Bowl Projections from Action Network: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 7
Another week of college football is in the books, and that means we are one week closer to bowl season.
As we do every week, I’ve taken a look at the updated bowl projections from Brett McMuprhy of Action Network and pulled out where Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams landed. In this week’s projection, McMurphy has 11 Big Ten teams listed — including, for now, Michigan State.
Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in McMurphy’s updated bowl projections:
Frisco Bowl
Matchup: Michigan State vs. BYU
Date: Dec. 17, 2022
Location: Shreveport, Louisiana
Quick Lane Bowl
Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Ball State
Date: Dec. 26, 2022
Location: Detroit, Michigan
First Responder Bowl
Matchup: Nebraska vs. Oregon State
Date: Dec. 27, 2022
Location: Dallas, Texas
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Matchup: Iowa vs. Baylor
Date: Dec. 27, 2022
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Pinstripe Bowl
Matchup: Penn State vs. NC State
Date: Dec. 29, 2022
Location: New York, N.Y.
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Matchup: Maryland vs. Pitt
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Music City Bowl
Matchup: Minnesota vs. Arkansas
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
ReliaQuest Bowl
Matchup: Purdue vs. Kentucky
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Tampa, Florida
Citrus Bowl
Matchup: Illinois vs. LSU
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Orlando, Florida
Rose Bowl
Matchup: Michigan vs. UCLA
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Pasadena, California
Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Matchup: Ohio State vs. Clemson
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Glendale, Arizona
