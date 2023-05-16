Bowl Projections from Action Network: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands in early bowl predictions for 2023 season

Will Michigan State return to a bowl game in 2023? Brett McMurphy of the Action Network thinks so.

McMurphy released a batch of early bowl projections for the upcoming 2023 season, which included the Spartans reaching the postseason. Michigan State finished 5-7 last year and missed out on receiving a bowl bid so getting back to a bowl this year is crucial for Mel Tucker and the program.

McMurphy has 10 Big Ten teams reaching a bowl game this season, with one team making the College Football Playoff. Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in McMurphy’s early bowl projections:

Las Vegas Bowl

Matchup: Nebraska vs. Utah

Date: TBA

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Quick Lane Bowl

Matchup: Minnesota vs. Central Michigan

Date: TBA

Location: Detroit, Michigan

Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Matchup: Maryland vs. Baylor

Date: TBA

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Pinstripe Bowl

Matchup: Iowa vs. NC State

Date: TBA

Location: Bronx, New York

Music City Bowl

Matchup: Illinois vs. Arkansas

Date: TBA

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Cheez-It Citrus Bowl

Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Tennessee

Date: TBA

Location: Orlando, Florida

First Responder Bowl

Matchup: Michigan State vs. Oklahoma State

Date: TBA

Location: Dallas, Texas

Capital One Orange Bowl

Matchup: Ohio State vs. Clemson

Date: Dec. 30, 2023

Location: Miami Gardens, Florida

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl

Matchup: Penn State vs. LSU

Date: Dec. 30, 2023

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)

Matchup: Michigan vs. Florida State

Date: Jan. 1, 2024

Location: Pasadena, California

CFP National Championship

Matchup: Michigan vs. Georgia

Date: Jan. 8, 2023

Location: Houston, Texas

