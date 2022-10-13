Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 6

At the halfway point of the 2022 college football season, we’ve got a pretty good idea of the power balance out west in the Pac-12 conference. There is a clear tier of contenders for the conference championship — USC, UCLA, Oregon — and a tier of teams that could potentially sneak their way into Las Vegas — Utah, Washington State, and Washington. Then there are the others, who may not be ready to contend for a title just yet, but can still play giant-killer if they want to this season.

Whether you’re at the top of the Pac-12 conference and getting some buzz when it comes to the College Football Playoff, or you’re a middling team who is going to be fighting hard to get to six wins and become bowl eligible, we’ve got you covered. If you’re the Colorado Buffaloes, though, this article might now be for you. After the start to the season in Boulder, I can’t say I’m confident they will be seeing a bowl game this year.

Do you want to see where the other teams are predicted to land, though? We’ve done the leg work for you and tried to gather an array of predictions from different sites. Take a look:

Arizona Wildcats

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

California Golden Bears

ESPN Prediction

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Mark Schlabach)

First Responder Bowl (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Quick Lane Bowl vs. Toledo

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Colorado Buffaloes

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Oregon Ducks

ESPN Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. TCU (Mark Schlabach)

Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame

CBS Sports

Cotton Bowl vs. Coastal Carolina

Oregon State Beavers

ESPN Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)

First Responder Bowl vs. UTSA (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Pittsburgh

CBS Sports

Sun Bowl vs. Duke

Stanford Cardinal

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

UCLA Bruins

ESPN Prediction

Cotton Bowl vs. Cincinnati (Mark Schlabach)

Alamo Bowl vs. Texas (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State

CBS Sports

Alamo Bowl vs. Texas

USC Trojans

ESPN Prediction

Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura, Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

CBS Sports

Rose Bowl vs. Michigan

Utah Utes

ESPN Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Mississippi State (Kyle Bonagura)

Holiday Bowl vs. Florida State (Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina

Washington Huskies

ESPN Prediction

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs. San Jose State (Kyle Bonagura)

Sun Bowl vs. Pittsburgh (Mark Schlabach)

USA TODAY Prediction

First Respnder Bowl vs. Kansas

CBS Sports

Las Vegas Bowl vs. LSU

Washington State Cougars

ESPN Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Kentucky (Mark Schlabach)

Sun Bowl vs. Florida State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Boise State

CBS Sports

LA Bowl vs. San Jose State

