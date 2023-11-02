Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 9
The first official batch of College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday night, giving us a look at where the top teams in the nation stand when it comes to the race for a spot in the playoff at the end of the year.
The Oregon Ducks debuted at No. 6 in the ranking, landing a spot behind the Washington Huskies and ranking as the top-ranked one-loss team in the nation.
The next several weeks will decide everything, as the top teams in the Pac-12 go up against each other and ultimately settle who will end up in the conference championship game in Las Vegas. From there, we will know who goes to which bowl game. As of now, here’s where all of the Pac-12 teams are projected to play in the postseason:
Arizona Wildcats
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
ESPN Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. NC State (Mark Schlabach)
LA Bowl vs. Fresno State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Fresno State
CBS Sports
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas
Arizona State Sun Devils
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
California Golden Bears
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Colorado Buffaloes
Ron Jenkins/Getty Images
ESPN Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. NC State (Mark Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
Independence Bowl vs. Iowa State
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Oregon Ducks
Courtesy of Ethan Landa
ESPN Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Air Force (Mark Schlabach)
Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia
CBS Sports
Cotton Bowl vs. Alabama
Oregon State Beavers
Ali Gradischer/Getty Images
ESPN Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Miami (Mark Schlabach)
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Nebraska (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Duke
CBS Sports
Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse
Stanford Cardinal
Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
UCLA Bruins
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
LA Bowl vs. UNLV (Mark Schlabach)
Holiday Bowl vs. Miami (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame
CBS Sports
Los Angeles Bowl vs. Wyoming
USC Trojans
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)
Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa
CBS Sports
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa
Utah Utes
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Mark Schlabach)
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Texas
CBS Sports
Sun Bowl vs. Clemson
Washington Huskies
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia (Mark Schlabach)
CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Oklahoma
CBS Sports
Fiesta Bowl vs. Air Force
Washington State Cougars
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Independence Bowl vs. UNLV (Mark Schlabach)
Independence Bowl vs. TCU (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Independence Bowl vs. TCU
CBS Sports
Independence Bowl vs. UCF