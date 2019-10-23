2019 Bowl Projections: A familiar College Football Playoff field

Welcome to the first edition of our 2019 bowl projections. We’ll update these projections every week through the end of the season to try to give you an idea where your favorite team could be playing in the postseason.

The first edition starts with a College Football Playoff field that looks familiar. Each of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma have made the playoff in the previous three seasons and, at the moment, we have them in this year’s bracket.

That could change, of course. If the loser of LSU-Alabama on Nov. 9 ends the season at 11-1 and there’s some chaos in other Power Five conferences the SEC could end up getting two teams in the playoff again and leave two conferences out of the playoff.

We also can’t ignore Oregon either. The Ducks are on a roll since losing to Auburn in Week 1. Oregon could end up higher than some expect when the first edition of the playoff rankings come out on Nov. 5.

Let’s get to the projections. These are done by conference affiliation and taking in mind teams’ current records and their projected records at the end of the season. It’s also important to note that ESPN owns a vast majority of the bowl games and can move teams around to create better matchups independent of those affiliations.

College Football Playoff

Fiesta Bowl, Dec. 28

Clemson vs. Ohio State



Peach Bowl, Dec. 28

Alabama vs. Oklahoma





New Year’s Six

Cotton Bowl, Dec. 28

Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame



Orange Bowl, Dec. 30

Wake Forest vs. Georgia



Rose Bowl, Jan. 1

Penn State vs. Oregon



Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1

Baylor vs. LSU





Other bowls

Bahamas Bowl, Dec. 20

Ball State vs. Louisiana Tech



Frisco Bowl, Dec. 20

SMU vs. Army



New Mexico Bowl, Dec. 21

Florida Atlantic vs. Wyoming



Cure Bowl, Dec. 21

Hawaii vs. Georgia Southern



Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21

Navy vs. Eastern Michigan



Camellia Bowl, Dec. 21

Central Michigan vs. Georgia State



Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 21

Boise State vs. Cal



New Orleans Bowl, Dec. 21

Marshall vs. Appalachian State



Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 23

UCF vs. UAB



Hawaii Bowl, Dec. 24

Memphis vs. BYU



Independence Bowl, Dec. 26

Southern Miss vs. Liberty



Quick Lane Bowl, Dec. 26

Louisville vs. Indiana



Military Bowl, Dec. 27

Temple vs. North Carolina



Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 27

Pitt vs. Michigan State



Texas Bowl, Dec. 27

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M



Holiday Bowl, Dec. 27

Iowa vs. Washington



Cheez-It Bowl, Dec. 27

Texas Tech vs. Washington State



Camping World Bowl, Dec. 28

Virginia vs. Iowa State



First Responder Bowl, Dec. 30

TCU vs. Florida International



Music City Bowl, Dec. 30

Florida State vs. Missouri*



Redbox Bowl, Dec. 30

Nebraska vs. USC



Belk Bowl, Dec. 31

Duke vs. Kentucky



Sun Bowl, Dec. 31

Virginia Tech vs. Arizona State



Liberty Bowl, Dec. 31

Kansas State vs. Mississippi State



Arizona Bowl, Dec. 31

San Diego State vs. Troy



Alamo Bowl, Dec. 31

Texas vs. Utah



Citrus Bowl, Jan. 1

Wisconsin vs. Florida



Outback Bowl, Jan. 1

Minnesota vs. Auburn



Birmingham Bowl, Jan. 2

Tulane vs. Western Kentucky



TaxSlayer Bowl, Jan. 2

Michigan vs. South Carolina



Potato Bowl, Jan. 3

Toledo vs. Utah State



Armed Forces Bowl, Jan. 4

Air Force vs. Ohio



Mobile Bowl, Jan. 6

Western Michigan vs. Louisiana

*Missouri is eligible for a bowl game as long as its appeal of the NCAA’s one-year bowl ban is still pending.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

