Bowl Projection Round-Up: Where each Pac-12 team is slotted to play after Week 4
It’s going to be interesting how the national view of the Pac-12 Conference is going to shift over the coming weeks. At the moment, with four weeks of the 2023 season now behind us, there is little argument against the idea that the Pac-12 is the best conference in the nation. It has six teams in the top 25, and four teams in the top 10.
However, we’re starting to get to conference play, and the Pac-12 loves to beat up on itself. Already we’ve seen Washington State knock off Oregon State, and Oregon knock off Colorado. As we go further, games between Oregon and Washington, USC and Utah, and Washington State and UCLA will all further add dings to certain teams’ resumes.
Will the overall view of the conference stay strong, though?
That’s what will be interesting to watch. For now, though, it’s clear that the teams in the Pac-12 are viewed as highly as any in the nation, and that’s been made clear by the bowl projections after Week 4. Here is a look at where all of the teams out west are projected to play in the postseason after the 2023 regular season.
Arizona Wildcats
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
ESPN Prediction
Independence Bowl vs. BYU (Mark Schlabach)
LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Frisco Bowl vs. Marshall
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Arizona State Sun Devils
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
California Golden Bears
John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
New Mexico Bowl vs. Wyoming (Mark Schlabach)
Birmingham Bowl vs. South Carolina (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
Colorado Buffaloes
(Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
ESPN Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Wisconsin (Mark Schlabach)
Independence Bowl vs. BYU (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Independence Bowl vs. UCF
CBS Sports
Independence Bowl vs. BYU
Oregon Ducks
(Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa)
ESPN Prediction
Cotton Bowl vs. Notre Dame (Mark Schlabach)
Cotton Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Cotton Bowl vs. Ohio State
CBS Sports
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Oregon State Beavers
(Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)
ESPN Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. Syracuse (Mark Schlabach)
Holiday Bowl vs. Miami (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Sun Bowl vs. NC State
CBS Sports
LA Bowl vs. Fresno State
Stanford Cardinal
(Photo by Darryl Oumi/Getty Images)
ESPN Prediction
No Bowl
USA TODAY Prediction
No Bowl
CBS Sports
No Bowl
UCLA Bruins
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Air Force (Mark Schlabach)
Sun Bowl vs. Clemson (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
LA Bowl vs. Air Force
CBS Sports
Sun Bowl vs. NC State
USC Trojans
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Fresno State (Mark Schlabach)
Fiesta Bowl vs. Penn State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. North Carolina
CBS Sports
Cotton Bowl vs. LSU
Utah Utes
Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma (Mark Schlabach)
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Rutgers (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Alamo Bowl vs. Oklahoma
CBS Sports
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa
Washington Huskies
Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Mark Schlabach)
CFP Rose Bowl vs. Michigan (Kyle Bonagura)
Bonus: National Championship vs. Georgia (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Fiesta Bowl vs. Notre Dame
CBS Sports
Fiesta Bowl vs. Tulane
Washington State Cougars
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
ESPN Prediction
Holiday Bowl vs. Duke (Mark Schlabach)
Alamo Bowl vs. Kansas State (Kyle Bonagura)
USA TODAY Prediction
Las Vegas Bowl vs. Iowa
CBS Sports
Holiday Bowl vs. Syracuse