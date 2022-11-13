Bowl Projections from CBS Sports: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 11
We are on the final stretch of the college football season, so that means bowl games are creeping closer.
CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm released an updated batch of bowl projections on Sunday, with the Spartans bowling this year. But where does Palm have Michigan State heading this holiday season?
Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in Palm’s updated bowl projections:
Quick Lane Bowl
Matchup: Michigan State vs. Miami (Ohio)
Date: Dec. 26, 2022
Location: Detroit, Michigan
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma
Date: Dec. 27, 2022
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Liberty Bowl
Matchup: Maryland vs. Kansas
Date: Dec. 28, 2022
Location: Memphis, Tennessee
Pinstripe Bowl
Matchup: Minnesota vs. Duke
Date: Dec. 29, 2022
Location: New York, N.Y.
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Matchup: Illinois vs. NC State
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Music City Bowl
Matchup: Iowa vs. Arkansas
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
ReliaQuest Bowl
Matchup: Purdue vs. Florida
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Tampa, Florida
Citrus Bowl
Matchup: Penn State vs. Ole Miss
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Orlando, Florida
Rose Bowl
Matchup: Michigan vs. USC
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Pasadena, California
Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Matchup: Ohio State vs. TCU
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Glendale, Arizona
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.