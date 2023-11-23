Advertisement

Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 12

Zachary Neel
·3 min read
1

We are just a week away from the regular season coming to an end, and two weeks away from bowl game matchups being set in stone while the College Football Playoff standings are finalized, deciding which four teams will get the chance to compete for a national championship.

That means that these games being played on rivalry weekend are of the utmost importance, while several teams try to get one final win to become bowl eligible, while others look to clinch a spot in conference championship games and keep their playoff hopes alive.

In the Pac-12, we’ve got a lot of both things happening, with a crucial matchup between Oregon and Oregon State, while Washington and Washington State also have an important affair.

Going into the last week, here are where all of the Pac-12 teams are projected to play in the postseason this year.

Arizona Wildcats

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. Miami

CBS Sports

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

California Golden Bears

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Colorado Buffaloes

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Oregon Ducks

Courtesy of Ethan Landa

ESPN Prediction

USA TODAY Prediction

  • CFP Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State

CBS Sports

  • CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia

Oregon State Beavers

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. Clemson (Mark Schlabach)

  • Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

CBS Sports

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson

Stanford Cardinal

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

UCLA Bruins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Maryland (Mark Schlabach)

  • LA Bowl vs. UNLV (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina

CBS Sports

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • LA Bowl vs. UNLV (Mark Schlabach)

  • Sun Bowl vs. Boston College (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CBS Sports

  • LA Bowl vs. UNLV

Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Maryland (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CBS Sports

  • Sun Bowl vs. Miami

Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Mark Schlabach)

  • CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State

CBS Sports

Washington State Cougars

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire