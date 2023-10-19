Advertisement

Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 7

Zachary Neel
·3 min read

We’re getting to the portion of the season where Pac-12 schools start to beat up on each other, and not in a manner that we were expecting.

While it was fair to believe that the winner of Washington vs. Oregon, and UCLA vs. Oregon State would stand tall as two of the best teams in the conference, I’m not sure that anyone was expecting a comeback win from Stanford over Colorado, while Arizona got a blowout win over Washington State. Meanwhile, USC suffered an embarrassing 48-20 loss to Notre Dame.

We knew that this would happen at some point, but it’s interesting to see how the upset losses in the conference have had an impact on the bowl game projections throughout the league. Here’s where all teams are projected to play in the postseason after Week 7 of the season:

Arizona Wildcats

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

USA TODAY Prediction

  • First Responder Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

CBS Sports

  • Independence Bowl vs. UCF

Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

California Golden Bears

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Colorado Buffaloes

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Independence Bowl vs. Iowa State

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Oregon Ducks

Courtesy of Ethan Landa

ESPN Prediction

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Air Force (Mark Schlabach)

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Texas

CBS Sports

  • Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Oregon State Beavers

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CBS Sports

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse

Stanford Cardinal

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

UCLA Bruins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Mark Schlabach)

  • Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame

CBS Sports

  • Las Angeles Bowl vs. Wyoming

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Mark Schlabach)

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Rutgers (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin

CBS Sports

Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • LA Bowl vs. Wyoming (Mark Schlabach)

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas

CBS Sports

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)

  • CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)

  • BonusNational Championship vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia

CBS Sports

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Air Force

Washington State Cougars

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Mark Schlabach)

  • Independence Bowl vs. BYU (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • LA Bowl vs. Air Force

CBS Sports

  • Sun Bowl vs. Miami

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire