Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 11

With just two weeks left in the regular season, we are starting to see some spots in conference championship games get clinched, and a much clearer outlook on the bowl season be placed before us.

In the Pac-12, everything is coming into focus, and a lot will be decided over the next few days with both the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies having an opportunity to clinch their spot in the conference title game with wins this weekend — and a little bit of extra help for the Ducks.

Looking forward, there is starting to be more consensus across the nation when it comes to predicting where each team will land in the postseason, whether it’s in the College Football Playoff, a New Year’s Six Bowl, or another postseason game. Here’s a snapshot of projections heading into Week 12 of the season.

ESPN Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. NC State (Mark Schlabach)

Holiday Bowl vs. NC State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

CBS Sports

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Oregon Ducks

ESPN Prediction

CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)

Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia

CBS Sports

Cotton Bowl vs. Alabama

ESPN Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)

Sun Bowl vs. Clemson (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Virginia Tech

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

ESPN Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Mark Schlabach)

LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson

CBS Sports

Los Angeles Bowl vs. UNLV

ESPN Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Nebraska (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Nebraska

CBS Sports

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Illinois

ESPN Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

CBS Sports

Sun Bowl vs. Miami

Washington Huskies

ESPN Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane (Mark Schlabach)

CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State

CBS Sports

Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane

Washington State Cougars

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

