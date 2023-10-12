Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 6

For the past several weeks, we’ve looked at the bowl game projections for each team in the Pac-12 and watched as they’ve slightly changed based on the previous weeks’ results.

For the most part, there haven’t been very many games of magnitude in the conference thus far; ones that cause the landscape at the top of the conference go shift.

That changes this week, and going forward until the end of the season. We get Oregon vs. Washington, and USC vs. Notre Dame on Saturday, two games that could complete change the outlook of a season for the teams involved. Watching how the bowl game projections change after each week going forward will be interesting.

For now, let’s take a look at where each Pac-12 team is currently slated to play in the post season after Week 6 of the season:

Arizona Wildcats

ESPN Prediction

New Mexico Bowl vs. Fresno State (Mark Schlabach)

Independence Bowl vs. UCF (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

First Responder Bowl vs. Texas Tech

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

California Golden Bears

ESPN Prediction

First Responder Bowl vs. TCU (Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Colorado Buffaloes

ESPN Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (Mark Schlabach)

LA Bowl vs. Wyoming (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

CBS Sports

Independence Bowl vs. Baylor

Oregon Ducks

ESPN Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Air Force (Mark Schlabach)

Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Texas

CBS Sports

Alamo Bowl vs. West Virginia

Oregon State Beavers

ESPN Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Rutgers (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. NC State

CBS Sports

Sun Bowl vs. Miami

Stanford Cardinal

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

UCLA Bruins

ESPN Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Mark Schlabach)

Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame

CBS Sports

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

USC Trojans

ESPN Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas (Mark Schlabach)

Cotton Bowl vs.Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

CBS Sports

Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Utah Utes

ESPN Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Wyoming (Mark Schlabach)

Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State

CBS Sports

LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

Washington Huskies

ESPN Prediction

CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)

CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)

Bonus: National Championship vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia

CBS Sports

Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane

Washington State Cougars

ESPN Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Mark Schlabach)

Alamo Bowl vs. Texas (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Air Force

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse

