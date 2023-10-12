Advertisement

Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 6

Zachary Neel
For the past several weeks, we’ve looked at the bowl game projections for each team in the Pac-12 and watched as they’ve slightly changed based on the previous weeks’ results.

For the most part, there haven’t been very many games of magnitude in the conference thus far; ones that cause the landscape at the top of the conference go shift.

That changes this week, and going forward until the end of the season. We get Oregon vs. Washington, and USC vs. Notre Dame on Saturday, two games that could complete change the outlook of a season for the teams involved. Watching how the bowl game projections change after each week going forward will be interesting.

For now, let’s take a look at where each Pac-12 team is currently slated to play in the post season after Week 6 of the season:

Arizona Wildcats

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • New Mexico Bowl vs. Fresno State (Mark Schlabach)

  • Independence Bowl vs. UCF (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • First Responder Bowl vs. Texas Tech

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

California Golden Bears

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • First Responder Bowl vs. TCU (Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Colorado Buffaloes

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • Independence Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (Mark Schlabach)

  • LA Bowl vs. Wyoming  (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Independence Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

CBS Sports

  • Independence Bowl vs. Baylor

Oregon Ducks

Courtesy of Ethan Landa

ESPN Prediction

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Air Force (Mark Schlabach)

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Texas

CBS Sports

  • Alamo Bowl vs. West Virginia

Oregon State Beavers

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Rutgers (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. NC State

CBS Sports

  • Sun Bowl vs. Miami

Stanford Cardinal

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

UCLA Bruins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Mark Schlabach)

  • Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame

CBS Sports

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas (Mark Schlabach)

  • Cotton Bowl vs.Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

CBS Sports

  • Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • LA Bowl vs. Wyoming (Mark Schlabach)

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State

CBS Sports

  • LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)

  • CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)

  • BonusNational Championship vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia

CBS Sports

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane

Washington State Cougars

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Mark Schlabach)

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Texas (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • LA Bowl vs. Air Force

CBS Sports

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse

