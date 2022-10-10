Bowl Projections from Action Network: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 6

Another week of college football is in the books, and that means we are one week closer to bowl season.

As we do every week, I’ve taken a look at the updated bowl projections from Brett McMuprhy of Action Network and pulled out where Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams landed. In this week’s projection, McMurphy has 12 Big Ten teams listed — including, for now, Michigan State.

Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in McMurphy’s updated bowl projections:

Independence Bowl

Matchup: Indiana vs. Tulane

Date: Dec. 23, 2022

Location: Shreveport, Louisiana

Gasparilla Bowl

Matchup: Rutgers vs. Miami (FL)

Date: Dec. 23, 2022

Location: Tampa, Florida

Quick Lane Bowl

Matchup: Michigan State vs. Ball State

Date: Dec. 26, 2022

Location: Detroit, Michigan

First Responder Bowl

Matchup: Nebraska vs. Texas Tech

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Dallas, Texas

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Kansas State

Date: Dec. 27, 2022

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Pinstripe Bowl

Matchup: Minnesota vs. Florida State

Date: Dec. 29, 2022

Location: New York, N.Y.

Duke's Mayo Bowl

Matchup: Purdue vs. Pitt

Date: Dec. 30, 2022

Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Music City Bowl

Matchup: Maryland vs. Florida

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

ReliaQuest Bowl

Matchup: Illinois vs. Kentucky

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Tampa, Florida

Citrus Bowl

Matchup: Penn State vs. Mississippi State

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Orlando, Florida

Rose Bowl

Matchup: Michigan vs. UCLA

Date: Jan. 2, 2023

Location: Pasadena, California

Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Matchup: Ohio State vs. Georgia

Date: Dec. 31, 2022

Location: Glendale, Arizona

Story originally appeared on Spartans Wire