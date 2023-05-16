Bowl Projections from Action Network: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands in early bowl predictions for 2023 season
Will Michigan State return to a bowl game in 2023? Brett McMurphy of the Action Network thinks so.
McMurphy released a batch of early bowl projections for the upcoming 2023 season, which included the Spartans reaching the postseason. Michigan State finished 5-7 last year and missed out on receiving a bowl bid so getting back to a bowl this year is crucial for Mel Tucker and the program.
McMurphy has 10 Big Ten teams reaching a bowl game this season, with one team making the College Football Playoff. Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in McMurphy’s early bowl projections:
Las Vegas Bowl
Matchup: Nebraska vs. Utah
Date: TBA
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Quick Lane Bowl
Matchup: Minnesota vs. Central Michigan
Date: TBA
Location: Detroit, Michigan
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Matchup: Maryland vs. Baylor
Date: TBA
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Pinstripe Bowl
Matchup: Iowa vs. NC State
Date: TBA
Location: Bronx, New York
Music City Bowl
Matchup: Illinois vs. Arkansas
Date: TBA
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl
Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Tennessee
Date: TBA
Location: Orlando, Florida
First Responder Bowl
Matchup: Michigan State vs. Oklahoma State
Date: TBA
Location: Dallas, Texas
Capital One Orange Bowl
Matchup: Ohio State vs. Clemson
Date: Dec. 30, 2023
Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
Matchup: Penn State vs. LSU
Date: Dec. 30, 2023
Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Matchup: Michigan vs. Florida State
Date: Jan. 1, 2024
Location: Pasadena, California
CFP National Championship
Matchup: Michigan vs. Georgia
Date: Jan. 8, 2023
Location: Houston, Texas
