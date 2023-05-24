Bowl Projections from 247Sports: Where MSU, rest of Big Ten lands in early bowl predictions for 2023 season
Brad Crawford of 247Sports like the Spartans’ chances at returning to the postseason in 2023.
Crawford has released updated bowl projections for the 2023 season following the completion of spring practice earlier this month, and Michigan State was one of his many Big Ten teams listed. Crawford has 11 Big Ten teams reaching a bowl game this season, with two teams making the College Football Playoff.
Check out where the Spartans and every other Big Ten team lands in McMurphy’s early bowl projections:
Gasparilla Bowl
Quick Lane Bowl
Pinstripe Bowl
Date: TBA
Location: Bronx, New York
My Thoughts: If Iowa ends up in the Pinstripe Bowl then it will be a disappointing season for the Hawkeyes. It’s not that the Pinstripe Bowl game is a bad bowl but that it would mean Iowa fell short of their preseason expectations of contending for the Big Ten West Division title.
Duke's Mayo Bowl
Matchup: Illinois vs. Pittsburgh
Date: TBA
Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
My Thoughts: Illinois is another team I’m not high on entering the 2023 season based on all that they lost from last year’s breakthrough team. I believe the Fighting Illini have a good chance at reaching a bowl game but I think it’ll be a little lower on the Big Ten’s bowl tiers.
Music City Bowl
ReliaQuest Bowl
Citrus Bowl
Matchup: Wisconsin vs. Tennessee
Date: TBA
Location: Orlando, Florida
My Thoughts: This would be a great landing spot for the Badgers in year one under Luke Fickell. As of right now, I like Wisconsin to win the Big Ten West Division in 2023, so this is where they’d end up assuming they lose to whoever comes out of the East Division.
Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Orange Bowl
Sugar Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
Rose Bowl (CFP Semifinal)
CFP National Championship