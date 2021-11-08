Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 10

2021 College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff: Week 10

Bowl Projections: Week 10

Key Bubble Teams Projected In & Out

Need 6 wins to be bowl eligible

Projected In: South Carolina (5-4: at Missouri, Auburn, Clemson)

– West Virginia (4-5: at Kansas State, Texas, at Kansas)

– Maryland vs Rutgers winner

Projected Out: Hawaii (4-6: Needs 7 wins with 13 game season. at UNLV, Colorado State, at Wyoming)

– LSU (4-5: Arkansas, ULM, Texas A&M)

– South Alabama (5-4: at Appalachian State, at Tennessee, Coastal Carolina)

– Texas Tech (5-4: Iowa State, Oklahoma State, at Baylor)

– ULM (4-5: Arkansas State, at LSU, Louisiana)

– USC (4-5: at Cal, UCLA, BYU)

– Virginia Tech (4-5: Duke, at Miami, at Virginia)

– Maryland vs Rutgers loser

All times Eastern

Bahamas Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas

Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: Charlotte vs Kent State

Last Year: Canceled

Cure Bowl

Friday, December 17

ESPN2, 6:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: UCF vs Florida Atlantic

Last Year: Liberty 37, Coastal Carolina 34

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 11:00 am

FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: Appalachian State vs WKU

Last Year: BYU 49, UCF 23

Cricket Celebration Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 12:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: MEAC vs. SWAC

Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State

Last Year: Canceled

New Mexico Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 2:15 pm

Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Middle Tennessee vs Nevada

Last Year: Hawaii 28, Houston 14

Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 3:30 pm

Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. BYU

Bowl Projection: UTSA vs BYU

Last Year: Canceled

LendingTree Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 5:45 pm

Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Miami University vs Georgia State

Last Year: Georgia State 39, WKU 21

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ABC, 7:30 pm

SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Mountain West vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs Oregon State

Last Year: Canceled

R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl

Saturday, December 18

ESPN, 9:15 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt

Bowl Projection: Marshall vs Louisiana

Last Year: Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3

Myrtle Beach Bowl

Monday, December 20

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC

Bowl Tie-Ins: Sun Belt vs. AAC or MAC or Group of 5

Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs Ball State

Last Year: Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28



Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 3:30 pm

Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Toledo vs Boise State

Last Year: Nevada 38, Tulane 27

Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl

Tuesday, December 21

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)

Bowl Projection: UTEP vs San Jose State

Last Year: Canceled

Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl

Wednesday, December 22

ESPN, 7:30 pm

Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 or C-USA or Pac-12 or Army

Bowl Projection: Washington State vs Army

Last Year: Mississippi State 28, Tulsa 26

Union Home Mortgage Bowl

Thursday, December 23

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Pac-12 or SEC

Bowl Projection: Louisville vs South Carolina

Last Year: Canceled

EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

Friday, December 24

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI

Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: SMU vs Air Force

Last Year: Canceled

Camellia Bowl

Saturday, December 25

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt (or C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Eastern Michigan vs Troy

Last Year: Memphis 25, Florida Atlantic 10

Bowl Projections: Week 10

Quick Lane Bowl

Monday, December 27

ESPN, 11:00 am

Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC

Bowl Projection: Wyoming* vs Western Michigan

*No Big Ten team projected available

Last Year: Canceled

Military Bowl presented by Peraton

Monday, December 27

ESPN, 2:30 pm

Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD

Bowl Tie-Ins: American vs. ACC

Bowl Projection: Memphis vs Miami

Last Year: Canceled

TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 12:00 pm

Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL

Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs. UAB*

*No SEC team projected available

Last Year: Canceled

SERVPRO First Responder Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 3:15 pm

Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Big 12 or Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Liberty vs. Utah State*

*No tie-in teams projected available

Last Year: Louisiana 31, UTSA 24

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

ESPN, 6:45 pm

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: West Virginia vs Tennessee

Last Year: West Virginia 24, Army 21

San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

FOX, 8:00 pm

Petco Park, San Diego, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Pitt vs Arizona State

Last Year: Canceled

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Tuesday, December 28

FOX, 10:15 pm

Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12

Bowl Projection: Maryland vs Kansas State

Last Year: Canceled

Fenway Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 11:00 am

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC vs. ACC (or C-USA)

Bowl Projection: Houston vs Boston College

New Era Pinstripe Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 2:15 pm

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big Ten

Bowl Projection: Syracuse vs Purdue

Last Year: Canceled

Cheez-It Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 5:45 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big 12

Bowl Projection: Clemson vs Iowa State

Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Miami 34

Valero Alamo Bowl

Wednesday, December 29

ESPN, 9:15 pm

Alamodome, San Antonio, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Baylor vs Utah

Last Year: Texas 55, Colorado 23

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 11:30 am

Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs Kentucky

Last Year: Wisconsin 42, Wake Forest 28

TransPerfect Music City Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 3:00 pm

Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs Tennessee

Last Year: Canceled

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 10:30 pm

Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Iowa vs UCLA

Last Year: Canceled

TaxSlayer Gator Bowl

Friday, December 31

ESPN, 11:00 am

TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs Arkansas

Last Year: Kentucky 23, NC State 21

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Friday, December 31

CBS, 12:30 pm

Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Virginia vs Washington

Last Year: Canceled

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl

Friday, December 31

Barstool Sports, 2:00 pm

Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West

Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Fresno State

Last Year: Ball State 34, San Jose State 13

Outback Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN2, 12:00 pm

Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Penn State vs Auburn

Last Year: Ole Miss 26, Indiana 20

Vrbo Citrus Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN2, 1:00 pm

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs Ole Miss

Last Year: Northwestern 35, Auburn 19

Mercari Texas Bowl

Tuesday, January 4

ESPN, Time TBA

NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Texas vs Mississippi State

Last Year: Canceled

New Year's Six Bowl Projections: Week 10

– The College Football Playoff committee wants to create the best matchups possible. Geography will matter a wee bit.

– All Power Five conferences get a team into either the New Year’s Six or the College Football Playoff. The ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC all get a top team into one of the big games, and the top-ranked Group of Five champion is in, too.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Thursday, December 30

ESPN, 7:00 pm

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA

Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs Notre Dame

Last Year: Georgia 24, Cincinnati 21

The Purdue win over Michigan State changed the Big Ten track, but the Spartans should be able to win just enough – and probably lose to Ohio State – to get to 10-2 and here against a Notre Dame squad that will come really, really close to the final top four.

Playstation Fiesta Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 1:00 pm

State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ

Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large

Bowl Projection: NC State vs Texas A&M

Last Year: Iowa State 34, Oregon 17

NC State, at Clemson, at Boston College. That’s what Wake Forest has yet to deal with. Assume the winner of the battle between the Demon Deacons and Wolfpack ends up here as long as it can take care of business against – most likely – Pitt in the ACC Championship.

Texas A&M has at Ole Miss, Prairie View A&M, and LSU to close things out. If it wins all three games, it’s here. If it doesn’t, pencil in BYU for this spot.

Rose Bowl Game

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 5:00 pm

Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Bowl Projection: Michigan vs Oregon

Last Year: Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14

Oregon will end up playing Utah twice – most likely. It’ll lose in Salt Lake City, but will get the revenge in the Pac-12 Championship.

Michigan will get by road games against Penn State and Maryland, but the annual loss to Ohio State will ruin any Big Ten title hopes. Getting here would still be huge for the Jim Harbaugh era.

Allstate Sugar Bowl

Saturday, January 1

ESPN, 8:45 pm

Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma State vs Alabama

Last Year: Ohio State 49, Clemson 28

All of the different scenarios have contingency plans just in case Alabama gets by Georgia in the SEC Championship. Don’t assume that’s happening. Oklahoma State will beat Oklahoma the first time at the end of the regular season, but it won’t get it done in the Big 12 Championship.

2021-2022 College Football Playoff Projections

Capital One Orange Bowl

Friday, December 31

ESPN, Time TBA

Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Georgia vs Cincinnati

Last Year: Texas A&M 41, North Carolina 27

The call from the last few weeks still holds. Georgia wins out and is here as the be-all-end-all No. 1 seed. The four will be more interesting.

Alabama will lose to Georgia in the SEC Championship, Oregon will lose a second game somewhere, and there won’t be a one-loss ACC champion. That will leave on unbeaten Power Five champion (Georgia), two other one-loss Power Five champs, and an unbeaten Cincinnati.

As for those two one-loss Power Five champions …

Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic

Friday, December 31

ESPN, Time TBA

AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma vs Ohio State

Last Year: Oklahoma 55, Florida 20

Oklahoma will lose a thriller at Oklahoma State at the end of the regular season, but it’ll wi the rematch in the Big 12 Championship to get to 12-1 and the No. 3 seed.

Ohio State won’t make it look easy, but it’ll survive a huge performance by the Wisconsin defense in the Big Ten Championship to get in as the No. 2 seed.

College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T

Monday, January 10

ESPN, 8:00 pm

Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN

Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP

Bowl Projection: Oklahoma vs Georgia

Last Year: Alabama 52, Ohio State 24

– CFN Week 10 Rankings of All 130 Teams