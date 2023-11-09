Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 10
Can we all collectively take a second to mourn the fact that there are only three weeks left in the college football regular season? Man, that went by fast.
As we get down to the end of the road for some teams, and the jump to the postseason for others, the future outlook is starting to become clearer for all. Some teams are in desperation mode trying to grab their sixth win to become bowl-eligible, while others are sitting pretty, trying to strengthen their resume to potentially jump into the College Football Playoff at the end of the year.
Throughout the Pac-12, you’ve got a lot of teams still in contention to make a big-time bowl game at the end of the season. So where is everyone projected to play now that we’ve got 10 weeks of the season down? Let’s take a look:
Arizona Wildcats
ESPN Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)
Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Fresno State
CBS Sports
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas
Arizona State Sun Devils
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
California Golden Bears
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Colorado Buffaloes
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Oregon Ducks
ESPN Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Mark Schlabach)
CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia
CBS Sports
Cotton Bowl vs. Alabama
Oregon State Beavers
ESPN Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Clemson (Mark Schlabach)
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Maryland (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Duke
CBS Sports
Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson
Stanford Cardinal
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
UCLA Bruins
ESPN Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Mark Schlabach)
LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Clemson
CBS Sports
Los Angeles Bowl vs. Air Force
USC Trojans
ESPN Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Mark Schlabach)
Sun Bowl vs. Clemson (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin
CBS Sports
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Illinois
Utah Utes
ESPN Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (Mark Schlabach)
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma
CBS Sports
Sun Bowl vs. Miami
Washington Huskies
ESPN Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane (Mark Schlabach)
CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State
CBS Sports
Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane
Washington State Cougars
ESPN Prediction
USA TODAY Prediction
Independence Bowl vs. BYU
CBS Sports
No Bowl