Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Preseason Preview 2021

2021 preseason College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff.

Before getting started here with the preseason bowl projections, a few ground rules.

1. Understand that any and all of this could blow up in an instant. Not every bowl game listed is totally set, the rules and tie-ins could change on a whim – contracts, schmontracts – and …

2. ESPN has a whole lot to say about all of this. The network’s owned and operated bowl structure is designed to create the most desirable matchups possible. Again, that should all work within the contracted conference tie-ins, but don’t be shocked if this looks a whole lot different in a few months.

3. Yeah, yeah, yeah, we’re not exactly going out on a limb with the College Football Playoff projections, but we’ll get into the wackier – and not-so-crazy – calls and predictions later. We’ll do this all again just before the season starts. And finally …

4. These are merely projections. Don’t like them, or like them too much? It’s a LONG season, and we’ll adapt and adjust along the way.

Preview 2021: Preseason Bowl Projections

All Times Eastern

Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA vs. MAC

Preseason Bowl Projection: Rice vs. Ohio

Cure Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN2, 6:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Preseason Bowl Projection: WKU vs. Georgia Southern

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 11:00 am

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Preseason Bowl Projection: Florida Atlantic vs. Fresno State

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 12:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: MEAC vs. SWAC

Preseason Bowl Projection: Norfolk State vs. Alcorn State

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 2:15 pm

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Tie-Ins: -USA vs. Mountain West

Preseason Bowl Projection: Marshall vs. Nevada

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 3:30 pm

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. BYU

Preseason Bowl Projection: UAB vs. BYU

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 5:45 pm

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Preseason Bowl Projection: Buffalo vs. Troy

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 7:30 pm

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Mountain West vs. Pac-12

Preseason Bowl Projection: Boise State vs. UCLA

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 9:15 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt

Preseason Bowl Projection: Louisiana Tech vs. Appalachian State

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 20

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Bowl Tie-Ins: Sun Belt vs. AAC or MAC

Preseason Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs. Toledo

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Preseason Bowl Projection: Miami University vs. San Jose State

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Preseason Bowl Projection: SMU vs. UTSA

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Wednesday, December 22

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 or C-USA or Pac-12 or Army

Preseason Bowl Projection: Baylor vs. Army

Union Home Mortgage Bowl

Thursday, December 23

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Pac-12 or SEC

Preseason Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs. Liberty

Hawaii Bowl

Friday, December 24

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. Mountain West

Preseason Bowl Projection: Houston vs. Hawaii

Camellia Bowl

Saturday, December 25

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt (or C-USA)

Preseason Bowl Projection: Ball State vs. Louisiana

Preseason Bowl Projections

Quick Lane Bowl

Monday, December 27

ESPN, 11:00 am

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC

Preseason Bowl Projection: Air Force* vs. Western Michigan

*No Big Ten team projected available

Military Bowl presented by Peraton

Monday, December 27

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Bowl Tie-Ins: American vs. ACC

Preseason Bowl Projection: Memphis vs. Louisville

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. SEC

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 3:15 pm

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Big 12 or Pac-12

Preseason Bowl Projection: Kansas State vs. Cal

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 6:45 pm

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Preseason Bowl Projection: West Virginia vs. Kentucky

San Diego State Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

FOX, 8:00 pm

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Pac-12

Preseason Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs. USC

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

FOX, 10:15 pm

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12

Preseason Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs. Texas Tech

Fenway Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 11:00 am

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC vs. ACC (or C-USA)

Preseason Bowl Projection: Cincinnati vs. Boston College

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 2:15 pm

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big Ten

Preseason Bowl Projection: Virginia vs. Indiana

Cheez-It Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 5:45 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big 12

Preseason Bowl Projection: NC State vs. Texas

Valero Alamo Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 9:15 pm

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Preseason Bowl Projection: Oklahoma State vs. Utah

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 11:30 am

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC

Preseason Bowl Projection: Pitt vs. Missouri

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 3:00 pm

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Preseason Bowl Projection: Northwestern vs. Tennessee

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 10:30 pm

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Preseason Bowl Projection: Iowa vs. Washington

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Friday, December 31

ESPN, 11:00 am

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC

Preseason Bowl Projection: Miami vs. Auburn

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Friday, December 31

CBS, 12:30 pm

Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Pac-12

Preseason Bowl Projection: Virginia Tech vs. Arizona State

Outback Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN2, 12:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Preseason Bowl Projection: Michigan vs. Ole Miss

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN2, 1:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Preseason Bowl Projection: Penn State vs. Florida

Mercari Texas Bowl

Tuesday, January 4

ESPN, Time TBA

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Preseason Bowl Projection: TCU vs. Mississippi State



Offered Arizona Bowl

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Preseason Bowl Projection: Kent State vs. San Diego State

Redbox Bowl

Levi’s Stadium, Santa Clara, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Preseason Bowl Projection: Purdue vs. Stanford

New Year’s Six Bowl Projections: Preview 2021

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large

Preseason Bowl Projection: UCF vs. Texas A&M

Playstation Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 1:00 pm

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large

Preseason Bowl Projection: LSU vs. Notre Dame

Rose Bowl Game

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 5:00 pm

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Preseason Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs. Oregon

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 8:45 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Preseason Bowl Projection: Iowa State vs. Georgia

2021-2022 College Football Playoff Projections

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, December 30

ESPN, Time TBA

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Preseason Bowl Projection: Clemson vs. Oklahoma

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Friday, December 30

ESPN, Time TBA

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Preseason Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Ohio State

College Football Playoff National Championship

Monday, January 10

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Preseason Bowl Projection: Alabama vs. Oklahoma

