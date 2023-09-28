Advertisement

Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 4

Zachary Neel
It’s going to be interesting how the national view of the Pac-12 Conference is going to shift over the coming weeks. At the moment, with four weeks of the 2023 season now behind us, there is little argument against the idea that the Pac-12 is the best conference in the nation. It has six teams in the top 25, and four teams in the top 10.

However, we’re starting to get to conference play, and the Pac-12 loves to beat up on itself. Already we’ve seen Washington State knock off Oregon State, and Oregon knock off Colorado. As we go further, games between Oregon and Washington, USC and Utah, and Washington State and UCLA will all further add dings to certain teams’ resumes.

Will the overall view of the conference stay strong, though?

That’s what will be interesting to watch. For now, though, it’s clear that the teams in the Pac-12 are viewed as highly as any in the nation, and that’s been made clear by the bowl projections after Week 4. Here is a look at where all of the teams out west are projected to play in the postseason after the 2023 regular season.

Arizona Wildcats

ESPN Prediction

  • Independence Bowl vs. BYU (Mark Schlabach)

  • LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Frisco Bowl vs. Marshall

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Arizona State Sun Devils

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

California Golden Bears

ESPN Prediction

  • New Mexico Bowl vs. Wyoming (Mark Schlabach)

  • Birmingham Bowl vs. South Carolina (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

Colorado Buffaloes

ESPN Prediction

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Mark Schlabach)

  • Independence Bowl vs. BYU  (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Independence Bowl vs. UCF

CBS Sports

  • Independence Bowl vs. BYU

Oregon Ducks

ESPN Prediction

  • Cotton Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)

  • Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Cotton Bowl vs. Ohio State

CBS Sports

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

Oregon State Beavers

ESPN Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Mark Schlabach)

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Miami (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Sun Bowl vs. NC State

CBS Sports

  • LA Bowl vs. Fresno State

Stanford Cardinal

ESPN Prediction

  • No Bowl

USA TODAY Prediction

  • No Bowl

CBS Sports

  • No Bowl

UCLA Bruins

ESPN Prediction

  • LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Mark Schlabach)

  • Sun Bowl vs. Clemson (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • LA Bowl vs. Air Force

CBS Sports

  • Sun Bowl vs. NC State

USC Trojans

ESPN Prediction

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Fresno State (Mark Schlabach)

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina

CBS Sports

  • Cotton Bowl vs. LSU

Utah Utes

ESPN Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Rutgers (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma

CBS Sports

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

Washington Huskies

ESPN Prediction

  • CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)

  • CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)

  • Bonus: National Championship vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Notre Dame

CBS Sports

  • Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane

Washington State Cougars

ESPN Prediction

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)

  • Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Kyle Bonagura)

USA TODAY Prediction

  • Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa

CBS Sports

  • Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse

