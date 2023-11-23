Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 12

We are just a week away from the regular season coming to an end, and two weeks away from bowl game matchups being set in stone while the College Football Playoff standings are finalized, deciding which four teams will get the chance to compete for a national championship.

That means that these games being played on rivalry weekend are of the utmost importance, while several teams try to get one final win to become bowl eligible, while others look to clinch a spot in conference championship games and keep their playoff hopes alive.

In the Pac-12, we’ve got a lot of both things happening, with a crucial matchup between Oregon and Oregon State, while Washington and Washington State also have an important affair.

Going into the last week, here are where all of the Pac-12 teams are projected to play in the postseason this year.

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Miami

CBS Sports

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Courtesy of Ethan Landa

ESPN Prediction

CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)

Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CFP Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State

CBS Sports

CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Clemson (Mark Schlabach)

Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Maryland (Mark Schlabach)

LA Bowl vs. UNLV (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina

CBS Sports

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Illinois

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

LA Bowl vs. UNLV (Mark Schlabach)

Sun Bowl vs. Boston College (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

CBS Sports

LA Bowl vs. UNLV

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Maryland (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Nebraska

CBS Sports

Sun Bowl vs. Miami

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Mark Schlabach)

CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State

CBS Sports

Cotton Bowl vs. Alabama

Washington State Cougars

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire