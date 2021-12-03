Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: New Bowl Added, Championship Week
2021 College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff with a new bowl added to the mix.
Championship Week Game Previews
CFP Chase: Ranking 6 Teams Still Alive
Bowl Projections: Championship Week
We knew there were going to be twists and turns, but adding a new bowl at the last possible moment? That’s a new one.
There was supposed to be a bowl in San Francisco/Santa Clara this year, but it was postponed/cancelled. With two more eligible schools than bowl games, another random bowl game in Texas was added.
As of right now there’s no date, time, or anything else, but this allows two Group of Five programs to get in, lets a 6-7 Hawaii play in the Hawaii Bowl, and everything is all neat and tidy …
Ha! The entire puzzle and all we’ve done over the last few months had to be blown up and redone from scratch.
Before Championship Week kicks in, here are the latest bowl projections and College Football Playoff predictions with one key caveat. For the earlier, less prestigious bowls, the conference tie-ins only mean so much. It’s about best matchups, most interest, and the best opportunities to get butts in seats – it’s about whatever ESPN wants.
We already have a few accepted bids – the Bahamas and Hawaii are set to allow extra travel time.
Teams that accepted bowl bid are in red.
All times Eastern
As Yet Unnamed Bowl in Texas
Date TBA
Network, Time TBA
Expected to be played in Frisco, Texas
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five
Bowl Projection: Eastern Michigan vs North Texas
Bahamas Bowl
Friday, December 17
ESPN, 12:00 pm
Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas
Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA vs. MAC
Bowl Projection: Middle Tennessee vs Toledo
Previous Bowl Projection: Middle Tennessee vs Toledo
Last Year: Canceled
Cure Bowl
Friday, December 17
ESPN2, 6:00 pm
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)
Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs Wyoming
Previous Bowl Projection: Memphis vs UAB
Last Year: Liberty 37, Coastal Carolina 34
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 11:00 am
FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)
Bowl Projection: UAB vs Appalachian State
Previous Bowl Projection: Ball State vs Appalachian State
Last Year: BYU 49, UCF 23
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ABC, 12:00 pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Bowl Tie-Ins: MEAC vs. SWAC
Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State
Previous Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State
Last Year: Canceled
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 2:15 pm
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Mountain West
Bowl Projection: UTEP vs Utah State
Previous Bowl Projection: UTEP vs Nevada
Last Year: Hawaii 28, Houston 14
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ABC, 3:30 pm
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA
Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. BYU
Bowl Projection: UTSA vs BYU
Previous Bowl Projection: UTSA vs BYU
Last Year: Canceled
LendingTree Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 5:45 pm
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Coastal Carolina
Previous Bowl Projection: Western Michigan vs Liberty
Last Year: Georgia State 39, WKU 21
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ABC, 7:30 pm
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Bowl Tie-Ins: Mountain West vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs Oregon State
Previous Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs Oregon State
Last Year: Canceled
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 9:15 pm
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: WKU vs Louisiana
Previous Bowl Projection: WKU vs Louisiana
Last Year: Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Monday, December 20
ESPN, 2:30 pm
Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC
Bowl Tie-Ins: Sun Belt vs. AAC or MAC or Group of 5
Bowl Projection: Ball State vs Old Dominion
Previous Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs Old Dominion
Last Year: Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 21
ESPN, 3:30 pm
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Central Michigan vs Fresno State
Previous Bowl Projection: Central Michigan vs Boise State
Last Year: Nevada 38, Tulane 27
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
Tuesday, December 21
ESPN, 7:30 pm
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)
Bowl Projection: SMU vs Air Force
Previous Bowl Projection: North Texas vs Utah State
Last Year: Canceled
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Wednesday, December 22
ESPN, 7:30 pm
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 or C-USA or Pac-12 or Army
Bowl Projection: Marshall vs Army
Previous Bowl Projection: SMU vs Air Force
Last Year: Mississippi State 28, Tulsa 26
Union Home Mortgage Bowl
Thursday, December 23
ESPN, 7:00 pm
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Pac-12 or SEC
Bowl Projection: UCF vs Florida
Previous Bowl Projection: UCF vs Florida
Last Year: Canceled
EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Friday, December 24
ESPN, 8:00 pm
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Memphis vs Hawaii
Previous Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs Wyoming
Last Year: Canceled
Camellia Bowl
Saturday, December 25
ESPN, 2:30 pm
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt (or C-USA)
Bowl Projection: Miami University vs Georgia State
Previous Bowl Projection: Miami University vs Georgia State
Last Year: Memphis 25, Florida Atlantic 10
NEXT: More Bowl Projections: Championship Week
Bowl Projections: Championship Week
Quick Lane Bowl
Monday, December 27
ESPN, 11:00 am
Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC
Bowl Projection: Missouri* vs Western Michigan
Previous Bowl Projection: Missouri vs Kent State
Last Year: Canceled
*No Big Ten team projected available
Military Bowl presented by Peraton
Monday, December 27
ESPN, 2:30 pm
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD
Bowl Tie-Ins: American vs. ACC
Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs Virginia
Previous Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs Virginia Tech
Last Year: Canceled
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Tuesday, December 28
ESPN, 12:00 pm
Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL
Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Louisville vs Auburn
Previous Bowl Projection: Louisville vs Missouri
Last Year: Canceled
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Tuesday, December 28
ESPN, 3:15 pm
Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Big 12 or Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Liberty vs Nevada
Previous Bowl Projection: Marshall vs Army
Last Year: Louisiana 31, UTSA 24
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Tuesday, December 28
ESPN, 6:45 pm
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: West Virginia vs Mississippi State
Previous Bowl Projection: Kansas State vs South Carolina
Last Year: West Virginia 24, Army 21
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Tuesday, December 28
FOX, 8:00 pm
Petco Park, San Diego, CA
Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: NC State vs UCLA
Previous Bowl Projection: NC State vs UCLA
Last Year: Canceled
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Tuesday, December 28
FOX, 10:15 pm
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12 (or Mountain West)
Bowl Projection: Maryland vs Texas Tech
Previous Bowl Projection: Maryland vs Texas Tech
Last Year: Canceled
Wasabi Fenway Bowl
Wednesday, December 29
ESPN, 11:00 am
Fenway Park, Boston, MA
Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC vs. ACC (or C-USA)
Bowl Projection: Houston vs Boston College
Previous Bowl Projection: Houston vs Boston College
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Wednesday, December 29
ESPN, 2:15 pm
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big Ten
Bowl Projection: Virginia Tech vs Penn State
Previous Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs Penn State
Last Year: Canceled
Cheez-It Bowl
Wednesday, December 29
ESPN, 5:45 pm
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big 12
Bowl Projection: Clemson vs Iowa State
Previous Bowl Projection: Clemson vs Iowa State
Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Miami 34
Valero Alamo Bowl
Wednesday, December 29
ESPN, 9:15 pm
Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Oklahoma vs Utah
Previous Bowl Projection: Oklahoma vs Utah
Last Year: Texas 55, Colorado 23
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Thursday, December 30
ESPN, 11:30 am
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs South Carolina
Previous Bowl Projection: Virginia vs Tennessee
Last Year: Wisconsin 42, Wake Forest 28
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Thursday, December 30
ESPN, 3:00 pm
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Purdue vs Tennessee
Previous Bowl Projection: Purdue vs Auburn
Last Year: Canceled
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Thursday, December 30
ESPN, 10:30 pm
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs Arizona State
Previous Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs Arizona State
Last Year: Canceled
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Friday, December 31
ESPN, 11:00 am
TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs Texas A&M
Previous Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs Mississippi State
Last Year: Kentucky 23, NC State 21
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Friday, December 31
CBS, 12:30 pm
Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Miami vs Washington State
Previous Bowl Projection: Miami vs Washington State
Last Year: Canceled
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Friday, December 31
Barstool Sports, 2:00 pm
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Kent State vs Boise State
Previous Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Fresno State
Last Year: Ball State 34, San Jose State 13
Outback Bowl
Saturday, January 1
ESPN2, 12:00 pm
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs Arkansas
Previous Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs Arkansas
Last Year: Ole Miss 26, Indiana 20
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Saturday, January 1
ABC, 1:00 pm
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Iowa vs Kentucky
Previous Bowl Projection: Iowa vs Kentucky
Last Year: Northwestern 35, Auburn 19
Mercari Texas Bowl
Tuesday, January 4
ESPN, Time TBA
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Kansas State vs LSU
Previous Bowl Projection: West Virginia vs Texas A&M
Last Year: Canceled
NEXT: New Year’s Six Bowl Projections, Championship Week
New Year’s Six Bowl Projections: Championship Week
– The College Football Playoff committee wants to create the best matchups possible. Geography will matter, but it’s all about creating the best matchups possible.
– All Power Five conferences get a team into either the New Year’s Six or the College Football Playoff. The ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC all get a top team into one of the big games, and the top-ranked Group of Five champion is in, too.
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Thursday, December 30
ESPN, 7:00 pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large
Bowl Projection: Ole Miss vs Pitt
Previous Bowl Projection: Ole Miss vs Pitt
Last Year: Georgia 24, Cincinnati 21
Playstation Fiesta Bowl
Saturday, January 1
ESPN, 1:00 pm
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large
Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs Notre Dame
Previous Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs Notre Dame
Last Year: Iowa State 34, Oregon 17
Rose Bowl Game
Saturday, January 1
ESPN, 5:00 pm
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs Oregon
Previous Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs Oregon
Last Year: Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Saturday, January 1
ESPN, 8:45 pm
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Baylor vs Alabama
Previous Bowl Projection: Baylor vs Alabama
Last Year: Ohio State 49, Clemson 28
NEXT: 2021-2022 College Football Playoff Projections
2021-2022 College Football Playoff Projections
Capital One Orange Bowl
Friday, December 31
ESPN, Time TBA
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Georgia vs Cincinnati
Previous Bowl Projection: Georgia vs Cincinnati
Last Year: Texas A&M 41, North Carolina 27
Not getting off this train now. It’s been the call for a few weeks – Cincinnati will get in at 13-0, but it’ll get the 4, not the 3.
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Friday, December 31
ESPN, Time TBA
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Michigan vs Oklahoma State
Previous Bowl Projection: Michigan vs Oklahoma State
Last Year: Oklahoma 55, Florida 20
The committee and playoff types would love to get AT&T Stadium filled. Michigan fans will take up whatever tickets they can get, and Oklahoma State will travel a few miles down the road to snap up more than their share in what would be one wild scene.
College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T
Monday, January 10
ESPN, 8:00 pm
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Michigan vs Georgia
Previous Bowl Projection: Michigan vs Georgia
Last Year: Alabama 52, Ohio State 24
