceled

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Friday, December 31

ESPN, 11:00 am

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs Texas A&M

Previous Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs Mississippi State

Last Year: Kentucky 23, NC State 21

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Friday, December 31

CBS, 12:30 pm

Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Miami vs Washington State

Previous Bowl Projection: Miami vs Washington State

Last Year: Canceled

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 31

Barstool Sports, 2:00 pm

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Kent State vs Boise State

Previous Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Fresno State

Last Year: Ball State 34, San Jose State 13

Outback Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN2, 12:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs Arkansas

Previous Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs Arkansas

Last Year: Ole Miss 26, Indiana 20

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ABC, 1:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Iowa vs Kentucky

Previous Bowl Projection: Iowa vs Kentucky

Last Year: Northwestern 35, Auburn 19

Mercari Texas Bowl

Tuesday, January 4

ESPN, Time TBA

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Kansas State vs LSU

Previous Bowl Projection: West Virginia vs Texas A&M

Last Year: Canceled

New Year’s Six Bowl Projections: Championship Week

– The College Football Playoff committee wants to create the best matchups possible. Geography will matter, but it’s all about creating the best matchups possible.

– All Power Five conferences get a team into either the New Year’s Six or the College Football Playoff. The ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC all get a top team into one of the big games, and the top-ranked Group of Five champion is in, too.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs Pitt

Previous Bowl Projection: Notre Dame vs Pitt

Last Year: Georgia 24, Cincinnati 21

Playstation Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 1:00 pm

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Projection: Notre Dame vs Oklahoma State

Previous Bowl Projection: Pitt vs Oklahoma State

Last Year: Iowa State 34, Oregon 17

Rose Bowl Game

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 5:00 pm

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs Utah

Previous Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs Utah

Last Year: Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 8:45 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Baylor vs Ole Miss

Previous Bowl Projection: Baylor vs Alabama

Last Year: Ohio State 49, Clemson 28

2021-2022 College Football Playoff Projections

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, December 31

ESPN, Time TBA

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Alabama vs Cincinnati

Previous Bowl Projection: Georgia vs Cincinnati

Last Year: Texas A&M 41, North Carolina 27

Alabama gets the 1 seed after beating the 1 – and with authority. Cincinnati will get the 4, partly because the committee isn’t going to want an Alabama and Georgia rematch in the first round.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Friday, December 31

ESPN, Time TBA

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs Georgia

Previous Bowl Projection: Michigan vs Oklahoma State

Last Year: Oklahoma 55, Florida 20

The Alabama win over Georgia changes things. Michigan was going to get either Oklahoma State or Cincinnati, but now, congratulations Big Ten champ – you get Georgia.

College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T

Monday, January 10

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Alabama vs Georgia

Previous Bowl Projection: Michigan vs Georgia

Last Year: Alabama 52, Ohio State 24

