Bowl Projections from Action Network: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 8

Another week of college football is in the books, and that means we are one week closer to bowl season.

As we do every week, I’ve taken a look at the updated bowl projections from Brett McMuprhy of Action Network and pulled out where Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams landed. In this week’s projection, McMurphy has 10 Big Ten teams listed — including, for now, Michigan State.

Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in McMurphy’s updated bowl projections:

Quick Lane Bowl

Matchup: Michigan State vs. Ohio

Date: Dec. 26, 2022

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Matchup: Purdue vs. Texas Tech

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Military Bowl

Matchup: Iowa vs. Cincinnati

Date: Dec. 28, 2022

Location: Annapolis, Maryland

Pinstripe Bowl

Matchup: Minnesota vs. Pitt

Date: Dec. 29, 2022

Location: New York, N.Y.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Matchup: Maryland vs. Florida State

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Music City Bowl

Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Kentucky

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Citrus Bowl

Matchup: Penn State vs. Ole Miss

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Orlando, Florida

Orange Bowl

Matchup: Illinois vs. Wake Forest

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Miami, Florida

Rose Bowl

Matchup: Michigan vs. Oregon

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Pasadena, California

Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Matchup: Ohio State vs. Clemson

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Glendale, Arizona

