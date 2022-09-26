Bowl Projections from Action Network: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 4
Another week of college football is in the books, and that means we are one week closer to bowl season.
As we do every week, I’ve taken a look at the updated bowl projections from Brett McMuprhy of Action Network and pulled out where Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams landed. In this week’s projection, McMurphy has 12 Big Ten teams listed — including Michigan State.
Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in McMurphy’s updated bowl projections:
Gasparilla Bowl
Matchup: Indiana vs. Miami (FL)
Date: Dec. 23, 2022
Location: Tampa, Florida
Quick Lane Bowl
Matchup: Rutgers vs. Central Michigan
Date: Dec. 26, 2022
Location: Detroit, Michigan
Birmingham Bowl
Matchup: Purdue vs. Louisville
Date: Dec. 27, 2022
Location: Birmingham, Alabama
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Matchup: Illinois vs. Kansas State
Date: Dec. 27, 2022
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Pinstripe Bowl
Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Syracuse
Date: Dec. 29, 2022
Location: New York, N.Y.
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Matchup: Maryland vs. Pitt
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Music City Bowl
Matchup: Michigan State vs. LSU
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
ReliaQuest Bowl
Matchup: Iowa vs. Texas A&M
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Tampa, Florida
Citrus Bowl
Matchup: Minnesota vs. Ole Miss
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Orlando, Florida
Rose Bowl
Matchup: Penn State vs. USC
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Pasadena, California
Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Matchup: Ohio State vs. Alabama
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Glendale, Arizona
Peach Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Matchup: Michigan vs. Georgia
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
