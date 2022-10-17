Bowl Projections from Action Network: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 7

Another week of college football is in the books, and that means we are one week closer to bowl season.

As we do every week, I’ve taken a look at the updated bowl projections from Brett McMuprhy of Action Network and pulled out where Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams landed. In this week’s projection, McMurphy has 11 Big Ten teams listed — including, for now, Michigan State.

Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in McMurphy’s updated bowl projections:

Frisco Bowl

Matchup: Michigan State vs. BYU

Date: Dec. 17, 2022

Location: Shreveport, Louisiana

Quick Lane Bowl

Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Ball State

Date: Dec. 26, 2022

Location: Detroit, Michigan

First Responder Bowl

Matchup: Nebraska vs. Oregon State

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Dallas, Texas

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Matchup: Iowa vs. Baylor

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Pinstripe Bowl

Matchup: Penn State vs. NC State

Date: Dec. 29, 2022

Location: New York, N.Y.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Matchup: Maryland vs. Pitt

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Music City Bowl

Matchup: Minnesota vs. Arkansas

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

ReliaQuest Bowl

Matchup: Purdue vs. Kentucky

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Tampa, Florida

Citrus Bowl

Matchup: Illinois vs. LSU

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Orlando, Florida

Rose Bowl

Matchup: Michigan vs. UCLA

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Pasadena, California

Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Matchup: Ohio State vs. Clemson

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Glendale, Arizona

