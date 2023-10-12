Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 6
For the past several weeks, we’ve looked at the bowl game projections for each team in the Pac-12 and watched as they’ve slightly changed based on the previous weeks’ results.
For the most part, there haven’t been very many games of magnitude in the conference thus far; ones that cause the landscape at the top of the conference go shift.
That changes this week, and going forward until the end of the season. We get Oregon vs. Washington, and USC vs. Notre Dame on Saturday, two games that could complete change the outlook of a season for the teams involved. Watching how the bowl game projections change after each week going forward will be interesting.
For now, let’s take a look at where each Pac-12 team is currently slated to play in the post season after Week 6 of the season:
Arizona Wildcats
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
ESPN Prediction
New Mexico Bowl vs. Fresno State (Mark Schlabach)
Independence Bowl vs. UCF (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
First Responder Bowl vs. Texas Tech
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Arizona State Sun Devils
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
California Golden Bears
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
First Responder Bowl vs. TCU (Mark Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Colorado Buffaloes
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
ESPN Prediction
Independence Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (Mark Schlabach)
LA Bowl vs. Wyoming (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Independence Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
CBS Sports
Independence Bowl vs. Baylor
Oregon Ducks
Courtesy of Ethan Landa
ESPN Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Air Force (Mark Schlabach)
Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Texas
CBS Sports
Alamo Bowl vs. West Virginia
Oregon State Beavers
Ali Gradischer/Getty Images
ESPN Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Rutgers (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. NC State
CBS Sports
Sun Bowl vs. Miami
Stanford Cardinal
Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
UCLA Bruins
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Mark Schlabach)
Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame
CBS Sports
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa
USC Trojans
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas (Mark Schlabach)
Cotton Bowl vs.Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa
CBS Sports
Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Utah Utes
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Wyoming (Mark Schlabach)
Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State
CBS Sports
LA Bowl vs. Fresno State
Washington Huskies
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)
CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)
Bonus: National Championship vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia
CBS Sports
Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane
Washington State Cougars
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Mark Schlabach)
Alamo Bowl vs. Texas (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Air Force
CBS Sports
Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse