Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 4

It’s going to be interesting how the national view of the Pac-12 Conference is going to shift over the coming weeks. At the moment, with four weeks of the 2023 season now behind us, there is little argument against the idea that the Pac-12 is the best conference in the nation. It has six teams in the top 25, and four teams in the top 10.

However, we’re starting to get to conference play, and the Pac-12 loves to beat up on itself. Already we’ve seen Washington State knock off Oregon State, and Oregon knock off Colorado. As we go further, games between Oregon and Washington, USC and Utah, and Washington State and UCLA will all further add dings to certain teams’ resumes.

Will the overall view of the conference stay strong, though?

That’s what will be interesting to watch. For now, though, it’s clear that the teams in the Pac-12 are viewed as highly as any in the nation, and that’s been made clear by the bowl projections after Week 4. Here is a look at where all of the teams out west are projected to play in the postseason after the 2023 regular season.

Arizona Wildcats

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

ESPN Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. BYU (Mark Schlabach)

LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Frisco Bowl vs. Marshall

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

California Golden Bears

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

New Mexico Bowl vs. Wyoming (Mark Schlabach)

Birmingham Bowl vs. South Carolina (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

Colorado Buffaloes

(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

ESPN Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Mark Schlabach)

Independence Bowl vs. BYU (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Independence Bowl vs. UCF

CBS Sports

Independence Bowl vs. BYU

Oregon Ducks

(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)

ESPN Prediction

Cotton Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)

Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Cotton Bowl vs. Ohio State

CBS Sports

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Oregon State Beavers

(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

ESPN Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Mark Schlabach)

Holiday Bowl vs. Miami (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Sun Bowl vs. NC State

CBS Sports

LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

Stanford Cardinal

(Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)

ESPN Prediction

No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

No Bowl

CBS Sports

No Bowl

UCLA Bruins

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Mark Schlabach)

Sun Bowl vs. Clemson (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

LA Bowl vs. Air Force

CBS Sports

Sun Bowl vs. NC State

USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Fresno State (Mark Schlabach)

Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina

CBS Sports

Cotton Bowl vs. LSU

Utah Utes

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Rutgers (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

CBS Sports

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)

CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)

Bonus: National Championship vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Fiesta Bowl vs. Notre Dame

CBS Sports

Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane

Washington State Cougars

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN Prediction

Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)

Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

CBS Sports

Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire