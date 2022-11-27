Bowl projections for each Big 12 team

It is time for us to start looking ahead to the postseason as the 2022 college football regular season has come to an end.

Eight out of the ten teams in the Big 12 Conference qualified for a bowl game this year (sorry Iowa State and West Virginia).

TCU is set up pretty to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff while Kansas State looks to tarnish the Frogs’ unbeaten season in the Big 12 title game. Both TCU and Kansas State are safe bets to get New Year’s Six Bowl bids.

The rest of the league’s eligible teams will fill out the Big 12 bowl tie-ins.

Alamo Bowl

Cheez-It Bowl

Texas Bowl

Liberty Bowl

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

First Responder Bowl

Here is a look at where LonghornsWire projects every Big 12 team to go bowling this season. We have a few intriguing potential matchups on the list including, TCU vs. Michigan, Texas vs. Utah and Oklahoma vs. Arkansas.

Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan

Sugar Bowl: Kansas State vs. Alabama

Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Utah

Cheez-It Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Florida State

Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Mississippi State

Liberty Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arkansas

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Baylor vs. Maryland

First Responder Bowl: Kansas vs. SMU

