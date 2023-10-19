Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 7
We’re getting to the portion of the season where Pac-12 schools start to beat up on each other, and not in a manner that we were expecting.
While it was fair to believe that the winner of Washington vs. Oregon, and UCLA vs. Oregon State would stand tall as two of the best teams in the conference, I’m not sure that anyone was expecting a comeback win from Stanford over Colorado, while Arizona got a blowout win over Washington State. Meanwhile, USC suffered an embarrassing 48-20 loss to Notre Dame.
We knew that this would happen at some point, but it’s interesting to see how the upset losses in the conference have had an impact on the bowl game projections throughout the league. Here’s where all teams are projected to play in the postseason after Week 7 of the season:
Arizona Wildcats
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
ESPN Prediction
Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech (Mark Schlabach)
LA Bowl vs. Wyoming (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
First Responder Bowl vs. Oklahoma State
CBS Sports
Independence Bowl vs. UCF
Arizona State Sun Devils
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
California Golden Bears
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Colorado Buffaloes
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
ESPN Prediction
New Mexico Bowl vs. Fresno State (Mark Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
Independence Bowl vs. Iowa State
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Oregon Ducks
Courtesy of Ethan Landa
ESPN Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Air Force (Mark Schlabach)
Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Texas
CBS Sports
Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Oregon State Beavers
Ali Gradischer/Getty Images
ESPN Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Louisville
CBS Sports
Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse
Stanford Cardinal
Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
UCLA Bruins
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Mark Schlabach)
Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame
CBS Sports
Las Angeles Bowl vs. Wyoming
USC Trojans
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Mark Schlabach)
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Rutgers (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin
CBS Sports
Alamo Bowl vs. West Virginia
Utah Utes
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Wyoming (Mark Schlabach)
Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas
CBS Sports
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa
Washington Huskies
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)
CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)
Bonus: National Championship vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia
CBS Sports
Fiesta Bowl vs. Air Force
Washington State Cougars
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Mark Schlabach)
Independence Bowl vs. BYU (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Air Force
CBS Sports
Sun Bowl vs. Miami