Bowl Game Schedule, Predictions, Previews 2021-2022

Alabama’s attempt to repeat as national champions will continue as the nation’s top team. Following its 41-24 victory over Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, the Crimson Tide was named the No. 1 seed in this season’s College Football Playoff. No. 1 Alabama will begin its postseason run against No. 4 Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on Dec. 31 at 2:30 p.m. CT while No. 2 Michigan will take on No. 3 Georgia in the Orange Bowl at 6:30 p.m. on the same day.