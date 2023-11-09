Advertisement

Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 10

Zachary Neel
·3 min read

Can we all collectively take a second to mourn the fact that there are only three weeks left in the college football regular season? Man, that went by fast.

As we get down to the end of the road for some teams, and the jump to the postseason for others, the future outlook is starting to become clearer for all. Some teams are in desperation mode trying to grab their sixth win to become bowl-eligible, while others are sitting pretty, trying to strengthen their resume to potentially jump into the College Football Playoff at the end of the year.

Throughout the Pac-12, you’ve got a lot of teams still in contention to make a big-time bowl game at the end of the season. So where is everyone projected to play now that we’ve got 10 weeks of the season down? Let’s take a look:

Arizona Wildcats

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CBS Sports

Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

California Golden Bears

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Colorado Buffaloes

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Oregon Ducks

Courtesy of Ethan Landa

ESPN Prediction

USA TODAY Prediction

  • CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia

CBS Sports

Oregon State Beavers

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. Clemson (Mark Schlabach)

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Maryland (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. Duke

CBS Sports

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson

Stanford Cardinal

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

UCLA Bruins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Mark Schlabach)

  • LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson

CBS Sports

  • Los Angeles Bowl vs. Air Force

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Mark Schlabach)

  • Sun Bowl vs. Clemson (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin

CBS Sports

Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (Mark Schlabach)

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

CBS Sports

  • Sun Bowl vs. Miami

Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane (Mark Schlabach)

  • CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State

CBS Sports

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane

Washington State Cougars

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Independence Bowl vs. Houston (Mark Schlabach)

  • Independence Bowl vs. UCF (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Independence Bowl vs. BYU

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire