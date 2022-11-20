Bowl Projections from CBS Sports: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 12
We are on the final stretch of the college football season, so that means bowl games are creeping closer.
Michigan State’s chances of reaching a bowl game took a big hit in Saturday’s loss against Indiana, but they are technically still in the running to reach the postseason. CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm released an updated batch of bowl projections on Sunday, with the Spartans still bowling this year. But where does Palm have Michigan State heading this holiday season?
Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in Palm’s updated bowl projections:
Quick Lane Bowl
Matchup: Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan
Date: Dec. 26, 2022
Location: Detroit, Michigan
First Responder Bowl
Matchup: Michigan State vs. Kansas
Date: Dec. 27, 2022
Location: Dallas, Texas
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Matchup: Maryland vs. Texas Tech
Date: Dec. 27, 2022
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Pinstripe Bowl
Matchup: Illinois vs. Pitt
Date: Dec. 29, 2022
Location: New York, N.Y.
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Matchup: Purdue vs. Florida State
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Music City Bowl
Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
ReliaQuest Bowl
Matchup: Iowa vs. South Carolina
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Tampa, Florida
Citrus Bowl
Matchup: Penn State vs. Ole Miss
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Orlando, Florida
Rose Bowl
Matchup: Michigan vs. Oregon
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Pasadena, California
Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Matchup: Ohio State vs. TCU
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Glendale, Arizona
