Bowl Projections from CBS Sports: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 4
We are only a few weeks into the college football season but it’s never too early to look ahead to the bowl season.
CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm released an updated batch of bowl projections on Sunday, with the Spartans for now safely bowling this year. But where does Palm have Michigan State heading this holiday season?
Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in Palm’s updated bowl projections:
Quick Lane Bowl
Matchup: Illinois vs. Toledo
Date: Dec. 26, 2022
Location: Detroit, Michigan
Birmingham Bowl
Matchup: Rutgers vs. South Carolina
Date: Dec. 27, 2022
Location: Birmingham, Alabama
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Matchup: Maryland vs. Iowa State
Date: Dec. 27, 2022
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Pinstripe Bowl
Matchup: Purdue vs. North Carolina
Date: Dec. 29, 2022
Location: New York, N.Y.
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Matchup: Michigan State vs. Miami (FL)
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Music City Bowl
Matchup: Minnesota vs. Arkansas
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Citrus Bowl
Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Orlando, Florida
Orange Bowl
Matchup: Penn State vs. NC State
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Location: Miami, Florida
Rose Bowl
Matchup: Michigan vs. Utah
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Pasadena, California
Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Matchup: Ohio State vs. Alabama
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Glendale, Arizona
