Bowl Projections from Action Network: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 10
Another week of college football is in the books, and that means we are one week closer to bowl season.
As we do every week, I’ve taken a look at the updated bowl projections from Brett McMuprhy of Action Network and pulled out where Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams landed. In this week’s projection, McMurphy has nine Big Ten teams listed — including Michigan State.
Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in McMurphy’s updated bowl projections:
Quick Lane Bowl
Matchup: Michigan State vs. Bowling Green
Date: Dec. 26, 2022
Location: Detroit, Michigan
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Matchup: Purdue vs. Kansas State
Date: Dec. 27, 2022
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Pinstripe Bowl
Matchup: Minnesota vs. Pitt
Date: Dec. 29, 2022
Location: New York, N.Y.
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Matchup: Iowa vs. NC State
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Music City Bowl
Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Florida
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Citrus Bowl
Matchup: Illinois vs. Ole Miss
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Orlando, Florida
Orange Bowl
Matchup: Penn State vs. North Carolina
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Location: Miami, Florida
Rose Bowl
Matchup: Michigan vs. Oregon
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Pasadena, California
Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Matchup: Ohio State vs. UCLA
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Glendale, Arizona
