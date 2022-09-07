Bowl Projections from Action Network: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands after Week 1
The first complete week of college football is in the books, with the Big Ten getting off to a great start in 2022.
Every Big Ten except for Purdue — who lost to Penn State — has picked up a win so far this season, and that means numerous teams are closer to reaching bowl eligibility. Brett McMurphy of the Action Network released an updated batch of bowl projections following the week one results, with Michigan State finding itself playing in a warm destination this bowl season.
Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in McMurphy’s updated bowl projections:
Fenway Bowl
Matchup: Rutgers vs. Cincinnati
Date: Dec. 17, 2022
Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Frisco Bowl
Matchup: Purdue vs. Arizona State
Date: Dec. 17, 2022
Location: Frisco, Texas
Quick Lane Bowl
Matchup: Maryland vs. Central Michigan
Date: Dec. 26, 2022
Location: Detroit, Michigan
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Matchup: Northwestern vs. Kansas State
Date: Dec. 27, 2022
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Pinstripe Bowl
Matchup: Minnesota vs. North Carolina
Date: Dec. 29, 2022
Location: New York, N.Y.
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Matchup: Iowa vs. Virginia
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Music City Bowl
Matchup: Penn State vs. Ole Miss
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Nashville, Tennessee
Citrus Bowl
Matchup: Michigan State vs. Arkansas
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Orlando, Florida
Orange Bowl
Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Pitt
Date: Dec. 30, 2022
Location: Miami, Florida
Rose Bowl
Matchup: Michigan vs. Utah
Date: Jan. 2, 2023
Location: Pasadena, California
Fiesta Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Matchup: Ohio State vs. Georgia
Date: Dec. 31, 2022
Location: Glendale, Arizona
Contact/Follow us @The SpartansWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Michigan state news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Robert Bondy on Twitter @RobertBondy5.