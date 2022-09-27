Bowl projections: 7 different analysts all have USC going to a New Year’s Six bowl

The USC Trojans are 4-0. Barely, one could argue, but winning by a whisker counts just as much as winning by 30. In many ways, it means more, because it showed the toughness of this team.

It took a gritty, hard-fought win with plenty of storylines against the Oregon State Beavers in Corvallis, but USC’s undefeated season continues for at least one more week.

With the first month of the college football season officially behind us, the USC Trojans should be right in the center of the College Football Playoff discussion. Of course, a lot can change over the next few weeks, but it is a strong sign that Lincoln Riley’s team is already being considered for a big bowl game.

Here are the latest bowl projections from some media outlets and pundits.

ATHLON SPORTS: ROSE BOWL: USC VS. MICHIGAN

Jan 31, 1993; Pasadena, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys Buffalo Bills during Super Bowl XXVII at the Rose Bowl. The Cowboys defeated the Bills 52-17. Mandatory Credit: James D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

This was a projection last week, and it hasn’t changed. If USC makes the Rose Bowl, that’s definitely a bonus for Riley in his first season.

BRETT MCMURPHY, ACTION NETWORK: ROSE BOWL: USC VS. PENN STATE

Penn State Nittany Lions head coach James Franklin calls a timeout during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

USC vs. Penn State in the Rose Bowl? That would be a terrific battle.

BULL BENDER, SPORTING NEWS: ROSE BOWL: USC VS. MICHIGAN

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh on the sidelines during action against the Northwestern Wildcats on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021 at Michigan Stadium.

Sporting News also has the Trojans playing in the Rose Bowl.

RICHARD JOHNSON, SPORTS ILLUSTRATED: FIESTA BOWL: USC VS. OKLAHOMA STATE

CORVALLIS, OR – SEPTEMBER 24: USC Trojans Head Coach Lincoln Riley encourages his team before their game against Oregon State University at Reser Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

A week ago, some had the Trojans facing Oklahoma. But, the Sooners loss to Kansas State sends the Cowboys into the College Football Playoff here against USC.

MARK SCHLABACH AND KYLE BONAGURA, ESPN: ROSE BOWL: USC VS. MICHIGAN

Sep 24, 2022; Corvallis, Oregon, USA; USC Trojans defensive back Max Williams (4) celebrates with linebacker Ralen Goforth (10) after making an interception against the Oregon State Beavers in the closing minute at Reser Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jaime Valdez-USA TODAY Sports

Another Rose Bowl pick against Michigan. Here’s what the ESPN insiders had to say about USC:

On paper, USC’s 17-14 victory at Oregon State on Saturday night might not seem that impressive. Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams completed only 16 of 36 passes for 180 yards. The USC offense averaged less than 5 yards per play. But Lincoln Riley has to be happy that his defense made stops when the Trojans had to have them. Going into the season, there weren’t any questions about USC’s explosiveness on offense. There were plenty of concerns about the defense. Through four games, USC is the only team in the FBS that hasn’t committed a turnover, and it is tied for the FBS lead with 14 takeaways. Those are good signs.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL NEWS: ROSE BOWL: USC VS. MICHIGAN

Jan 1, 1979; Pasadena, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; An aerial view of the Rose Bowl during the 1979 Rose Bowl game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Southern California Trojans. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, it’s almost as if they want a rematch of the 1979 Rose Bowl game and a preview of what’s to come in the Big Ten days.

BRAD CRAWFORD, 247SPORTS: ROSE BOWL: USC VS. MICHIGAN

PASADENA, CA – DECEMBER 4: Matt Grootegoed #6 of the USC Trojans walks out of the tunnel with teammates prior to the game against the UCLA Bruins on December 4, 2004 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

ANOTHER Rose Bowl projection. Here’s what Crawford said about it:

Expect Michigan and USC to battle for the No. 5 spot in the rankings. In fact, that competition for the No. 4 seed is going to be a doozy if the top three seeds go as expected. Michigan has found its quarterback in J.J. McCarthy and USC is scoring points in bunches under Lincoln Riley. The Trojans are the team to beat out West, unless Washington has something to do with it. Both teams are unbeaten after Week 4 and USC is lucky to be unblemished following Saturday night’s narrow win at Oregon State.

