Advertisement

Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 13

Zachary Neel
·3 min read

The regular season has come to an end in the world of college football, and it’s brought with it a lot of finality. We know who is bowl-eligible and who is not, and we know that in reality, the Pac-12 Conference has seen its end, with the final game of existence coming on Friday night between No. 3 Washington and No. 5 Oregon.

That’s given us a lot of clarity as we look ahead to the postseason, trying to figure out which bowl games each team might be in line for, and who is going to be sitting at home and getting a jump on the offseason.

While there are still some things left to be decided, we’ve got a pretty good idea of who is going where.

Here’s the final bowl projections for Pac-12 teams of the 2023 season:

Arizona Wildcats

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

CBS Sports

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Arizona State Sun Devils

After finishing with a 3-9 record in 2023, the Arizona State Sun Devils are not bowl eligible.

California Golden Bears

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech (Mark Schlabach)

  • Independence Bowl vs. UCF (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech

CBS Sports

  • Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech

Colorado Buffaloes

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

After finishing with a 4-8 record in 2023, the Colorado Buffaloes are not bowl eligible.

Oregon Ducks

Courtesy of Ethan Landa

ESPN Prediction

  • CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Alabama (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

  • CFP National Championship Game vs. Georgia

CBS Sports

  • CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia

Oregon State Beavers

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson (Mark Schlabach)

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Virginia Tech (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. Miami

CBS Sports

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson

Stanford Cardinal

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

After finishing with a 3-9 record in 2023, the Stanford Cardinal are not bowl-eligible.

UCLA Bruins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • LA Bowl vs. UNLV (Mark Schlabach)

  • LA Bowl vs. UNLV (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CBS Sports

  • LA Bowl vs. UNLV

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)

  • Sun Bowl vs. North Carolina (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CBS Sports

Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Maryland (Mark Schlabach)

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Maryland (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina

CBS Sports

  • Sun Bowl vs. Miami

Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Mark Schlabach)

  • CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State

CBS Sports

  • Cotton Bowl vs. Alabama

Washington State Cougars

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

After finishing with a 5-7 record in 2023, the Washington State Cougars are not bowl-eligible.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire