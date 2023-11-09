Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 10

Can we all collectively take a second to mourn the fact that there are only three weeks left in the college football regular season? Man, that went by fast.

As we get down to the end of the road for some teams, and the jump to the postseason for others, the future outlook is starting to become clearer for all. Some teams are in desperation mode trying to grab their sixth win to become bowl-eligible, while others are sitting pretty, trying to strengthen their resume to potentially jump into the College Football Playoff at the end of the year.

Throughout the Pac-12, you’ve got a lot of teams still in contention to make a big-time bowl game at the end of the season. So where is everyone projected to play now that we’ve got 10 weeks of the season down? Let’s take a look:

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)

Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

CBS Sports

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Courtesy of Ethan Landa

ESPN Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Mark Schlabach)

CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia

CBS Sports

Cotton Bowl vs. Alabama

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Clemson (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Maryland (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Duke

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Mark Schlabach)

LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson

CBS Sports

Los Angeles Bowl vs. Air Force

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Mark Schlabach)

Sun Bowl vs. Clemson (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin

CBS Sports

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Illinois

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (Mark Schlabach)

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

CBS Sports

Sun Bowl vs. Miami

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane (Mark Schlabach)

CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State

CBS Sports

Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. Houston (Mark Schlabach)

Independence Bowl vs. UCF (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. BYU

CBS Sports

No Bowl

