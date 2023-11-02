Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 9

The first official batch of College Football Playoff rankings came out on Tuesday night, giving us a look at where the top teams in the nation stand when it comes to the race for a spot in the playoff at the end of the year.

The Oregon Ducks debuted at No. 6 in the ranking, landing a spot behind the Washington Huskies and ranking as the top-ranked one-loss team in the nation.

The next several weeks will decide everything, as the top teams in the Pac-12 go up against each other and ultimately settle who will end up in the conference championship game in Las Vegas. From there, we will know who goes to which bowl game. As of now, here’s where all of the Pac-12 teams are projected to play in the postseason:

ESPN Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. NC State (Mark Schlabach)

LA Bowl vs. Fresno State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

CBS Sports

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

ESPN Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. NC State (Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. Iowa State

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Oregon Ducks

ESPN Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Air Force (Mark Schlabach)

Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia

CBS Sports

Cotton Bowl vs. Alabama

ESPN Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Miami (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Nebraska (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Duke

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

ESPN Prediction

LA Bowl vs. UNLV (Mark Schlabach)

Holiday Bowl vs. Miami (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame

CBS Sports

Los Angeles Bowl vs. Wyoming

ESPN Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)

Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

CBS Sports

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

ESPN Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Mark Schlabach)

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Texas

CBS Sports

Sun Bowl vs. Clemson

Washington Huskies

ESPN Prediction

CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia (Mark Schlabach)

CFP Sugar Bowl vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Oklahoma

CBS Sports

Fiesta Bowl vs. Air Force

ESPN Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. UNLV (Mark Schlabach)

Independence Bowl vs. TCU (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. TCU

CBS Sports

Independence Bowl vs. UCF

