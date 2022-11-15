Bowl Projections from CBS Sports: Where Wisconsin, rest of Big Ten lands after Week

The Badgers may have fallen out of the Big Ten West race on Saturday, but a bowl game is still a likely possibility for Wisconsin.

Sitting at 5-5, the Badgers need to take one of their final two games (at Nebraska, vs. Minnesota) in order to gain bowl eligibility.

CBS Sports recently looked at where the Big Ten, and rest of the country, stand in terms of bowl projections.

It hasn’t been the season Wisconsin fans had hoped for, but it can still end with a bowl victory for interim head coach Jim Leonhard and company.

Where did the Badgers land in the latest projections? Here is a look at them alongside the rest of the Big Ten conference:

Quick Lane Bowl: Michigan State vs Miami (Ohio)

Nov 5, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans linebacker Ma’a Gaoteote (10) recovers a fumble against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs Oklahoma

Nov 5, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Jim Leonhard looks on during the first quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Liberty Bowl: Maryland vs Kansas

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (3) is pressured by Wisconsin linebacker Maema Njongmeta (55) during the third quarter of their game Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wis.

Pinstripe Bowl: Minnesota vs Duke

Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck waves to the University of Iowa ChildrenÕs Hospital after the first quarter against Iowa during the NCAA Big 10 conference football game on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa.

Music City Bowl: Iowa vs Arkansas

Nov 12, 2022; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather (26) carry the Heartland Trophy after the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

ReliaQuest Bowl: Purdue vs Florida

Oct 22, 2022; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Aidan O’Connell (16) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Citrus Bowl: Penn State vs Ole Miss

Nov 12, 2022; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Maryland Terrapins at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Maryland 30-0. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Rose Bowl: Michigan vs USC

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) runs for a touchdown against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half Oct. 15, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Michpenn 101522 Kd 0016524

Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal): Ohio State vs TCU

Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) throws the ball in the first quarter of the NCAA Division I football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium.

Osu22msu Kwr 20

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire