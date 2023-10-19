Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 7

We’re getting to the portion of the season where Pac-12 schools start to beat up on each other, and not in a manner that we were expecting.

While it was fair to believe that the winner of Washington vs. Oregon, and UCLA vs. Oregon State would stand tall as two of the best teams in the conference, I’m not sure that anyone was expecting a comeback win from Stanford over Colorado, while Arizona got a blowout win over Washington State. Meanwhile, USC suffered an embarrassing 48-20 loss to Notre Dame.

We knew that this would happen at some point, but it’s interesting to see how the upset losses in the conference have had an impact on the bowl game projections throughout the league. Here’s where all teams are projected to play in the postseason after Week 7 of the season:

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech (Mark Schlabach)

LA Bowl vs. Wyoming (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

First Responder Bowl vs. Oklahoma State

CBS Sports

Independence Bowl vs. UCF

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

New Mexico Bowl vs. Fresno State (Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. Iowa State

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Courtesy of Ethan Landa

ESPN Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Air Force (Mark Schlabach)

Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Texas

CBS Sports

Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Oregon State Beavers

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Louisville

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Mark Schlabach)

Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame

CBS Sports

Las Angeles Bowl vs. Wyoming

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Rutgers (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin

CBS Sports

Alamo Bowl vs. West Virginia

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Wyoming (Mark Schlabach)

Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas

CBS Sports

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)

CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)

Bonus: National Championship vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia

CBS Sports

Fiesta Bowl vs. Air Force

Washington State Cougars

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Mark Schlabach)

Independence Bowl vs. BYU (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Air Force

CBS Sports

Sun Bowl vs. Miami

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire