Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 11
With just two weeks left in the regular season, we are starting to see some spots in conference championship games get clinched, and a much clearer outlook on the bowl season be placed before us.
In the Pac-12, everything is coming into focus, and a lot will be decided over the next few days with both the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies having an opportunity to clinch their spot in the conference title game with wins this weekend — and a little bit of extra help for the Ducks.
Looking forward, there is starting to be more consensus across the nation when it comes to predicting where each team will land in the postseason, whether it’s in the College Football Playoff, a New Year’s Six Bowl, or another postseason game. Here’s a snapshot of projections heading into Week 12 of the season.
Arizona Wildcats
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
ESPN Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. NC State (Mark Schlabach)
Holiday Bowl vs. NC State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Fresno State
CBS Sports
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Arizona State Sun Devils
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
California Golden Bears
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Colorado Buffaloes
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Oregon Ducks
Courtesy of Ethan Landa
ESPN Prediction
CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)
Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia
CBS Sports
Cotton Bowl vs. Alabama
Oregon State Beavers
Ali Gradischer/Getty Images
ESPN Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)
Sun Bowl vs. Clemson (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Virginia Tech
CBS Sports
Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson
Stanford Cardinal
Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
UCLA Bruins
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Mark Schlabach)
LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson
CBS Sports
Los Angeles Bowl vs. UNLV
USC Trojans
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
USA TODAY Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Nebraska
CBS Sports
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Illinois
Utah Utes
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma
CBS Sports
Sun Bowl vs. Miami
Washington Huskies
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane (Mark Schlabach)
CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State
CBS Sports
Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane
Washington State Cougars
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl