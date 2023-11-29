Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 13
The regular season has come to an end in the world of college football, and it’s brought with it a lot of finality. We know who is bowl-eligible and who is not, and we know that in reality, the Pac-12 Conference has seen its end, with the final game of existence coming on Friday night between No. 3 Washington and No. 5 Oregon.
That’s given us a lot of clarity as we look ahead to the postseason, trying to figure out which bowl games each team might be in line for, and who is going to be sitting at home and getting a jump on the offseason.
While there are still some things left to be decided, we’ve got a pretty good idea of who is going where.
Here’s the final bowl projections for Pac-12 teams of the 2023 season:
Arizona Wildcats
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
ESPN Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma
CBS Sports
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Arizona State Sun Devils
After finishing with a 3-9 record in 2023, the Arizona State Sun Devils are not bowl eligible.
California Golden Bears
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech (Mark Schlabach)
Independence Bowl vs. UCF (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech
CBS Sports
Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech
Colorado Buffaloes
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
After finishing with a 4-8 record in 2023, the Colorado Buffaloes are not bowl eligible.
Oregon Ducks
Courtesy of Ethan Landa
ESPN Prediction
USA TODAY Prediction
CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan
CFP National Championship Game vs. Georgia
CBS Sports
CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia
Oregon State Beavers
Ali Gradischer/Getty Images
ESPN Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson (Mark Schlabach)
Holiday Bowl vs. Virginia Tech (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Miami
CBS Sports
Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson
Stanford Cardinal
Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
After finishing with a 3-9 record in 2023, the Stanford Cardinal are not bowl-eligible.
UCLA Bruins
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
LA Bowl vs. UNLV (Mark Schlabach)
LA Bowl vs. UNLV (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin
CBS Sports
LA Bowl vs. UNLV
USC Trojans
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)
Sun Bowl vs. North Carolina (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Boise State
CBS Sports
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Maryland
Utah Utes
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Maryland (Mark Schlabach)
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Maryland (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina
CBS Sports
Sun Bowl vs. Miami
Washington Huskies
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Mark Schlabach)
CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State
CBS Sports
Cotton Bowl vs. Alabama
Washington State Cougars
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
After finishing with a 5-7 record in 2023, the Washington State Cougars are not bowl-eligible.