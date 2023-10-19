Bowl projections 2023: Where Florida football could end up playing in postseason

Florida football put itself in a strong position for bowl eligibility following a 41-39 win at South Carolina on Saturday.

The Florida Gators (5-2, 3-1 SEC) need just one win in their final five games to secure their sixth straight season of bowl eligibility and second year in a row going to a bowl under head coach Billy Napier.

Midseason musings: Florida football midseason report: Top newcomer, unsung hero, looking ahead to final 5 games

Tough blow for Georgia: What UF football coach Billy Napier, UGA coach Kirby Smart said about TE Brock Bowers injury

Florida, though, hasn't won a bowl since beating Virginia 36-28 in the 2019 Orange Bowl. Last season, in the Las Vegas Bowl, UF lost 30-3 to Oregon State. The Gators played the game without starting quarterback Anthony Richardson and All-American offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence, who both declared for the NFL Draft. Florida needed a 40-yard field goal from Adam Mihalek with 37 seconds in the game to avoid being shut out for the first time since 1988.

Here's a look at where some of the experts think the Gators could go bowling in 2023:

CBS Sports, Duke's Mayo Bowl, Charlotte: Duke vs. Florida

The game would pit a pair of second-year coaches — Napier and Duke coach Mike Elko, who has guided the Blue Devils to a 14-5 record over his first two seasons. The winning coach gets a tub of mayonnaise poured over his head, which, depending on your taste buds, could be an incentive.

The Athletic, TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Jacksonville: Clemson vs. Florida

This presents an interesting storyline in Napier squaring off against one of his mentors, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney. Napier worked under Swinney as an offensive coordinator from 2009-10.

USA Today, Music City Bowl, Nashville: Florida vs. Maryland

Florida would face a Big Ten opponent against a coach with SEC roots. Maryland coach Mike Locksley was a former running backs coach and recruiting coordinator under Ron Zook at Florida from 2003-04 and later served as an offensive coordinator at Alabama under Nick Saban from 2017-18. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa (whose older brother Tua quarterbacks the Miami Dolphins) vs. Florida quarterback Graham Mertz would present another interesting matchup.

College Football News. Liberty Bowl, Memphis: Florida vs. West Virginia

Florida could end up walkin' in Memphis against a Big 12 opponent. The game would pit two former Sun Belt coaches in Napier (Louisiana) against West Virginia coach Neal Brown (Troy), who is 26-27 in five seasons at WVU and entered the year on the hot seat.

This article originally appeared on The Gainesville Sun: Potential bowl desinations for Florida Gators football in 2023