Bowl Projections from CBS Sports: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 6

We are at the halfway mark of the college football season so that means bowl games are creeping even closer.

CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm released an updated batch of bowl projections on Sunday, with the Spartans, for now, bowling this year. But where does Palm have Michigan State heading this holiday season?

Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in Palm’s updated bowl projections:

Quick Lane Bowl

Matchup: Michigan State vs. Kent State

Date: Dec. 26, 2022

Location: Detroit, Michigan

First Responder Bowl

Matchup: Iowa vs. Oklahoma

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Dallas, Texas

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Kansas

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Pinstripe Bowl

Matchup: Illinois vs. Florida State

Date: Dec. 29, 2022

Location: New York, N.Y.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Matchup: Maryland vs. Miami (FL)

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Music City Bowl

Matchup: Minnesota vs. Arkansas

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Citrus Bowl

Matchup: Purdue vs. Ole Miss

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Orlando, Florida

Orange Bowl

Matchup: Penn State vs. NC State

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Miami, Florida

Rose Bowl

Matchup: Michigan vs. USC

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Pasadena, California

Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Matchup: Ohio State vs. Alabama

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Glendale, Arizona

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire