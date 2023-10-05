Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 5
We are just about to the midway point of the 2023 college football season, and it’s become pretty clear and obvious that the Pac-12 continues to hold incredibly strong in the national landscape.
There are three teams ranked inside the top 10, and six teams ranked inside the top 25. Beyond that, a couple of the teams at the top — Oregon and Washington — are receiving some serious buzz about their potential to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
Luckily for all of us, those two teams will play each other in Week 7 after a bye week.
As for the rest of the schools in the conference, there are also some high expectations remaining. Here is where everyone is slated to play in the postseason after Week 5 of the season.
Arizona Wildcats
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
ESPN Prediction
New Mexico Bowl vs. Wyoming (Mark Schlabach)
Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
First Responder Bowl vs. Kansas
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Arizona State Sun Devils
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
California Golden Bears
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Armed Forces Bowl vs. UCF (Mark Schlabach)
Camellia Bowl vs. Tulsa (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Colorado Buffaloes
(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
ESPN Prediction
Independence Bowl vs. Baylor (Mark Schlabach)
LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Independence Bowl vs. UCF
CBS Sports
Independence Bowl vs. BYU
Oregon Ducks
Courtesy of Ethan Landa
ESPN Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Fresno State (Mark Schlabach)
Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Cotton Bowl vs. Ohio State
CBS Sports
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State
Oregon State Beavers
Ali Gradischer/Getty Images
ESPN Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Rutgers (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. NC State
CBS Sports
Sun Bowl vs. NC State
Stanford Cardinal
Darryl Oumi/Getty Images
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
UCLA Bruins
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Mark Schlabach)
Sun Bowl vs. Clemson (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Air Force
CBS Sports
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa
USC Trojans
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Mark Schlabach)
Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Duke
CBS Sports
Fiesta Bowl vs. Fresno
Utah Utes
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Mark Schlabach)
Holiday Bowl vs. Miami (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State
CBS Sports
LA Bowl vs. Air Force
Washington Huskies
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)
CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)
Bonus: National championship vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Notre Dame
CBS Sports
Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Washington State Cougars
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Mark Schlabach)
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa
CBS Sports
Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse