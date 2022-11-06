Bowl Projections from CBS Sports: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 10

We are on the final stretch of the college football season, so that means bowl games are creeping closer.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm released an updated batch of bowl projections on Sunday, with the Spartans bowling this year. But where does Palm have Michigan State heading this holiday season?

Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in Palm’s updated bowl projections:

Quick Lane Bowl

Matchup: Michigan State vs. Miami (Ohio)

Date: Dec. 26, 2022

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Birmingham Bowl

Matchup: Purdue vs. Tulane

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Matchup: Iowa vs. Oklahoma

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Pinstripe Bowl

Matchup: Minnesota vs. Duke

Date: Dec. 29, 2022

Location: New York, N.Y.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Matchup: Maryland vs. NC State

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Music City Bowl

Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

ReliaQuest Bowl

Matchup: Illinois vs. Florida

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Tampa, Florida

Citrus Bowl

Matchup: Penn State vs. Ole Miss

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Orlando, Florida

Rose Bowl

Matchup: Michigan vs. USC

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Pasadena, California

Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Matchup: Ohio State vs. TCU

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Glendale, Arizona

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire