Bowl Projection Roundup: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 5

Zachary Neel
·3 min read

We are just about to the midway point of the 2023 college football season, and it’s become pretty clear and obvious that the Pac-12 continues to hold incredibly strong in the national landscape.

There are three teams ranked inside the top 10, and six teams ranked inside the top 25. Beyond that, a couple of the teams at the top — Oregon and Washington — are receiving some serious buzz about their potential to compete for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Luckily for all of us, those two teams will play each other in Week 7 after a bye week.

As for the rest of the schools in the conference, there are also some high expectations remaining. Here is where everyone is slated to play in the postseason after Week 5 of the season.

Arizona Wildcats

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • New Mexico Bowl vs. Wyoming (Mark Schlabach)

  • Independence Bowl vs. Texas Tech (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • First Responder Bowl vs. Kansas

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

California Golden Bears

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Armed Forces Bowl vs. UCF (Mark Schlabach)

  • Camellia Bowl vs. Tulsa (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Colorado Buffaloes

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

ESPN Prediction

  • Independence Bowl vs. Baylor (Mark Schlabach)

  • LA Bowl vs. Air Force  (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Independence Bowl vs. UCF

CBS Sports

  • Independence Bowl vs. BYU

Oregon Ducks

Courtesy of Ethan Landa

ESPN Prediction

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Cotton Bowl vs. Ohio State

CBS Sports

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State

Oregon State Beavers

Ali Gradischer/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Rutgers (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. NC State

CBS Sports

  • Sun Bowl vs. NC State

Stanford Cardinal

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

UCLA Bruins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Mark Schlabach)

  • Sun Bowl vs. Clemson (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • LA Bowl vs. Air Force

CBS Sports

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Mark Schlabach)

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Duke

CBS Sports

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Fresno

Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Mark Schlabach)

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Miami (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State

CBS Sports

  • LA Bowl vs. Air Force

Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)

  • CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)

  • Bonus: National championship vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Notre Dame

CBS Sports

  • Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Washington State Cougars

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Mark Schlabach)

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

CBS Sports

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse

