Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 9

Zachary Neel
The first official batch of College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday night, giving us a look at where the top teams in the nation stand when it comes to the race for a spot in the playoff at the end of the year.

The Oregon Ducks debuted at No. 6 in the ranking, landing a spot behind the Washington Huskies and ranking as the top-ranked one-loss team in the nation.

The next several weeks will decide everything, as the top teams in the Pac-12 go up against each other and ultimately settle who will end up in the conference championship game in Las Vegas. From there, we will know who goes to which bowl game. As of now, here’s where all of the Pac-12 teams are projected to play in the postseason:

Arizona Wildcats

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. NC State (Mark Schlabach)

  • LA Bowl vs. Fresno State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

  • No Bowl

California Golden Bears

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

  • No Bowl

Colorado Buffaloes

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. NC State (Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Independence Bowl vs. Iowa State

  • No Bowl

Oregon Ducks

Courtesy of Ethan Landa

ESPN Prediction

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Air Force (Mark Schlabach)

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia

Oregon State Beavers

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Miami (Mark Schlabach)

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Nebraska (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. Duke

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse

Stanford Cardinal

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

  • No Bowl

UCLA Bruins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • LA Bowl vs. UNLV (Mark Schlabach)

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Miami (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)

  • Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Mark Schlabach)

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. Clemson

Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia (Mark Schlabach)

  • CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Oklahoma

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Air Force

Washington State Cougars

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Independence Bowl vs. UNLV (Mark Schlabach)

  • Independence Bowl vs. TCU (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Independence Bowl vs. TCU

  • Independence Bowl vs. UCF

