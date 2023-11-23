Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 12
We are just a week away from the regular season coming to an end, and two weeks away from bowl game matchups being set in stone while the College Football Playoff standings are finalized, deciding which four teams will get the chance to compete for a national championship.
That means that these games being played on rivalry weekend are of the utmost importance, while several teams try to get one final win to become bowl eligible, while others look to clinch a spot in conference championship games and keep their playoff hopes alive.
In the Pac-12, we’ve got a lot of both things happening, with a crucial matchup between Oregon and Oregon State, while Washington and Washington State also have an important affair.
Going into the last week, here are where all of the Pac-12 teams are projected to play in the postseason this year.
Arizona Wildcats
ESPN Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Miami
CBS Sports
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Arizona State Sun Devils
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
California Golden Bears
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Colorado Buffaloes
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Oregon Ducks
ESPN Prediction
CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)
Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
CFP Rose Bowl vs. Ohio State
CBS Sports
CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia
Oregon State Beavers
ESPN Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Clemson (Mark Schlabach)
Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma
CBS Sports
Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson
Stanford Cardinal
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
UCLA Bruins
ESPN Prediction
USA TODAY Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina
CBS Sports
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Illinois
USC Trojans
ESPN Prediction
LA Bowl vs. UNLV (Mark Schlabach)
Sun Bowl vs. Boston College (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Fresno State
CBS Sports
LA Bowl vs. UNLV
Utah Utes
ESPN Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Maryland (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Nebraska
CBS Sports
Sun Bowl vs. Miami
Washington Huskies
ESPN Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Mark Schlabach)
CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State
CBS Sports
Cotton Bowl vs. Alabama
Washington State Cougars
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl