Bowl Projections from CBS Sports: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 12

We are on the final stretch of the college football season, so that means bowl games are creeping closer.

Michigan State’s chances of reaching a bowl game took a big hit in Saturday’s loss against Indiana, but they are technically still in the running to reach the postseason. CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm released an updated batch of bowl projections on Sunday, with the Spartans still bowling this year. But where does Palm have Michigan State heading this holiday season?

Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in Palm’s updated bowl projections:

Quick Lane Bowl

Matchup: Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan

Date: Dec. 26, 2022

Location: Detroit, Michigan

First Responder Bowl

Matchup: Michigan State vs. Kansas

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Dallas, Texas

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Matchup: Maryland vs. Texas Tech

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Pinstripe Bowl

Matchup: Illinois vs. Pitt

Date: Dec. 29, 2022

Location: New York, N.Y.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Matchup: Purdue vs. Florida State

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Music City Bowl

Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

ReliaQuest Bowl

Matchup: Iowa vs. South Carolina

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Tampa, Florida

Citrus Bowl

Matchup: Penn State vs. Ole Miss

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Orlando, Florida

Rose Bowl

Matchup: Michigan vs. Oregon

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Pasadena, California

Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Matchup: Ohio State vs. TCU

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Glendale, Arizona

