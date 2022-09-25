Bowl Projections from CBS Sports: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 4

We are only a few weeks into the college football season but it’s never too early to look ahead to the bowl season.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm released an updated batch of bowl projections on Sunday, with the Spartans for now safely bowling this year. But where does Palm have Michigan State heading this holiday season?

Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in Palm’s updated bowl projections:

Quick Lane Bowl

Matchup: Illinois vs. Toledo

Date: Dec. 26, 2022

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Birmingham Bowl

Matchup: Rutgers vs. South Carolina

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Matchup: Maryland vs. Iowa State

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Pinstripe Bowl

Matchup: Purdue vs. North Carolina

Date: Dec. 29, 2022

Location: New York, N.Y.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Matchup: Michigan State vs. Miami (FL)

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Music City Bowl

Matchup: Minnesota vs. Arkansas

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Citrus Bowl

Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Texas A&M

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Orlando, Florida

Orange Bowl

Matchup: Penn State vs. NC State

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Miami, Florida

Rose Bowl

Matchup: Michigan vs. Utah

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Pasadena, California

Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Matchup: Ohio State vs. Alabama

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Glendale, Arizona

