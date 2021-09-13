Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 2

2021 College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff: Week 2

All of a sudden, doing this requires a little bit of work.

Do you really believe Oregon will get through the season with just one loss or undefeated? Do you really buy into Iowa now? As always, this can and will change wildly during the season.

One key thing to remember – ESPN wants good matchups, and it’s going to do everything possible to get them. Also, more than ever after last season, the bowl games are going to want fans in the stands.

One final thing – the Redbox Bowl in the Santa Clara is taking another year off. That takes out spots for both the Big Ten and Pac-12.

Bowl Projections: Week 2

All Times Eastern

Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: WKU vs. Buffalo

Cure Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN2, 6:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: Florida Atlantic vs. Appalachian State

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 11:00 am

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: Charlotte vs. South Alabama

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 12:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: MEAC vs. SWAC

Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs. Prairie View A&M

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 2:15 pm

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: UAB vs. Nevada

– CFN Week 2 Rankings of All 130 Teams

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 3:30 pm

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. BYU

Bowl Projection: Marshall vs. BYU

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 5:45 pm

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Kent State vs. Louisiana

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 7:30 pm

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Mountain West vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. Washington

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 9:15 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Louisiana Tech vs. Coastal Carolina

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 20

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Bowl Tie-Ins: Sun Belt vs. AAC or MAC

Bowl Projection: Troy vs. SMU

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Ball State vs. Fresno State

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: Houston vs. UTSA

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Wednesday, December 22

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 or C-USA or Pac-12 or Army

Bowl Projection: Colorado vs. Army

Union Home Mortgage Bowl

Thursday, December 23

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Pac-12 or SEC

Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs. *Liberty

*No AAC. Pac-12 or SEC projected available



EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Friday, December 24

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Memphis vs. Utah State

Camellia Bowl

Saturday, December 25

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt (or C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Central Michigan vs. Arkansas State

NEXT: More Bowl Projections: Week 2

Bowl Projections: Week 2

Quick Lane Bowl

Monday, December 27

ESPN, 11:00 am

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: Maryland vs. Western Michigan

Military Bowl presented by Peraton

Monday, December 27

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Bowl Tie-Ins: American vs. ACC

Bowl Projection: Tulane vs. Virginia

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Air Force* vs. Missouri

*No AAC team projected available

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 3:15 pm

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Big 12 or Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Stanford vs. Louisville

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 6:45 pm

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma State vs. Kentucky

San Diego State Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

FOX, 8:00 pm

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Miami vs. Utah

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

FOX, 10:15 pm

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12

Bowl Projection: Indiana vs. West Virginia

Fenway Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 11:00 am

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC vs. ACC (or C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Cincinnati vs. Boston College

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 2:15 pm

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big Ten

Bowl Projection: Pitt vs. Minnesota

Cheez-It Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 5:45 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big 12

Bowl Projection: Notre Dame vs. Texas

Valero Alamo Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 9:15 pm

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Iowa State vs. UCLA

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 11:30 am

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs. LSU

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 3:00 pm

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Purdue vs. Tennessee

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 10:30 pm

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs. Arizona State

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Friday, December 31

ESPN, 11:00 am

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Virginia Tech vs. Mississippi State

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Friday, December 31

CBS, 12:30 pm

Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Virginia vs. Colorado

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 31

Barstool Sports, 2:00 pm

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Toledo vs. San Diego State

Outback Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN2, 12:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Auburn

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN2, 1:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs. Ole Miss

Mercari Texas Bowl

Tuesday, January 4

ESPN, Time TBA

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Kansas State vs. Arkansas

NEXT: New Year’s Six Bowl Projections, Week 2

New Year’s Six Bowl Projections: Week 2

There’s one big call being made that affects all the other pieces of the puzzle – Oregon is going to blow it.

There are still too many tough road games – UCLA, Utah, Stanford, and yes, Washington (really – the Huskies will be fine). The Pac-12 will be crazy all season long. If not, put the Ducks in the CFP, Clemson in the Peach, and the UCLA-USC winner – the Trojans will bounce back – in the Rose.

And if Oregon really does happen to lose twice along the way, it’ll be a rematch against Ohio State in the Rose. No one really wants that, but it’s only Week 3 – this will all change soon.

UCF or Cincinnati will be in the Fiesta, and put the TCU-Iowa State winner late in the season in the Sugar. Not totally jumping off the Cyclones to the Sugar quite yet, but the first two weeks have been way too shaky.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Projection: Penn State vs. Florida

Playstation Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 1:00 pm

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. UCF

Rose Bowl Game

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 5:00 pm

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs. Oregon

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 8:45 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: TCU vs. Texas A&M

NEXT: 2021-2022 College Football Playoff Projections

2021-2022 College Football Playoff Projections

Clemson isn’t losing again. It’s going to rip through the rest of its slate, but it needs Oregon to trip up twice. Alabama and Georgia appear to be on a collision course to the SEC Championship, and Oklahoma is only going to get better through what now looks like a WAY soft Big 12.

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, December 30

ESPN, Time TBA

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Clemson

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Friday, December 30

ESPN, Time TBA

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Georgia vs. Oklahoma

College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T

Monday, January 10

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Georgia

