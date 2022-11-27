Bowl projections for each Big 12 team
It is time for us to start looking ahead to the postseason as the 2022 college football regular season has come to an end.
Eight out of the ten teams in the Big 12 Conference qualified for a bowl game this year (sorry Iowa State and West Virginia).
TCU is set up pretty to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff while Kansas State looks to tarnish the Frogs’ unbeaten season in the Big 12 title game. Both TCU and Kansas State are safe bets to get New Year’s Six Bowl bids.
The rest of the league’s eligible teams will fill out the Big 12 bowl tie-ins.
Alamo Bowl
Cheez-It Bowl
Texas Bowl
Liberty Bowl
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
First Responder Bowl
Here is a look at where LonghornsWire projects every Big 12 team to go bowling this season. We have a few intriguing potential matchups on the list including, TCU vs. Michigan, Texas vs. Utah and Oklahoma vs. Arkansas.
Fiesta Bowl: TCU vs. Michigan
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Sugar Bowl: Kansas State vs. Alabama
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Alamo Bowl: Texas vs. Utah
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Cheez-It Bowl: Texas Tech vs. Florida State
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
Texas Bowl: Oklahoma State vs. Mississippi State
Sarah Phipps-USA TODAY Sports
Liberty Bowl: Oklahoma vs. Arkansas
Syndication: The Oklahoman
Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Baylor vs. Maryland
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
First Responder Bowl: Kansas vs. SMU
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports