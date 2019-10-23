2019 Bowl Projections: A familiar College Football Playoff field

Nick Bromberg

Welcome to the first edition of our 2019 bowl projections. We’ll update these projections every week through the end of the season to try to give you an idea where your favorite team could be playing in the postseason.

The first edition starts with a College Football Playoff field that looks familiar. Each of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma have made the playoff in the previous three seasons and, at the moment, we have them in this year’s bracket.

That could change, of course. If the loser of LSU-Alabama on Nov. 9 ends the season at 11-1 and there’s some chaos in other Power Five conferences the SEC could end up getting two teams in the playoff again and leave two conferences out of the playoff.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

We also can’t ignore Oregon either. The Ducks are on a roll since losing to Auburn in Week 1. Oregon could end up higher than some expect when the first edition of the playoff rankings come out on Nov. 5.

Let’s get to the projections. These are done by conference affiliation and taking in mind teams’ current records and their projected records at the end of the season. It’s also important to note that ESPN owns a vast majority of the bowl games and can move teams around to create better matchups independent of those affiliations.

College Football Playoff

Fiesta Bowl, Dec. 28

Clemson vs. Ohio State

Peach Bowl, Dec. 28

Alabama vs. Oklahoma


New Year’s Six

Cotton Bowl, Dec. 28

Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame

Orange Bowl, Dec. 30

Wake Forest vs. Georgia

Rose Bowl, Jan. 1

Penn State vs. Oregon

Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1

Baylor vs. LSU


Other bowls

Bahamas Bowl, Dec. 20

Ball State vs. Louisiana Tech

Frisco Bowl, Dec. 20

SMU vs. Army

New Mexico Bowl, Dec. 21

Florida Atlantic vs. Wyoming

Cure Bowl, Dec. 21

Hawaii vs. Georgia Southern

Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21

Navy vs. Eastern Michigan

Camellia Bowl, Dec. 21

Central Michigan vs. Georgia State

Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 21

Boise State vs. Cal

New Orleans Bowl, Dec. 21

Marshall vs. Appalachian State

Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 23

UCF vs. UAB

Hawaii Bowl, Dec. 24

Memphis vs. BYU

Independence Bowl, Dec. 26

Southern Miss vs. Liberty

Quick Lane Bowl, Dec. 26

Louisville vs. Indiana

Military Bowl, Dec. 27

Temple vs. North Carolina

Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 27

Pitt vs. Michigan State

Texas Bowl, Dec. 27

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M

Holiday Bowl, Dec. 27

Iowa vs. Washington

Cheez-It Bowl, Dec. 27

Texas Tech vs. Washington State

Camping World Bowl, Dec. 28

Virginia vs. Iowa State

First Responder Bowl, Dec. 30

TCU vs. Florida International

Music City Bowl, Dec. 30

Florida State vs. Missouri*

Redbox Bowl, Dec. 30

Nebraska vs. USC

Belk Bowl, Dec. 31

Duke vs. Kentucky

Sun Bowl, Dec. 31

Virginia Tech vs. Arizona State

Liberty Bowl, Dec. 31

Kansas State vs. Mississippi State

Arizona Bowl, Dec. 31

San Diego State vs. Troy

Alamo Bowl, Dec. 31

Texas vs. Utah

Citrus Bowl, Jan. 1

Wisconsin vs. Florida

Outback Bowl, Jan. 1

Minnesota vs. Auburn

Birmingham Bowl, Jan. 2

Tulane vs. Western Kentucky

TaxSlayer Bowl, Jan. 2

Michigan vs. South Carolina

Potato Bowl, Jan. 3

Toledo vs. Utah State

Armed Forces Bowl, Jan. 4

Air Force vs. Ohio

Mobile Bowl, Jan. 6

Western Michigan vs. Louisiana

*Missouri is eligible for a bowl game as long as its appeal of the NCAA’s one-year bowl ban is still pending.

– – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports

More from Yahoo Sports:

What to Read Next