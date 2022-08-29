Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 0

Usually there aren’t many big changes to the bowl projections after Week 0 – especially when almost everything goes according to plan – but a few things happened since we came out with our 2022 Preview version.

Northwestern beating Nebraska was the biggest one of the bunch – even if that has nothing to do with the College Football Playoff predictions.

Like the preseason bowl projections, though, the goal is to come up with a starting point to work off of. Remember, ESPN is going to try creating the biggest and best matchups possible, and that includes shoehorning in a few eligible Big Ten teams. That might mean a bowl tie-in is blown off, and it could mean that ESPN creates a bowl game for more inventory.

For now, if you don’t see your team here – especially if it’s a Power Five program – assume that if it gets to six wins it’ll find a home somewhere no matter what. We didn’t want to get too crazy yet … at least until a switched up College Football Playoff projection.

For everything else, we’ll assume most bowl ties will stay put.

HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

11:30 am, ESPN

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Last Year: Middle Tennessee 31, Toledo 24

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs MAC

Bowl Projection: Louisiana Tech vs Kent State

Duluth Trading Cure Bowl

Friday, December 16, 2022

3:00, ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Coastal Carolina 47, Northern Illinois 41

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: Florida Atlantic vs Georgia State

Wasabi Fenway Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

11:00 am, ESPN

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic (Conference USA)

Bowl Projection: Boston College vs Cincinnati

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

12:00, ABC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Last Year: South Carolina State 31, Jackson State 10

Bowl Ties: MEAC vs SWAC

Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

2:15, ESPN

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Last Year: Fresno State 31, UTEP 24

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs AAC, C-USA, MAC or Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Utah State vs North Texas

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

3:30, ABC

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Mountain West vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs Washington State

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

5:45, ESPN

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Last Year: Liberty 56, Eastern Michigan 20

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Western Michigan vs Louisiana

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

7:30, ABC

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Last Year: Wisconsin 20, Arizona State 13

Bowl Ties: Pac-12 vs SEC

Bowl Projection: UCLA vs Ole Miss

Frisco Bowl

Saturday, December 17, 2022

9:15, ESPN

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Last Year: San Diego State 38, UTSA 24

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five or Army

Bowl Projection: BYU vs Nebraska*

*Our early call – the Big Ten will have too many available teams, and ESPN will want to find a spot for them to create the most interesting matchups.

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 19, 2022

2:30, ESPN

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Last Year: Tulsa 30, Old Dominion 17

Bowl Ties: C-USA, MAC, Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Liberty vs Maryland*

*Our early call – the Big Ten will have too many available teams, and ESPN will want to find a spot for them to create the most interesting matchups.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

3:30 ESPN

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Last Year: Wyoming 52, Kent State 38

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Fresno State

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Tuesday, December 20, 2022

7:30, ESPN

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Last Year: WKU 59, Appalachian State 38

Bowl Ties: Group of Five vs Group of Five

Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs East Carolina

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Wednesday, December 21, 2022

9:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Last Year: Louisiana 36, Marshall 21

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: UAB vs Appalachian State

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Thursday, December 22, 2022

7:30, ESPN

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Last Year: Army 24, Missouri 22

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Conference USA (Big 12, Pac-12)

Bowl Projection: SMU vs UTSA

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Friday, December 23, 2022

TBA, ESPN

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Last Year: UAB 31, BYU 28

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs Army

Bowl Projection: Memphis vs Army

Union Home Gasparilla Bowl

Friday, December 23, 2022

TBA, ESPN

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Last Year: UCF 29, Florida 17

Bowl Ties: ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC (AAC, C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Louisville vs Auburn

Easyport Hawaii Bowl

Saturday, December 24, 2022

8:00, ESPN

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: Conference USA vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: WKU vs Air Force

Bowl Projections After Week 0

Quick Lane Bowl

Monday, December 26, 2022

2:30, ESPN

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Last Year: Western Michigan 52, Nevada 24

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs MAC

Bowl Projection: Northwestern vs Central Michigan

Camellia Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Last Year: Georgia State 51, Ball State 20

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Sun Belt (Conference USA)

Bowl Projection: Miami University vs Marshall

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

3:15 or 6:45, ESPN

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, University Park, TX

Last Year: Air Force 31, Louisville 28

Bowl Ties: AAC, ACC, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC

Bowl Projection: TCU vs Missouri

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

3:15 or 6:45, ESPN

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Last Year: Houston 17, Auburn 13

Bowl Ties: American Athletic vs SEC (ACC)

Bowl Projection: Iowa State* vs Mississippi State

Our early call – the Big 12 will have too many available teams, and ESPN will want to find a spot for them to create the most interesting matchups.

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Tuesday, December 27, 2022

10:15, ESPN

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Last Year: Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Big 12 (Mountain West)

Bowl Projection: Purdue vs Kansas State

Military Bowl

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

2:00, ESPN

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: ACC vs American Athletic

Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs UCF

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

5:30, ESPN

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Last Year: Texas Tech 34, Mississippi State 7

Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs SEC

Bowl Projection: West Virginia vs Tennessee

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

TBA, FOX

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Virginia Tech vs Washington

TaxAct Texas Bowl

Wednesday, December 28, 2022

9:00, ESPN

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Last Year: Kansas State 42, LSU 20

Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Baylor vs Arkansas

Pinstripe Bowl

Thursday, December 29, 2022

2:00, ESPN

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Last Year: Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten

Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs Minnesota

Cheez-It Bowl

Thursday, December 29, 2022

5:30, ESPN

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Clemson 20, Iowa State 13

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big 12

Bowl Projection: Miami vs Texas

Valero Alamo Bowl

Thursday, December 29, 2022

9:00, ESPN

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Last Year: Oklahoma 47, Oregon 32

Bowl Ties: Big 12 vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma State vs Utah

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Last Year: South Carolina 38, North Carolina 21

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten

Bowl Projection: Pitt vs Iowa

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

2:00, CBS

Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

Last Year: Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Virginia vs Arizona State

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

3:30, ESPN

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Last Year: Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10

Bowl Ties: ACC vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Florida State vs Kentucky

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

4:30, Barstool

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Last Year: Canceled

Bowl Ties: MAC vs Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Toledo vs Boise State

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Saturday, December 31, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Last Year: Purdue 48, Tennessee 45 OT

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs South Carolina

ReliaQuest Bowl

Monday, January 2, 2023

12:00, ESPN2

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Last Year: Arkansas 24, Penn State 10

Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big Ten or ACC

Bowl Projection: LSU vs Penn State

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Monday, January 2, 2023

1:00, ABC

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Last Year: Kentucky 20, Iowa 17

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs SEC

Bowl Projection: Florida vs Wisconsin

New Year’s Six Bowl Projections 2022-2023:

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, December 30, 2022

7:30 or 8:00, ESPN

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Last Year: CFP Semifinal Georgia 34, Michigan 11

Bowl Ties: ACC vs Big Ten, Notre Dame, or SEC

Bowl Projection: NC State vs Notre Dame

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, December 31, 2022

12:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Last Year: Baylor 21, Ole Miss 7

Bowl Ties: SEC vs Big 12

Bowl Projection: Georgia vs Oklahoma

Goodyear Cotton Bowl

Monday, January 2, 2023

1:00, ESPN

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Last Year: CFP Semifinal Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6

Bowl Ties: New Year’s Six vs top Group of Five champion

Bowl Projection: Houston vs Texas A&M

Rose Bowl

Monday, January 2, 2023

5:00, ESPN

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Last Year: Ohio State 48, Utah 45

Bowl Ties: Big Ten vs Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs Oregon

2022-2023 College Football Playoff Projections

It was going to be the big, zany call in the Preview version of the bowl projections, but it didn’t happen – we went soft. Now, going with it because there just isn’t a sure-thing fourth option.

Here’s the call. Clemson will lose once – maybe at Notre Dame, maybe against NC State – but will win the ACC going 12-1. Ohio State will blow through everyone, and Alabama will drop a game, but will go on to win the SEC Championship. More to the point, the SEC Champion is in no matter who it is.

Yeah, boring. Nothing too out of the box on that.

Georgia was the initial choice for that fourth spot, but as was correctly pointed out by several readers, that would mean last year’s scenario has to happen again. That’s bit of a stretch.

So, for now, why not go all in on the insane belief?

USC. Lincoln Riley has put together an all-star team, the schedule isn’t that bad, and it’ll get to the Pac-12 Championship at 11-1 with a shot at the CFP.

And, as always, we’ll adapt and adjust as the season goes on.

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Saturday, December 31, 2022

4:00 or 8:00, ESPN

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Last Year: Michigan State 31, Pitt 21

Bowl Ties: CFP vs CFP

Bowl Projection: Alabama vs Clemson

College Football Playoff Semifinal: Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, December 31, 2022

4:00 or 8:00, ESPN

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35

Bowl Ties: CFP vs CFP

Bowl Projection: Ohio State vs USC

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, January 9, 2023

TBA, ESPN

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Last Year: Georgia 33, Alabama 18

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl Winner vs Fiesta Bowl Winner

Bowl Projection: Alabama vs Ohio State

