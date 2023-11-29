Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 13

The regular season has come to an end in the world of college football, and it’s brought with it a lot of finality. We know who is bowl-eligible and who is not, and we know that in reality, the Pac-12 Conference has seen its end, with the final game of existence coming on Friday night between No. 3 Washington and No. 5 Oregon.

That’s given us a lot of clarity as we look ahead to the postseason, trying to figure out which bowl games each team might be in line for, and who is going to be sitting at home and getting a jump on the offseason.

While there are still some things left to be decided, we’ve got a pretty good idea of who is going where.

Here’s the final bowl projections for Pac-12 teams of the 2023 season:

ESPN Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

CBS Sports

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

After finishing with a 3-9 record in 2023, the Arizona State Sun Devils are not bowl eligible.

ESPN Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech (Mark Schlabach)

Independence Bowl vs. UCF (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech

CBS Sports

Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech

After finishing with a 4-8 record in 2023, the Colorado Buffaloes are not bowl eligible.

ESPN Prediction

CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)

Fiesta Bowl vs. Alabama (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

CFP National Championship Game vs. Georgia

CBS Sports

CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia

ESPN Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson (Mark Schlabach)

Holiday Bowl vs. Virginia Tech (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Miami

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson

After finishing with a 3-9 record in 2023, the Stanford Cardinal are not bowl-eligible.

ESPN Prediction

LA Bowl vs. UNLV (Mark Schlabach)

LA Bowl vs. UNLV (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin

CBS Sports

LA Bowl vs. UNLV

ESPN Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)

Sun Bowl vs. North Carolina (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Boise State

CBS Sports

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Maryland

ESPN Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Maryland (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Maryland (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina

CBS Sports

Sun Bowl vs. Miami

ESPN Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Mark Schlabach)

CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State

CBS Sports

Cotton Bowl vs. Alabama

After finishing with a 5-7 record in 2023, the Washington State Cougars are not bowl-eligible.

