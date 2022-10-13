Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 6
At the halfway point of the 2022 college football season, we’ve got a pretty good idea of the power balance out west in the Pac-12 conference. There is a clear tier of contenders for the conference championship — USC, UCLA, Oregon — and a tier of teams that could potentially sneak their way into Las Vegas — Utah, Washington State, and Washington. Then there are the others, who may not be ready to contend for a title just yet, but can still play giant-killer if they want to this season.
Whether you’re at the top of the Pac-12 conference and getting some buzz when it comes to the College Football Playoff, or you’re a middling team who is going to be fighting hard to get to six wins and become bowl eligible, we’ve got you covered. If you’re the Colorado Buffaloes, though, this article might now be for you. After the start to the season in Boulder, I can’t say I’m confident they will be seeing a bowl game this year.
Do you want to see where the other teams are predicted to land, though? We’ve done the leg work for you and tried to gather an array of predictions from different sites. Take a look:
Arizona Wildcats
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Arizona State Sun Devils
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
California Golden Bears
ESPN Prediction
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs. Boise State (Mark Schlabach)
First Responder Bowl (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Quick Lane Bowl vs. Toledo
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Colorado Buffaloes
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Oregon Ducks
ESPN Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. TCU (Mark Schlabach)
Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Notre Dame
CBS Sports
Cotton Bowl vs. Coastal Carolina
Oregon State Beavers
ESPN Prediction
Independence Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)
First Responder Bowl vs. UTSA (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Pittsburgh
CBS Sports
Sun Bowl vs. Duke
Stanford Cardinal
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
UCLA Bruins
ESPN Prediction
Cotton Bowl vs. Cincinnati (Mark Schlabach)
Alamo Bowl vs. Texas (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State
CBS Sports
Alamo Bowl vs. Texas
USC Trojans
ESPN Prediction
Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura, Mark Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
Rose Bowl vs. Michigan
CBS Sports
Rose Bowl vs. Michigan
Utah Utes
ESPN Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Mississippi State (Kyle Bonagura)
Holiday Bowl vs. Florida State (Mark Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Florida
CBS Sports
Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina
Washington Huskies
ESPN Prediction
Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl vs. San Jose State (Kyle Bonagura)
Sun Bowl vs. Pittsburgh (Mark Schlabach)
USA TODAY Prediction
First Respnder Bowl vs. Kansas
CBS Sports
Las Vegas Bowl vs. LSU
Washington State Cougars
ESPN Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Kentucky (Mark Schlabach)
Sun Bowl vs. Florida State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Boise State
CBS Sports
LA Bowl vs. San Jose State