Bowl Projections from Action Network: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 6
Another week of college football is in the books, and that means we are one week closer to bowl season.
As we do every week, I’ve taken a look at the updated bowl projections from Brett McMuprhy of Action Network and pulled out where Michigan State and the rest of the Big Ten teams landed. In this week’s projection, McMurphy has 12 Big Ten teams listed — including, for now, Michigan State.
Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in McMurphy’s updated bowl projections:
Independence Bowl
Matchup: Indiana vs. Tulane
Date: Dec. 23, 2022
Location: Shreveport, Louisiana
Gasparilla Bowl
Matchup: Rutgers vs. Miami (FL)
Date: Dec. 23, 2022
Location: Tampa, Florida
Quick Lane Bowl
Matchup: Michigan State vs. Ball State
Date: Dec. 26, 2022
Location: Detroit, Michigan
First Responder Bowl
Matchup: Nebraska vs. Texas Tech
Date: Dec. 27, 2022
Location: Dallas, Texas
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Kansas State
Date: Dec. 27, 2022
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Pinstripe Bowl
Matchup: Minnesota vs. Florida State
Date: Dec. 29, 2022
Location: New York, N.Y.
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Matchup: Purdue vs. Pitt
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Music City Bowl
Matchup: Maryland vs. Florida
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
ReliaQuest Bowl
Matchup: Illinois vs. Kentucky
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Tampa, Florida
Citrus Bowl
Matchup: Penn State vs. Mississippi State
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Orlando, Florida
Rose Bowl
Matchup: Michigan vs. UCLA
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Pasadena, California
Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Matchup: Ohio State vs. Georgia
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Glendale, Arizona
