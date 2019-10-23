2019 Bowl Projections: A familiar College Football Playoff field
Welcome to the first edition of our 2019 bowl projections. We’ll update these projections every week through the end of the season to try to give you an idea where your favorite team could be playing in the postseason.
The first edition starts with a College Football Playoff field that looks familiar. Each of Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma have made the playoff in the previous three seasons and, at the moment, we have them in this year’s bracket.
That could change, of course. If the loser of LSU-Alabama on Nov. 9 ends the season at 11-1 and there’s some chaos in other Power Five conferences the SEC could end up getting two teams in the playoff again and leave two conferences out of the playoff.
We also can’t ignore Oregon either. The Ducks are on a roll since losing to Auburn in Week 1. Oregon could end up higher than some expect when the first edition of the playoff rankings come out on Nov. 5.
Let’s get to the projections. These are done by conference affiliation and taking in mind teams’ current records and their projected records at the end of the season. It’s also important to note that ESPN owns a vast majority of the bowl games and can move teams around to create better matchups independent of those affiliations.
College Football Playoff
Fiesta Bowl, Dec. 28
Clemson vs. Ohio State
Peach Bowl, Dec. 28
Alabama vs. Oklahoma
New Year’s Six
Cotton Bowl, Dec. 28
Cincinnati vs. Notre Dame
Orange Bowl, Dec. 30
Wake Forest vs. Georgia
Rose Bowl, Jan. 1
Penn State vs. Oregon
Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1
Baylor vs. LSU
Other bowls
Bahamas Bowl, Dec. 20
Ball State vs. Louisiana Tech
Frisco Bowl, Dec. 20
SMU vs. Army
New Mexico Bowl, Dec. 21
Florida Atlantic vs. Wyoming
Cure Bowl, Dec. 21
Hawaii vs. Georgia Southern
Cheribundi Boca Raton Bowl, Dec. 21
Navy vs. Eastern Michigan
Camellia Bowl, Dec. 21
Central Michigan vs. Georgia State
Las Vegas Bowl, Dec. 21
Boise State vs. Cal
New Orleans Bowl, Dec. 21
Marshall vs. Appalachian State
Gasparilla Bowl, Dec. 23
UCF vs. UAB
Hawaii Bowl, Dec. 24
Memphis vs. BYU
Independence Bowl, Dec. 26
Southern Miss vs. Liberty
Quick Lane Bowl, Dec. 26
Louisville vs. Indiana
Military Bowl, Dec. 27
Temple vs. North Carolina
Pinstripe Bowl, Dec. 27
Pitt vs. Michigan State
Texas Bowl, Dec. 27
Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M
Holiday Bowl, Dec. 27
Iowa vs. Washington
Cheez-It Bowl, Dec. 27
Texas Tech vs. Washington State
Camping World Bowl, Dec. 28
Virginia vs. Iowa State
First Responder Bowl, Dec. 30
TCU vs. Florida International
Music City Bowl, Dec. 30
Florida State vs. Missouri*
Redbox Bowl, Dec. 30
Nebraska vs. USC
Belk Bowl, Dec. 31
Duke vs. Kentucky
Sun Bowl, Dec. 31
Virginia Tech vs. Arizona State
Liberty Bowl, Dec. 31
Kansas State vs. Mississippi State
Arizona Bowl, Dec. 31
San Diego State vs. Troy
Alamo Bowl, Dec. 31
Texas vs. Utah
Citrus Bowl, Jan. 1
Wisconsin vs. Florida
Outback Bowl, Jan. 1
Minnesota vs. Auburn
Birmingham Bowl, Jan. 2
Tulane vs. Western Kentucky
TaxSlayer Bowl, Jan. 2
Michigan vs. South Carolina
Potato Bowl, Jan. 3
Toledo vs. Utah State
Armed Forces Bowl, Jan. 4
Air Force vs. Ohio
Mobile Bowl, Jan. 6
Western Michigan vs. Louisiana
*Missouri is eligible for a bowl game as long as its appeal of the NCAA’s one-year bowl ban is still pending.
