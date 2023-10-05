Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 5

We are just about to the midway point of the 2023 college football season, and it’s become pretty clear and obvious that the Pac-12 continues to hold incredibly strong in the national landscape.

There are three teams ranked inside the top 10, and six teams ranked inside the top 25. Beyond that, a couple of the teams at the top — Oregon and Washington — are receiving some serious buzz about their potential to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Luckily for all of us, those two teams will play each other in Week 7 after a bye week.

As for the rest of the schools in the conference, there are also some high expectations remaining. Here is where everyone is slated to play in the postseason after Week 5 of the season.

ESPN Prediction

New Mexico Bowl vs. Wyoming (Mark Schlabach)

Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

First Responder Bowl vs. Kansas

CBS Sports

No Bowl

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

ESPN Prediction

Armed Forces Bowl vs. UCF (Mark Schlabach)

Camellia Bowl vs. Tulsa (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

ESPN Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. Baylor (Mark Schlabach)

LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. UCF

CBS Sports

Independence Bowl vs. BYU

ESPN Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Fresno State (Mark Schlabach)

Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Cotton Bowl vs. Ohio State

CBS Sports

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State

ESPN Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Rutgers (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. NC State

CBS Sports

Sun Bowl vs. NC State



ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

ESPN Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Mark Schlabach)

Sun Bowl vs. Clemson (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Air Force

CBS Sports

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

ESPN Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Mark Schlabach)

Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Duke

CBS Sports

Fiesta Bowl vs. Fresno

ESPN Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Mark Schlabach)

Holiday Bowl vs. Miami (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State

CBS Sports

LA Bowl vs. Air Force

ESPN Prediction

CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)

CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)

Bonus: National championship vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Notre Dame

CBS Sports

Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Washington State Cougars

ESPN Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Mark Schlabach)

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse

