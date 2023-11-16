Advertisement

Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 11

Zachary Neel
With just two weeks left in the regular season, we are starting to see some spots in conference championship games get clinched, and a much clearer outlook on the bowl season be placed before us.

In the Pac-12, everything is coming into focus, and a lot will be decided over the next few days with both the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies having an opportunity to clinch their spot in the conference title game with wins this weekend — and a little bit of extra help for the Ducks.

Looking forward, there is starting to be more consensus across the nation when it comes to predicting where each team will land in the postseason, whether it’s in the College Football Playoff, a New Year’s Six Bowl, or another postseason game. Here’s a snapshot of projections heading into Week 12 of the season.

Arizona Wildcats

ESPN Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. NC State (Mark Schlabach)

  • Holiday Bowl vs. NC State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CBS Sports

Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

California Golden Bears

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Colorado Buffaloes

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Oregon Ducks

ESPN Prediction

USA TODAY Prediction

  • CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia

CBS Sports

Oregon State Beavers

ESPN Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)

  • Sun Bowl vs. Clemson (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CBS Sports

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson

Stanford Cardinal

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

UCLA Bruins

ESPN Prediction

  • LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Mark Schlabach)

  • LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson

CBS Sports

  • Los Angeles Bowl vs. UNLV

USC Trojans

ESPN Prediction

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Nebraska (Mark Schlabach)

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Nebraska

CBS Sports

Utah Utes

ESPN Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

CBS Sports

  • Sun Bowl vs. Miami

Washington Huskies

ESPN Prediction

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane (Mark Schlabach)

  • CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State

CBS Sports

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane

Washington State Cougars

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

