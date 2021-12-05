Bowl Game Schedule, Predictions, Previews 2021-2022
Bowl schedule, game previews, predictions for the 2021-2022 post-season and College Football Playoff
Bowl schedule, game previews, predictions for the 2021-2022 post-season and College Football Playoff
The college football bowl games are set. Where is your team headed?
The four College Football Playoff teams seem pretty straightforward. But what order will they be in?
The college football season in 2021 will wrap up with a postseason lineup of 43 games that will culminate with the national title game on Jan. 10.
Jake Taylor has made it clear where he stands in any USC and Oklahoma decisions, he laid out why on Friday.
A company that captures and relocates rattlesnakes has asked its Facebook followers if they can spot the rattlesnake in a photo.
Alabama will play Cincinnati while Michigan will play Georgia.
Michigan football will play Georgia with a shot to get to the national championship game on the line.
Cincinnati earned its playoff spot at the Cotton Bowl but is being punished with a semifinal date against Alabama. | Opinion
Welcome to bowl season! It's the most glorious time of the year.
Fans of Faith Hill are thrilled about her role in '1883' — especially now that we’re getting a closer look at Faith in costume. See the photo here.
The 36-hole event later this month could be the perfect opportunity for Tiger Woods to play for the first time after his car crash.
Bowl Projections and College Football Playoff predictions: the final call before Sunday
Want to sip on something nice without breaking the bank? These are the best cheap (but still very good) whiskeys to drink tonight.
In this article, we will take a look at the top 10 stocks to sell now according to Christopher Hillary’s Roubaix Capital. You can skip our detailed analysis of Christopher Hillary’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Christopher Hillary’s Roubaix Capital. Roubaix Capital […]
Alabama’s attempt to repeat as national champions will continue as the nation’s top team. Following its 41-24 victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, the Crimson Tide was named the No. 1 seed in this season’s College Football Playoff. No. 1 Alabama will begin its postseason run against No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31 at 2:30 p.m. CT while No. 2 Michigan will take on No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl at 6:30 p.m. on the same day.
More than 70,000 people with no sense of humor or appreciation for the outrageous have signed a petition to ban the technique, and on December 1, it went into effect.
A fraternity has been placed on emergency suspension, and a sorority is on limited status.
Venables is a former defensive coordinator at Oklahoma. He's been Clemson's defensive coordinator for the past 10 seasons.
Now that you’ve had some time to digest the two CFP semifinal matchups, the rest of the New Year’s Six bowl games were unveiled.
The game at Raymond James Stadium will be seen as a jumping off point for the 2022 football season, which should feature dynamic change.