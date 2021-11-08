Bowl Projections, College Football Playoff Predictions: Week 10
2021 College Football News bowl projections, predictions and possible matchups for the College Football Playoff: Week 10
College Football Playoff Top 25 Prediction
Big Game Reaction: Purdue, UNC, Bama, more
Bowl Projections: Week 10
Key Bubble Teams Projected In & Out
Need 6 wins to be bowl eligible
Projected In: South Carolina (5-4: at Missouri, Auburn, Clemson)
– West Virginia (4-5: at Kansas State, Texas, at Kansas)
– Maryland vs Rutgers winner
Projected Out: Hawaii (4-6: Needs 7 wins with 13 game season. at UNLV, Colorado State, at Wyoming)
– LSU (4-5: Arkansas, ULM, Texas A&M)
– South Alabama (5-4: at Appalachian State, at Tennessee, Coastal Carolina)
– Texas Tech (5-4: Iowa State, Oklahoma State, at Baylor)
– ULM (4-5: Arkansas State, at LSU, Louisiana)
– USC (4-5: at Cal, UCLA, BYU)
– Virginia Tech (4-5: Duke, at Miami, at Virginia)
– Maryland vs Rutgers loser
All times Eastern
Bahamas Bowl
Friday, December 17
ESPN, 12:00 pm
Thomas Robinson Stadium, Nassau, Bahamas
Bowl Tie-Ins: Conference USA vs. MAC
Bowl Projection: Charlotte vs Kent State
Last Year: Canceled
Cure Bowl
Friday, December 17
ESPN2, 6:00 pm
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)
Bowl Projection: UCF vs Florida Atlantic
Last Year: Liberty 37, Coastal Carolina 34
RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 11:00 am
FAU Stadium, Boca Raton, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)
Bowl Projection: Appalachian State vs WKU
Last Year: BYU 49, UCF 23
Cricket Celebration Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ABC, 12:00 pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Bowl Tie-Ins: MEAC vs. SWAC
Bowl Projection: South Carolina State vs Jackson State
Last Year: Canceled
New Mexico Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 2:15 pm
Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, NM
Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Middle Tennessee vs Nevada
Last Year: Hawaii 28, Houston 14
– CFN Week 9 Rankings of All 130 Teams
Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ABC, 3:30 pm
Independence Stadium, Shreveport, LA
Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. BYU
Bowl Projection: UTSA vs BYU
Last Year: Canceled
LendingTree Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 5:45 pm
Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile, AL
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Miami University vs Georgia State
Last Year: Georgia State 39, WKU 21
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ABC, 7:30 pm
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA
Bowl Tie-Ins: Mountain West vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: San Diego State vs Oregon State
Last Year: Canceled
R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl
Saturday, December 18
ESPN, 9:15 pm
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Bowl Tie-Ins: C-USA vs. Sun Belt
Bowl Projection: Marshall vs Louisiana
Last Year: Georgia Southern 38, Louisiana Tech 3
Myrtle Beach Bowl
Monday, December 20
ESPN, 2:30 pm
Brooks Stadium, Conway, SC
Bowl Tie-Ins: Sun Belt vs. AAC or MAC or Group of 5
Bowl Projection: Coastal Carolina vs Ball State
Last Year: Appalachian State 56, North Texas 28
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl
Tuesday, December 21
ESPN, 3:30 pm
Albertsons Stadium, Boise, ID
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Toledo vs Boise State
Last Year: Nevada 38, Tulane 27
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl
Tuesday, December 21
ESPN, 7:30 pm
Toyota Stadium, Frisco, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: Group of Five vs. Group of Five (or Army)
Bowl Projection: UTEP vs San Jose State
Last Year: Canceled
Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl
Wednesday, December 22
ESPN, 7:30 pm
Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 or C-USA or Pac-12 or Army
Bowl Projection: Washington State vs Army
Last Year: Mississippi State 28, Tulsa 26
Union Home Mortgage Bowl
Thursday, December 23
ESPN, 7:00 pm
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Pac-12 or SEC
Bowl Projection: Louisville vs South Carolina
Last Year: Canceled
EasyPost Hawaii Bowl
Friday, December 24
ESPN, 8:00 pm
Clarence TC Ching Complex, Honolulu, HI
Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. Mountain West
Bowl Projection: SMU vs Air Force
Last Year: Canceled
Camellia Bowl
Saturday, December 25
ESPN, 2:30 pm
Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, AL
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Sun Belt (or C-USA)
Bowl Projection: Eastern Michigan vs Troy
Last Year: Memphis 25, Florida Atlantic 10
Bowl Projections: Week 10
Quick Lane Bowl
Monday, December 27
ESPN, 11:00 am
Ford Field, Detroit, MI
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. MAC
Bowl Projection: Wyoming* vs Western Michigan
*No Big Ten team projected available
Last Year: Canceled
Military Bowl presented by Peraton
Monday, December 27
ESPN, 2:30 pm
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, Annapolis, MD
Bowl Tie-Ins: American vs. ACC
Bowl Projection: Memphis vs Miami
Last Year: Canceled
TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl
Tuesday, December 28
ESPN, 12:00 pm
Protective Stadium, Birmingham, AL
Bowl Tie-Ins: American Athletic vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: East Carolina vs. UAB*
*No SEC team projected available
Last Year: Canceled
SERVPRO First Responder Bowl
Tuesday, December 28
ESPN, 3:15 pm
Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC or ACC or Big 12 or Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Liberty vs. Utah State*
*No tie-in teams projected available
Last Year: Louisiana 31, UTSA 24
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Tuesday, December 28
ESPN, 6:45 pm
Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: West Virginia vs Tennessee
Last Year: West Virginia 24, Army 21
San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
Tuesday, December 28
FOX, 8:00 pm
Petco Park, San Diego, CA
Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Pitt vs Arizona State
Last Year: Canceled
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Tuesday, December 28
FOX, 10:15 pm
Chase Field, Phoenix, AZ
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Big 12
Bowl Projection: Maryland vs Kansas State
Last Year: Canceled
Fenway Bowl
Wednesday, December 29
ESPN, 11:00 am
Fenway Park, Boston, MA
Bowl Tie-Ins: AAC vs. ACC (or C-USA)
Bowl Projection: Houston vs Boston College
New Era Pinstripe Bowl
Wednesday, December 29
ESPN, 2:15 pm
Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY
Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big Ten
Bowl Projection: Syracuse vs Purdue
Last Year: Canceled
Cheez-It Bowl
Wednesday, December 29
ESPN, 5:45 pm
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Big 12
Bowl Projection: Clemson vs Iowa State
Last Year: Oklahoma State 37, Miami 34
Valero Alamo Bowl
Wednesday, December 29
ESPN, 9:15 pm
Alamodome, San Antonio, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Baylor vs Utah
Last Year: Texas 55, Colorado 23
Duke’s Mayo Bowl
Thursday, December 30
ESPN, 11:30 am
Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, NC
Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: North Carolina vs Kentucky
Last Year: Wisconsin 42, Wake Forest 28
TransPerfect Music City Bowl
Thursday, December 30
ESPN, 3:00 pm
Nissan Stadium, Nashville, TN
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Minnesota vs Tennessee
Last Year: Canceled
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Thursday, December 30
ESPN, 10:30 pm
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Iowa vs UCLA
Last Year: Canceled
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl
Friday, December 31
ESPN, 11:00 am
TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Wake Forest vs Arkansas
Last Year: Kentucky 23, NC State 21
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Friday, December 31
CBS, 12:30 pm
Sun Bowl Stadium, El Paso, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: ACC vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Virginia vs Washington
Last Year: Canceled
Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl
Friday, December 31
Barstool Sports, 2:00 pm
Arizona Stadium, Tucson, AZ
Bowl Tie-Ins: MAC vs. Mountain West
Bowl Projection: Northern Illinois vs Fresno State
Last Year: Ball State 34, San Jose State 13
Outback Bowl
Saturday, January 1
ESPN2, 12:00 pm
Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Penn State vs Auburn
Last Year: Ole Miss 26, Indiana 20
Vrbo Citrus Bowl
Saturday, January 1
ESPN2, 1:00 pm
Camping World Stadium, Orlando, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Wisconsin vs Ole Miss
Last Year: Northwestern 35, Auburn 19
Mercari Texas Bowl
Tuesday, January 4
ESPN, Time TBA
NRG Stadium, Houston, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Texas vs Mississippi State
Last Year: Canceled
New Year’s Six Bowl Projections: Week 10
– The College Football Playoff committee wants to create the best matchups possible. Geography will matter a wee bit.
– All Power Five conferences get a team into either the New Year’s Six or the College Football Playoff. The ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12, SEC all get a top team into one of the big games, and the top-ranked Group of Five champion is in, too.
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Thursday, December 30
ESPN, 7:00 pm
Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, GA
Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large
Bowl Projection: Michigan State vs Notre Dame
Last Year: Georgia 24, Cincinnati 21
The Purdue win over Michigan State changed the Big Ten track, but the Spartans should be able to win just enough – and probably lose to Ohio State – to get to 10-2 and here against a Notre Dame squad that will come really, really close to the final top four.
Playstation Fiesta Bowl
Saturday, January 1
ESPN, 1:00 pm
State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ
Bowl Tie-Ins: At-Large vs. At-Large
Bowl Projection: NC State vs Texas A&M
Last Year: Iowa State 34, Oregon 17
NC State, at Clemson, at Boston College. That’s what Wake Forest has yet to deal with. Assume the winner of the battle between the Demon Deacons and Wolfpack ends up here as long as it can take care of business against – most likely – Pitt in the ACC Championship.
Texas A&M has at Ole Miss, Prairie View A&M, and LSU to close things out. If it wins all three games, it’s here. If it doesn’t, pencil in BYU for this spot.
Rose Bowl Game
Saturday, January 1
ESPN, 5:00 pm
Rose Bowl, Pasadena, CA
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big Ten vs. Pac-12
Bowl Projection: Michigan vs Oregon
Last Year: Alabama 31, Notre Dame 14
Oregon will end up playing Utah twice – most likely. It’ll lose in Salt Lake City, but will get the revenge in the Pac-12 Championship.
Michigan will get by road games against Penn State and Maryland, but the annual loss to Ohio State will ruin any Big Ten title hopes. Getting here would still be huge for the Jim Harbaugh era.
Allstate Sugar Bowl
Saturday, January 1
ESPN, 8:45 pm
Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA
Bowl Tie-Ins: Big 12 vs. SEC
Bowl Projection: Oklahoma State vs Alabama
Last Year: Ohio State 49, Clemson 28
All of the different scenarios have contingency plans just in case Alabama gets by Georgia in the SEC Championship. Don’t assume that’s happening. Oklahoma State will beat Oklahoma the first time at the end of the regular season, but it won’t get it done in the Big 12 Championship.
2021-2022 College Football Playoff Projections
Capital One Orange Bowl
Friday, December 31
ESPN, Time TBA
Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Georgia vs Cincinnati
Last Year: Texas A&M 41, North Carolina 27
The call from the last few weeks still holds. Georgia wins out and is here as the be-all-end-all No. 1 seed. The four will be more interesting.
Alabama will lose to Georgia in the SEC Championship, Oregon will lose a second game somewhere, and there won’t be a one-loss ACC champion. That will leave on unbeaten Power Five champion (Georgia), two other one-loss Power Five champs, and an unbeaten Cincinnati.
As for those two one-loss Power Five champions …
Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic
Friday, December 31
ESPN, Time TBA
AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Oklahoma vs Ohio State
Last Year: Oklahoma 55, Florida 20
Oklahoma will lose a thriller at Oklahoma State at the end of the regular season, but it’ll wi the rematch in the Big 12 Championship to get to 12-1 and the No. 3 seed.
Ohio State won’t make it look easy, but it’ll survive a huge performance by the Wisconsin defense in the Big Ten Championship to get in as the No. 2 seed.
College Football Playoff National Championship presented by AT&T
Monday, January 10
ESPN, 8:00 pm
Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN
Bowl Tie-Ins: CFP vs. CFP
Bowl Projection: Oklahoma vs Georgia
Last Year: Alabama 52, Ohio State 24
