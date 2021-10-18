Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 7

2021 College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff: Week 7

Bowl Projections: Week 7

All Times Eastern

Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: WKU vs Central Michigan

Last Year: Canceled

Cure Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN2, 6:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: UCF vs Louisiana Tech

Last Year: Liberty 37, Coastal Carolina 34

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 11:00 am

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: Florida Atlantic vs Toledo

Last Year: BYU 49, UCF 23

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 12:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: MEAC vs. SWAC

Bowl Projection: Norfolk State vs Jackson State

Last Year: Canceled

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 2:15 pm

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Marshall vs Nevada

Last Year: Hawaii 28, Houston 14

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 3:30 pm

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. BYU

Bowl Projection: UTSA vs BYU

Last Year: Canceled

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 5:45 pm

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Ball State vs Appalachian State

Last Year: Georgia State 39, WKU 21

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 7:30 pm

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Mountain West vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs UCLA

Last Year: Canceled

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 9:15 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: UAB vs Coastal Carolina

Last Year: Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 20

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Bowl Tie-Ins: Sun Belt vs. AAC or MAC or Group of 5

Bowl Projection: South Alabama vs Charlotte

Last Year: Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28



Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Boise State

Last Year: Nevada 38, Tulane 27

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: Utah State vs UTEP

Last Year: Canceled

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Wednesday, December 22

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 or C-USA or Pac-12 or Army

Bowl Projection: Texas Tech vs Army

Last Year: Mississippi State 28, Tulsa 26

Union Home Mortgage Bowl

Thursday, December 23

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Pac-12 or SEC

Bowl Projection: Georgia Tech vs Stanford

Last Year: Canceled

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Friday, December 24

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Tulsa vs Air Force

Last Year: Canceled

Camellia Bowl

Saturday, December 25

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt (or C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Kent State vs Louisiana

Last Year: Memphis 25, Florida Atlantic 10

Bowl Projections: Week 7

Quick Lane Bowl

Monday, December 27

ESPN, 11:00 am

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: Liberty* vs Western Michigan

*No Big Ten team projected available

Military Bowl presented by Peraton

Monday, December 27

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Bowl Tie-Ins: American vs. ACC

Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs Virginia

Last Year: Canceled

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: SMU vs Mississippi State

Last Year: Canceled

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 3:15 pm

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Big 12 or Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Houston vs Washington State

Last Year: Louisiana 31, UTSA 24

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 6:45 pm

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Kansas State vs Auburn

Last Year: West Virginia 24, Army 21

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

FOX, 8:00 pm

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Pitt vs Utah

Last Year: Canceled

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

FOX, 10:15 pm

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12

Bowl Projection: Maryland vs TCU

Last Year: Canceled

Fenway Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 11:00 am

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC vs. ACC (or C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Memphis vs Boston College

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 2:15 pm

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big Ten

Bowl Projection: Miami vs Purdue

Last Year: Canceled

Cheez-It Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 5:45 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big 12

Bowl Projection: Clemson vs Texas

Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Miami 34

Valero Alamo Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 9:15 pm

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Iowa State vs Arizona State

Last Year: Texas 55, Colorado 23

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 11:30 am

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs Florida

Last Year: Wisconsin 42, Wake Forest 28

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 3:00 pm

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs Tennessee

Last Year: Canceled

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 10:30 pm

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs USC

Last Year: Canceled

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Friday, December 31

ESPN, 11:00 am

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs LSU

Last Year: Kentucky 23, NC State 21

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Friday, December 31

CBS, 12:30 pm

Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Virginia Tech vs Oregon State

Last Year: Canceled

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 31

Barstool Sports, 2:00 pm

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Buffalo vs Fresno State

Last Year: Ball State 34, San Jose State 13

Outback Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN2, 12:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs Texas A&M

Last Year: Ole Miss 26, Indiana 20

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN2, 1:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Penn State vs Ole Miss

Last Year: Northwestern 35, Auburn 19

Mercari Texas Bowl

Tuesday, January 4

ESPN, Time TBA

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Baylor vs Arkansas

Last Year: Canceled

New Year’s Six Bowl Projections: Week 7

Remember, the College Football Playoff committee wants to put together the most attractive matchups possible. Also, all Power Five conferences get one team in no matter what, along with the top ranked Group of Five team if it’s not in the College Football Playoff.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Projection: Kentucky vs NC State

Last Year: Georgia 24, Cincinnati 21

The SEC will get a few teams in, and the most attractive and highest-ranked of the bunch will go to the Sugar – assuming the champion is in the College Football Playoff.

The call is the Kentucky wins out to get here at 11-1, or even slips in with the SEC’s third-best record at 10-2. Flip a coin between NC State and Pitt here, with Wake Forest also in the mix.

Playstation Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 1:00 pm

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs Notre Dame

Last Year: Iowa State 34, Oregon 17

Welcome to the College Football Playoff committee’s dream New Year’s Six matchup. If the top Group of Five champion isn’t in the CFP it’ll be here, but the call is Notre Dame finds its way here at 11-1 – or 10-2 at worst – and Michigan slips in past Penn State and Michigan State.

Rose Bowl Game

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 5:00 pm

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Iowa vs Oregon

Last Year: Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14

Oregon will lose once more along the way, but it rises up to win yet another Pac-12 Championship. Iowa bounces back after the Purdue loss to find its way into the Big Ten Championship … and loses. The Rose Bowl is hardly a bad consolation prize.

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 8:45 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma State vs Alabama

Last Year: Ohio State 49, Clemson 28

There will be a whole lot of debate over whether or not a two-loss Alabama is one of the four best teams in college football after losing a classic to Georgia in the SEC Championship – this could be Kentucky here from the SEC. Oklahoma State or Iowa State will get to the Big 12 title game and lose to Oklahoma.

2021-2022 College Football Playoff Projections

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, December 31

ESPN, Time TBA

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Georgia vs Cincinnati

Last Year: Texas A&M 41, North Carolina 27

Everything will line up perfectly for Cincinnati.

It will need a few two-loss Power Five champions for the first time in the CFP era, and the ACC and Pac-12 will come through. It will also need for Alabama to lose in the SEC Championship, and Georgia will take care of that. Assuming the Big 12 champion is in and goes to the Cotton Bowl, the SEC champ will be in Miami.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Friday, December 31

ESPN, Time TBA

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma vs Ohio State

Last Year: Oklahoma 55, Florida 20

Heisman-winner Caleb Williams – projecting ahead just a weeeeeeeee bit – will help lead Oklahoma to the Big 12 title and the No. 2 spot in the final College Football Playoff rankings. Ohio State will push through the gauntlet of a Big Ten second half of the regular season, beat Iowa in the conference title game, and will get back to the CFP for a third straight year.

College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T

Monday, January 10

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma vs Georgia

Last Year: Alabama 52, Ohio State 24

